Tuesday’s Prep Sports Schedule

Tuesday is the first day of school for most in the St. Cloud area, but prep sports are already in full swing. Here's a look at Tuesday's schedule.

Boys Soccer

Alexandria @ ROCORI 5 PM

Sartell @ Willmar 5 PM

Cathedral @ St. John’s Prep 5 PM

Sauk Rapids @ Tech 7 PM

Brainerd @ Apollo 7 PM

Girls soccer

Willmar @ Sartell 5 PM

Tech @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

ROCORI @ Alexandria 7 PM

Apollo @ Brainerd 7 PM

St. John’s Prep @ Cathedral 7 PM

Volleyball (7 PM)

Tech @ Big Lake

Brainerd @ ROCORI

Sartell @ Sauk Rapids

Apollo @ Willmar

Maple Lake @ Cathedral