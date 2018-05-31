Town Ball Scores, Schedule and Standings

David Lee/Thinkstock

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 5 COLD SPRING SPRING SPRINGERS 3 (5/25)

The Saints defeated their Lakewood and Regional rivals the Springers, in a early season match. The Saints, Reese Gregory started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued no walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Reese Gregory went 1-for-3 with a booming double of the center field fence for two RBI’s, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Metzger went 1-for-4 with two big RBIs and Dominic Austing went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Ryan Schneider went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brian Minks went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Tommy Auger went 1-for-4, he got a single off his St. John’s College team mate and he scored a run. Nick Maiers earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch and Steve Neutzling earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Springers, veteran right hander, Zach Femrite started on the mound. He threw five innings, gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. At one point he did retire eleven Saints in a row. Joe Stock, former St. Joseph player and St. John's college player, threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Loxtercamp had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a booming double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4 and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-4. Brad Olson went 1-for-4, Jeron Terres had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Zach Hinkemeyer scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 6 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 (5/27/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Express, backed by a good pitching performance. The Brewers lefty Austin Klaverkamp started on the mound, he threw 8 1/3 innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Brewers tall right hander, Reed Pfannenstein threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, to earn the save, he recorded a strikeout. Luke Harren had a good day, he went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Reed Pfannenstein went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Isaac “Zeek” Matchinsky went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a double, he had one stolen base and he scored a run. Derrick Orth earned four walks and he scored two runs and Shea Rosha went 1-for-3.

The Express lefty Zach Dingmann started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Andy Dingman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recored one strikeout. Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Troy Filzen went 1-for-2 with a pinch hit home run. Scott Marquardt went 1-for-4, Matt Dingmann went 1-for-4 and Brian Marquardt and Kyle Winter both earned walks. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Andy Dingman earned a walk and was credited with a RBI.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 8 WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 (5/27/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Clippers, backed by fourteen hits.The Rockies, Calvin Kolthoff started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up eights hits, five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jake Brinker threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Chris Sundmark threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw one inning in relief to earn the save. Kevin Wenner had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. David Jonas went 1-for-4 with a big three run home run, to give the Rockies a early 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning. David Holbrook went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Marshall Wirtzfield went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-5. Jake Hennen went 1-for-4 and Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-5. Andrew Allar went 2-for-4 and he scored a run.

The Clippers, Dustin Kramer, threw a complete game, he scattered fourteen hits and he surrendered eight runs. Kevin Kramer had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Carson Geislinger went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Reese Janson went 3-for-6 with a RBI, one stolen base and he scored a run. Veteran lefty, Dan Berg went 3-for-5, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-5 and he was hit by a pitch, Travis Linn earned a pair of walks and Brock H went 1-for-4 with one walk and he scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 4 (5/26/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the NIcks, backed by twelve hits and a good pitching performance. Veteran lefty, Dan Berg, threw ten innings to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Dan Berg went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored run. Carter Geislinger went 1-for-4 with a big home run and Reese Jansen went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Dustin Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Kevin Kramer went 2-or-5 and he scored a run and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks.

The Nicks, veteran Travis Hansen started on the mound, he threw 9 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Moriarty went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Tanner Anderson went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Grant Mrozek went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and player/manager Robert Lutgen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Jon Hofer went 2-for-5 and Andrew Bautch went 1-for-4

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 10 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 (5/27/2018)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by fourteen hits, including five base hits, three doubles and two home runs. The Gussies lefty, Zach Laudenbach, started on the mound, he threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Aaron Fruth threw three innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up three hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Gwost had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Skaja went 2-for-4 with a two run home run for two big RBIs. Aaron Fruth went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Marcus Lommel went 2-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Adam Gwost went 1-for-4 with a home run and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Luke Richardson went

1-for-1 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Brady Grafft went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walk and he scored a run. Nathan Laudenbach went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Dustin Schultzenburg went 1-for-6 and he scored a run.

The Lakers Alex Miller, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitchell Wieneke threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded a strikeout and Chandler Bindner threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Wieneke went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Max Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a home run for three RBIs. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Chad Kunkel went 3-for-5. Colton Fruth went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tommy Linn went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Isaak Blitvich went 1-for-3 and Ryan Wieneke earned a pair of walks.

EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 11 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 6 (5/27/2018)

The Hawks defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Nicks for their first victory of the season. They collected fourteen hits, including six doubles, to give their pitcher plenty of support. The Hawks, Austin Berg, started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Stephen Pennertz threw 2 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, one walk and one run. Austin Schlangen had a big game, he went 3-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Alex Geislinger went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jeff Haag went 2-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. Mathew Pennertz went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned two walks. Tanner Olean went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored two runs and Stephen Pennertz was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Berg went 1-for-3 with a RBI, Matt Unterberger went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Matt Lies was credited with a RBI and a stolen base.

The Nicks, Grant Mrozek started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jon Hofer threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kevin Drontle threw the final inning in relief, he gave up five hits and three runs. Sam Moriarty went 3-for-5 with a RBI and Robert Lutgen went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Matt Schindler went 1-for-4 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Alex Foehrenacher went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Grant Mrozek went 1-for-2 with a double and he scored a run and Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-4. Brett Hofer earned two walks, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs and Hunter Ahrens earned a walk and he scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 11 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 6 (5/23/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by fourteen his, including seven extra base hits, five doubles and two home runs. The Lakers, starting pitcher, player/manager, Mike Golombiecki started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He scattered six hits, issued nine walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jordan Prill had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with three doubles for two RBIs. Cole Gueningsman had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Matt Korte had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Richard Thompson went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Hunter Mutterer went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Anderson earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs and Mike Golombiecki had a sacrifice bunt.

The Stone Poneys, starting pitcher, Jeff Amann, threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Kreiling thew 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. William Krenz went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Jacob Lights went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Andy Knudson went 1-for-4, he earned two walks, had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Josh Schaefer went 1-for-3, he earned one walk, had one stolen base and he scored one run. Jeff Amann went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Jim Gabrielson was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Alex Kreiling was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Dallas Haugen went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a pair of walks, Cooper Lynch went 1-for-4, one walk, one stolen base and he scored a run and Ethan Hopper was hit by a pitch.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 13 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 3 (5/25/2018)

The Villains defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, backed by fifteen hits. The Villains Steve VanVleet started on the mound, he threw 5 innings, he gave up two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Wallace threw two innings in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Jim Althoff had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Will Berning went 3-for-6 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Player/manager, Mike Krempa went 2-for-5 with two doubles, for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Keith Bistodeau went 2-for-6 for a RBI and he scored three runs and Hank Berning went 2-for-6 and he scored a run. Steve VanVleet went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Isaiah Harken went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Mike Wallace was credited with a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run and Kyle Hayden was credited with one RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered ten runs. Alex Kreiling threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and one run. Andrew Kinney threw two innings in relief, he gave up tw hits, one walk, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Schaeffer went 1-for-3 and he earned two walks and Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Matt Maurer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Spencer Timm went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Charlie Oltz went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jim Gabrielson went 1-for-4 and Dallas Haugen was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

RICHMOND ROYALS 17 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 (5/27/2018)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, backed by eighteen hits, including nine extra base hits, six doubles and three home runs. The Royals lefty, Luke Jokela, started on the mound, he threw four innings. He gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. D. J. Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Five royals had multi hit games, led by Trent Gertken, he went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles for three RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Mason Primus had a good game, he went 4-for-5, with a home run for four big RBIs and he scored three runs. Andy Hadley had a big game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 2-for-6 with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Connor Dols went 2-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Adam Backes went 1-for-4 with a double for one RBI, he earned one walk and he scored two runs. Alex Budde went 1-for-5 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dan Hansen went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Chargers, Jordan Welle, started on the mound, he threw two innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, issued a pair of walks and he surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Terres threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Schoenberg threw two innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued five walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded a strikeout. Nathan Terres threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Schoenberg went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Nathan Terres went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jamie Terres went 2-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Brent Terres went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Austin Schoenberg went 2-for-4 with a stolen base. Anthony Reverman went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run, Owen Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Eric Terres earned a walk and he scored a run.

