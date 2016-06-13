Twins Avoid Sweep With Sunday Win [VIDEO]

The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 Sunday afternoon at Target Field to avoid a weekend sweep. The Twins are now 19-43 on the season.

Minnesota led 4-1 until the top of the eighth inning when Boston answered with three runs to tie the game. Rookie Max Kepler hit a three-run home run with one out in the tenth inning, the first of his career, to give the Twins the win.

The Twins hit the road Monday night for a game in Anaheim with the Angels. First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON. Pregame coverage begins at 8:30.