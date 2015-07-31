Twins Acquire Kevin Jepsen From Rays

The Twins have acquired right-handed relief pitcher Kevin Jepsen from the Tampa Bay Rays for 2 minor league pitchers in a trade deadline deal.  The 31-year old Jepsen has a 2-5 record with a 2.81 ERA in 41 2/3 innings with 34 strikeouts.  Jepsen is in his first year in Tampa after spending his previous 7 seasons in Anaheim with the Angels.  The Rays will be getting Chih-Wei Hu and Alexis Tapia from the Twins

The Twins are 53-48 and are holding onto the 2nd wildcard spot in the American League with a 2-game lead over Toronto and Baltimore.

