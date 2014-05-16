Twins Bail Out Perkins In Walk-Off Win Thursday

The Twins beat the Red Sox 4-3 Thursday at Target Field to take the three game series two games to one. The win gives them a 19-20 overall record heading into the weekend.

The Twins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning thanks to a two run home run from Chris Parmelee and a sacrifice fly from catcher Kurt Suzuki.

Minnesota closer Glen Perkins blew a 3-1 lead in the top of the ninth inning after loading the bases and yielding a two run single to Will Middlebrooks. However, Aaron Hicks came through for the Twins in the bottom of the tenth with a single that scored Suzuki and won the game.

Suzuki finished the game 3-5 with a pair of runs scored, while Joe Mauer and Eduardo Escobar also had multi-hit games for the Twins.