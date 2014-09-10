Tuesday’s Prep Scoreboard
Prep soccer and volleyball final scores for Tuesday, September 10th.
BOYS SOCCER
Tech 5 @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Brainerd 2 @ Willmar 7
Sartell 0 @ Apollo 1 (OT)
Fergus Falls 0 @ Alexandria 7
St. John’s Prep 1 @ Becker 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Little Falls 1 @ Cathedral 0
Alexandria 1 @ Fergus Falls 0
Apollo 0 @ Sartell 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 1 @ Tech 1
Willmar 0 @ Brainerd 10
VOLLEYBALL
ROCORI 3 @ Alexandria 1
Willmar 3 @ Brainerd 1
Princeton 3 @ Apollo 2
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3 @ Tech 0
Fergus Falls 0 @ Sartell 3
Cathedral 3 @ Foley 0