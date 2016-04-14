Townsquare Media New Radio Home For SCSU Athletics

St. Cloud State University and Learfield Sports announced this morning Townsquare Media St. Cloud will be the new radio home for St. Cloud State University hockey, basketball and football beginning with the 2016-17 school year.

St. Cloud State men’s hockey will be heard on 50,000 watt KZRV-FM -- Rev 96.7 FM -- providing clear coverage across the entirety of Central Minnesota. SCSU football and men’s basketball will be heard on AM 1240 WJON and AM 1390 The Fan – KXSS-AM.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this opportunity to partner with St. Cloud State and Learfield,” Townsquare Media Market President and Chief Revenue Officer Dave Engberg said. “We are proud and honored to be the flagship radio partner for the Huskies.”

Along with the cluster of six radio stations, Townsquare Media also boasts a strong online presence.

“Townsquare Media coverage will not be limited to just radio. We will also continue our commitment digitally through website posts on all of our properties to provide Husky fans with more in-depth coverage, “ Engberg added.

“We’re excited about creating a new partnership with Townsquare Media of St. Cloud,” St. Cloud State University Athletic Director Heather Weems said. “Townsquare’s cluster of radio stations will be a great fit for Husky fans and we are thrilled to have St. Cloud State hockey on a regional FM signal in the market.”