RICHMOND ROYALS 14 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 4 (5/26/18)

The Royals defeated Stearns County League rivals the Grovers, in seven innings in action held at Richmond. The Royals collected 12 hits and they were issued thirteen walks. That was plenty of support for the Royal pitchers, Alex Budde, started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Blaine Athman threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, surrendered one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Cole Schmitz had a good day at the plate, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Budde went 1-for-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned one walk and he scored two runs. Mason Primus went 2-for-5 and Dan Hansen went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Andy Hadley went 1-for-5 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Adam Backes went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Budde went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Connor Dols went 1-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs. Trent Gertken earned a walk and he scored a run. Grant Thomas was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored run. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Eli Emerson had a stolen base and he scored a run and Brent Ruegemer earned a walk and he was credited with a RBI.

The Grovers, Jordan Moscho started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Klaphake threw 2 2/3 innings in relief he gave six hits, issued four walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Imdieke threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Anthony Welle threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Jeron Klaphake went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Andrew Welle went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Welle went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Drake Meyer went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Jordan Klaphake earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Klaphake earned a walk and Kurt Marthaler scored a run.

ELROSA SAINTS 2 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 0 (5/27/2018)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, in a very good pitching dual. The Saints, Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issue one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Kevin Kuefler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Matt Schmitz went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Brady Weller went 2-for-3 and Jame Kuefler went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4 and player/manager AJ Hadley went 1-for-3. Austin Imdieke had a sacrifice fly and Cody Eichers earned a walk.

The Lakers, lefty Aaron Savelkoul threw a complete game, he gave up eight his, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jason Kampsen went 2-for-4 and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-4. Nick Dingman went 1-for-4, Adam Jaeger went 1-for-1, Weston Brinkman earned a walk and Max Weidner had a stolen base.

ROSCOE RANGERS 13 ELROSA SAINTS 2 (5/26/2018)

The Rangers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Saints, for a couple of firsts, Rangers first league win and the Saints first League lost this season. The Rangers collected eleven hits, that was more than enough support for the Rangers pitcher. Josh Mackedanz, started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He scattered five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brent Heinen had a big game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for five big RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. R. J. Leyendecker had a good game, he went 3-for-3 for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jordan Schleper went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Zach Mackedanz went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Chuck Mackedanz went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Jordon Roos was credited with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Josh Mackedanz went 1-for-1. Cory Schmidt went 1-for-1, Doug Savage earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Schleper scored a run. Chris Vanderbeck earned a walk, Russ Leyendecker scored a run and Garth Utsch was hit by a pitch.

The Saints starting pitcher, Austin Imdieke threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and surrendered six runs. Ethan Vogt retired two batters and Derek Wiener threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Eichers threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Derek Wiener went 2-for-3 with a double and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Brady Weller went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Matt Schmitz earned a pair of walks.

MEIRIE GROVE GROVERS 2 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0 (5/25/2018)

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Martins, backed by a very good pitching performance. The Grovers, Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw all nine innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued two walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Drake Meyer went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Colten Meyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Tanner Klaphake went

2-for-4 and Andrew Welle went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-3, Jaron Klaphake went 1-for-3 and Jordan Klaphake earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.

The Martins, Jaylyn Arceneau threw eight innings, he gave up six hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-2 with two walks and Michael Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly. Bryan Schlangen went

1-for-4, Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-3 and Nathan Schlangen went 1-for-4.

GREENWALD CUBS 8 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 (5/25/2018)

The Cubs defeated their Stearns County rivals the Martins, for first win of the season. With the score 3-2 in favor of the Martins, going into the eighth inning, The Cubs put up six runs, after six walks in row, being issued by the Martin pitchers. The Cubs surely took advantage of twelve walks overall. Tyler Hoffman started on the mound for the Cubs, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Peter Lucken threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Brandon Worms threw the final inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout, to earn the save. Ryan Kramer had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs and he earned one walk. Adam VanBeck went 2-for-5 for two RBI and he scored a run. Mitch Waldvogel went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Keagan Stueve went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tyler Leukam earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Tyler Braegelman earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Tyler Engelmeyer earned a pair of walks and Nick Rademacher was credited with a RBI and earned a walk. Tyler Thomas earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Worms earned a walk.

