Twins Avoid Sweep Monday With Win At Baltimore

The Twins beat the Orioles 6-4 Monday afternoon to avoid a series sweep in Baltimore. Joe Mauer led the offense with three hits and four runs batted in for the Twins.

Phil Hughes earned his league leading 15th win of the season after tossing eight innings while allowing no earned runs on five hits and no walks with five strikeouts. Hughes did give up three unearned runs, with all of them coming on a Nick Hundley three-run home run.

The Twins five through nine hitters combined to go to 0-18 in the game.