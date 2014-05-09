Tribe Tops Twins For Third Straight Time Thursday

The Indians topped the Twins 9-4 Thursday at Progressive Field. The loss was the Twins’ third in a row after taking the opening game from the Indians in the four game series.

Minnesota starter Kevin Corriea was roughed up over 4.1 ineffective innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and four strikeouts. Corriea fell to 1-4 on the season with an ERA of 6.34.

The 1-2-3 hitters in the Twins’ lineup didn’t help the cause, going 0-13 with three strikeouts. Cleanup hitter Chris Colabello led the offense with two runs batted in.

The Twins are now 15-18 on the season and are at Detroit Friday night. Justin Verlander will start for the Tigers opposite Minnesota’s Phil Hughes.