The Martins, Scott Schlangen started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave four hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Kyle Lieser thew 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued seven walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen closed out the final 1 1/3 inning, he gave up two hits, one run, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryce Schlangen went 3-for-5 for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Chas Hennen went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3, with two stolen bases, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Michael Schlangen went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Scott Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Jaylyn Arceneau had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk and Josh Stangler earned a walk.

GREENWALD CUBS 8 FARMING FLAMES 7 (5/27/2018)

The Cubs had a big weekend, as they won their second game of the season over their Stearns County rivals the Flames. The Cubs Tyler Braegelmann started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brandon Worms, threw four innings of relief to earn the win, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Ryan Kraemer went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Doug Imdieke went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Mitch Waldvogel went

1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Adam VanBeck went 3-for-5 and he scored run and Tyler Braegelmann went 1-for-3. Brandon Worms was hit by a pitch, had a sacrifice bunt, earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Engelmeyer earned a walk and he scored a run, Tyler Leukam earned a walk and Keagan Stueve scored a run. Ryan Preusser earned a walk and Levi Feldewerd went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Flames, lefty, Brad Mergen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tylor Schroeder threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Fourre had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Dylan Panek had a good game, he went

3-for-3 with a double, earned one walk, scored a run and he had two stolen bases. Kyle Zierden went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Brad Mergen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taylor Schroeder went 1-for-4 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, Zach Koltes earned a walk and Hunter Mergen earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 2 ROSCOE RANGERS 0 (5/27/2018)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers in a good pitching dual. The Silverstreaks, veteran right hander, Jim Thull threw a complete game, to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Will Funk had a big game as he went 2-for-4 with a big two run home run. Neal Anderson went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Chad Funk went 1-for-4 with two stolen bases. Joe Stangler went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Ty Reller went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, Tanner Rieland had a sacrifice bunt and Hunter Rademacher earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Rangers, Jordon Roos threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brandon Schleper went 1-for-3 with a walk and Jordon Roos went 1-for-4. Brent Heineken went 1-for-4 and Devon Savage went 1-for-2. Zach Mackedanz went 1-for-3, Russ Leyendecker earned a pair of walks and R. J. Leyendecker earned one walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 11 FARMING FLAMES 1 (5/27/2018)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance. The Silverstreaks, Nick Stangler threw a complete game, he scattered three hits, issued a pair of walks, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Jacob Hinnenkamp had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Chad Funk went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Will Funk went 2-for-4 with two doubles and Logan Funk went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored one run. Neal Anderson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Rieland was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a stolen base, Joe Stangler had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored and Ty Reller earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Flames, Chad Mergen, started on the mound, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he gave up six runs. Kyle Zierden threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Kyle Zierden went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Cody Fourre went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and scored one run. Zach Koltes went 1-for-3 and Taylor Fourre earned a walk.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

AVON LAKERS 11 PIERZ BULLDOGS 0 (5/27/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Bulldogs, backed by eleven hits, including four home runs. That gave the Laker starter plenty of support, Putter Harlander started on the mound. He threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Collins threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Stich closed it out, he threw the final inning in relief. Taylor Holthaus had a big day, he went 2-for-3 with two home runs for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Riley Voit went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Caleb Curry went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Matt Meyer went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Josh Becker went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and John Bauer went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Carter Holthaus had two sacrifice flys for two RBIs Will Kleinschmitt went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Matt Pichelmann earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Shane Olmscheid earned a walk.

The Bulldogs, Drew Ellness started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Derek Schomer threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered three runs. Jonah Prokott threw the final inning in relief, he gave up 2 hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Drew Ellness and Craig Luberts both went

1-for-3. Ryan Foreman, Austin Dickman and Mike Garcia all earned walks. Peter Schumer and Teddy Dehler were both hit by a pitch.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 10 PIERZ BREWERS 9 (5/27/2018)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rivals the Brewers, in a game that featured a total of thirty-two hits. The Sox starter, T. J. Frerichs started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued ten walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. The veteran right hander, Craig Meyer thew 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up twelve hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Braegelman had a big game, he went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brandon Sawyer had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer went 3-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-5 with a double and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs and he had a stolen base. Eric Evaslage went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Troy Frieler went 1-for-5 and he earned a walk, Cody Rose went

1-for-3, he was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Craig Meyer scored a run.

