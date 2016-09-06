Tuesday’s Prep Sports Schedule
Tuesday is the first day of school for most in the St. Cloud area, but prep sports are already in full swing. Here's a look at Tuesday's schedule.
Boys Soccer
Alexandria @ ROCORI 5 PM
Sartell @ Willmar 5 PM
Cathedral @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM
Sauk Rapids @ Tech 7 PM
Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM
Girls soccer
Willmar @ Sartell 5 PM
Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM
ROCORI @ Alexandria 7 PM
Apollo @ Brainerd 7 PM
St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral 7 PM
Volleyball (7 PM)
Tech @ Big Lake
Brainerd @ ROCORI
Sartell @ Sauk Rapids
Apollo @ Willmar
Maple Lake @ Cathedral