The Brewers starting pitcher, Logan Meyer threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Mike Poser threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Chuck Boser had a good game, he went

2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and a stolen base. Dylan Kummet had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Alvin Kimman went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Eric Poser went 3-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jeremy Payne went 1-for-5 with a double and Logan Meyer went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Poser went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Greg Pohlkamp went 2-for-5. Brian Kiel earned a walk, Josh Stanton scored a run and Blake Kowalczyk scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 7 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 0 (5/28/2018)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League rival the Riverdogs, backed by a good pitching performance. The Black Sox’s, Mitch Reller threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, issued five walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Eric Eveslage had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Carter Sawyer went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Sawyer had a sacrifice fly and he was credited with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Craig Meyer went 1-for-5 and Troy Frieler earned three walks and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Nate Mettenburg earned three walks, had a sacrifice bunt and he scored two runs and Ike Sawyer earned a walk.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher, Matt Gottwalt threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued twelve walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Young threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Jendro went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Ryan Snyder went 1-for-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Jarrod Foss went 1-for-3. Hunter Young and Nate Pysck both earned walks.

LASTRUP LAKERS 8 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1 (5/27/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves, backed by a good pitching performance. The Lakers, veteran Chad Weiss, threw a complete game, he scattered eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Peter Herman had a big game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brad Meyer had a good game, he went 2-for -4 with three big RBIs and he scored a run. Paul Herman went

2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Mitch Woitalla went 2-for-3 with a home run and he scored one run. Chad Weiss went 3-for-5 and Reggie Litke went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Preston Rocheleau went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Alex Lochner went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Jason Sadlovsky was hit by a pitch.

The Steves starting pitcher, Blake Guggenberger, threw six innings, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, surrendered eight runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Chris Belling threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Omann threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit. Ben Bierschied went 1-for-4 with a double and Troy Monson went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Cody Wolhart went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Ben Omann went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-4. Alex Wolhart went 1-for-1 and Charlie Slivnik was hit by a pitch.

WENDEL SAINTS 6 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 4 (5/27/2018)

The Saints defeated their Victory League rivals the Riverdogs, backed by thirteen hits. The Saints starting pitcher, Sam Butler, threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered eights hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. John Pogatchnik threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Four Saints had multi-hit games, John Pogatchnik went 3-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Blake Patrick went 3-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Lee Maciej went 3-for-5 and Max Posch went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Sam Butler went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Russ Fellbaum went 2-for-3 with a walk and he scored a run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher, Adam Snyder threw 6 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. Ryan Snyder went 3-for-5 and he scored two runs and Nate Pysck went 3-for-5. Cole Jendro went 2-for-5 and Zach Gottwalt went 2-for-4.

OPOLE BEARS 10 PIERZ BULLDOGS 2 (5/27/2018)

The Bears defeated their Victory League rivals the Bulldogs, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance. The Bears Austin Gerads started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Derek Thielen threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Alex Lange had a good game, he went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Player/manager Scott Binek, went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, one stolen base and he scored a run. John Pelarski went 2-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. David Bialka went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Zach Bialka went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and Jake Klein went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Austin Lange was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Austin Gerads had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Evan Milbrandt scored a run.

The Bulldogs, Rolando Ramos was the pitcher of record, he threw four innings, he gave up four runs, issued two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. David Skiba threw three innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded a strikeout. Mike Skiba closed the game out, with one one inning of relief.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 7 SARTELL MUSKIES 2 (5/23/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated Sauk Valley League, rivals, the Muskies in exhibition action in Cold Spring. The Springers collected twelve hits, including five extra base hits, four doubles and one triple. Veteran, right hander, Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Loxtercamp had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jeron Terres had a good game, he went 2-for-4, with a triple and a double for three RBIs. Tyler Geislinger, went 2-for-3 with a double, he scored three runs and he earned one walk. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 for one RBI and he had two stolen bases. Brad Olson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Zach Femrite went 1-3. William Huls went 1-4, he scored a run and he had one well executed bunt.

The Muskies, veteran lefty, David Deminsky, started on the mound, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tall right hander, Max Koprek thew two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a RBI, Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-3 and John Schumer went 1-for-3. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5, Tim Burns earned three walks and Paul Schumer earned a pair of walks.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 2 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 2 (5/26/2018)

The Express of the Central Valley League and the Lakers of the Stearns County League ended their classic Target Field game in a tie of two to two, because of the time restraints. After eight innings the game was called, so the 2018 Class C State Finalists had a different sort of a walk off.

The Express’s, Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Zach Dingman threw one inning of relief and Zak Wallner threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Matt Dingmann threw one inning, he gave up two hits, one walk, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Dingman threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up one run. Brooks Marquardt closed out the eighth inning, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Joseph went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Brian Marquardt went 1-for-2 with a double. Ben Johnson went 1-for-3 and Kyle Winter went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Dingmann went 1-for-2 and Zack Sufka went 1-for-2.

The Lakers, Weston Brinkman started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jon Leiser threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Ryan Wuertz went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Josh Kampsen went 2-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base. Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Weston Brinkman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Adam Miller went 1-for-4 and Jason Kampsen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 15 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 5 (5/27/2018)

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League defeated their North Star League foe the Saints. This was the Cyclones first action of the season, as they beat a pretty good Class C team. The Cyclones, Jason Hoppe started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lefty Nate Freihammer threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Andy Thayer closed it out with one inning of relief, he gave up one hit. Jason Hoppe had a good game at the plate too, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for five big RBIs. Jeff Hille went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Logan Siemers went 3-for-6 with a RBI. Nate Freihammer went 3-for-5 with a double for two RBIs.

AVON LAKERS 11 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3 (5/23/2018)

The Lakers of the Victory League South defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League in exhibition action in Avon. The Lakers collected fifteen hits, that was plenty of support for Shane Olmscheid. Shane started and he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits and he recorded ten strikeouts. Taylor Holthaus had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Josh Becker had a good game, He went 2-for-4 with a double for three big RBIs. Putter Harlander went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Stich went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Will Kleinschmidt went 1-for-4 with one RBI and he scored a run.Tony Schoenberg went 1-for-4 and Shane Olmscheid went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Carter Huberty went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Stock went 2-for-4 with one RBI and he scored two runs.

The Gussies, starting pitcher, Luke Richardson, also threw a complete game. He gave up fifteen hits, issued one walk and surrendered eleven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nate Laudenbach went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3 with a double. Adam Gwost went 2-for-3 with one RBI and Mitchell Gwost went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 4 (5/25/2018)

The Black Sox of the Victory League South defeated their Stearns County League foe the Chargers. The Black Sox, Cody Rose, started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Ageless Craig Meyer threw the final thee innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Isaac Sawyer went 1-for-4 with a triple and he scored a run and Cody Rose went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Carter Sawyer went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Trevor Sawyer went 1-2, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored one run. Nate Mettenburg went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Chris Bartello went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a walk and Zach Mettenburg earned a walk.

The Chargers, Anthony Reverman was their starting pitcher and the pitcher of record. Jordan Welle went 2-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 1-for 5 and he scored a run, Nathan Terres had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Brent Terres earned a walk.

BIG LAKE YELLOW JACKETS 10 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0 (5/27/18)

The Yellow Jackets of the Central Ridge League defeated their Sauk Valley League the Lakers. The Yellow Jackets collected twelve hits and a solid pitching performance. Their starter, Kyle Knaeble threw a complete game, he gave up just three hits, issued three walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Aaron Klaeppner went 2-or-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Chance Halligan went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, a sacrifice bunt and Eric Chuba went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a sacrifice bunt. Dustin Wilcox went

2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tanner Teige went 2-2, he earned two walks, two sacrifice bunts, and he scored three runs. Sam Dokkelakken went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Lakers, Hunter Mutterer started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, two walks, six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Maurer threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Korte went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jordan Prill went 1-2 and Jordn Golombiecki earned a walk.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday May 30th

Clear Lake Lakers @ Isanti Redbirds 7:30

Friday June 1st

Minneoplis Angels @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Farming Flames 7:30

Saturday June 2nd

Moorhead Miners @ Cold Spring Springers 1:00

Sunday June 3rd

Kimball Express @ Litchfield Blues 2:00

June 1st/2nd/34d

12th Annual Friday thru Sunday Sartell Muskies/St. Stephen Steves “Oman” Invite

POOL A POOL B

Watkins Clippers St. Augusta Gussies

St. Stephen Steves Sauk Rapids Cyclones

Sartell Muskies Bemidji Blue Ox

Friday

Sartell vs. St. Stephen 7:30

Saturday

Sauk Rapids vs St. Augusta 11:00 (Sartell)

St.Augusta vs. Bemidji 1:30 (Sartell)

Watkins vs. Sartell 5:00 (Sartell)

St.Stephen vs. Watkins 2:00 (St. Stephen)

Bemidji vs Sauk Rapids 4:30 (St. Stephen)

Sunday

3rd/5th Place Game St. Stephen 11:00

Sartell vs. ??? Sartell 12:00

3rd/1st ????? 1:30

CLEAR LAKE “LAKERS” INVITE

Saturday June 2nd Games

(Games @ Geonner Park)

10:00 Becker Bandits vs. Clear Lake Lakers

12:00 Alexandria Clippers vs. Montrose Waverly Stingers

2:00. Becker Bandits vs. Alexandria Clippers

(Games @ Sportsman Park)

11:30 Becker Buzzards vs. Marble Mallards

1:30 Becker Buzzards vs. Sartell Stone Poneys

3:30 Marble Mallards vs. Sartell Stone Poneys

STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC

Friday June 1st

St. Martin Martins vs. Cold Spring Rockies (8:30)

Saturday June 2nd

Upsala Blue Jays vs. Beaudreaus Saints (11:00 @ SM)

Lake Henry Lakers vs. Dassel Saints (10:00 @ LH)

Luxemburg Brewers vs. Chanhassen Red Bird (12:00 @ LH)

Semifinals

3:00 @ SM/4:00 LH/1:00 @ SM/2:00 LH)

Placements

12:00/2:00 TBA

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Wednesday May 30th

Brainerd Bees @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30

Sunday June 3rd

Hibbing Miners @ Brainerd Bees. 1:00 (Regional Game)

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday June 3rd

Pearl Lake @ Eden Valley Hawks 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sunday June 3rd

Albertville Villains @ Foley Lumberjack 1:30

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Sunday June 3rd

Spring Hill Chargers @ Greenwald Cubs 1:30

New Munich Silverstreaks @ Meire Grove Grovers 1:30

Farming Flames @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Sunday June 3rd

Freeport Black Sox @ Buckman Billygoats 1:30

Avon Lakers @ Lastrup Lakers 1:30

Pierz Brewers @ St. Wendell Saints 1:30

LEAGUE STANDINGS

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

North

Luxemburg Brewers 5-0

Watkins Clippers 5-1

Pearl Lake Lakers 3-4

St. Nicholas Nicks 0-5

South

St. Augusta Gussies 4-1

Kimball Express 2-2

Cold Spring Rockies 2-3

Eden Valley Hawks 1-4

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sartell Muskes 4-0

St. Joseph Joes 2-1

Foley Lumberjacks 2-2

Clear Lake Lakers 1-3

Becker Bandits 0-1

Albertville Villains 1-0

Sartell Stone Ponesy 0-4

STEARNS COUNTY

North

Elrosa Saints 6-1

New Munich 4-3

Meire Grove Grovers 3-3

Spring Hill Chargers 2-3

Greenwald Cubs 2-4

South

Richmond Royals 5-1

Lake Henry Lakers 3-2

St. Martin Martins 2-3

Roscoe Rangers 1-3

Farming Flames 0-5

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers 5-1

Freeport Black Sox 4-1

St. Stephen Steves 3-3

Opole Bears 3-4

St. Wendel Saints 1-3

Roger Mischke