Town Ball Scores And Recaps

Special Note: A couple of big events this coming weekend! The Central Valley vs. Stearns County Challenge, will feature four games at both St. Augusta and St. Nicholas. Please see schedule of games listed on the schedule below. Cold Spring Springers are hosting their Merchants night, the Springers will take on the Richmond Royals. It is free admission night, game starts at 7:30 and there are drawings for prizes every half of inning.

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE/REGIONAL GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 BRAINERD BEES 4 (5/30/2018)

The Springers defeated their Lakewood League rivals the Bees. Chris Butala started on the mound for the Springers. He threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits and he issued two walks. Chris was forced to leave the game abruptly because of a potential minor injury. Joe Stock threw 3 1/3 innings of relief, he was impressive, as he recorded seven strikeouts. Nick Pennick threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he did struggle with his control, he issued four walks, gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Justin Thompson, closed out the game with 1 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded three strikeouts. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and Justin Thompson went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. With the game tied in the top of the ninth inning, William Huls got it started with a perfectly executed bunt, Will was 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Holthaus got on base by way of an error, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Femrite earned a walk, Zach was 1-for-2 with two walks and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey then stepped up and delivered his key hit. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 with a walk and Alex Jungels went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Nick Pennick went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run.

The Bees, Hanson Devine started on the mound, he threw five innings. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kenny Perez threw three innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. The Bees had five players collect base hits in the ball game. Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Casey Welsh went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Kenny Perez went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Kevin Peterson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored run. Brian Voigt went 1-for-4, Hanson Devine earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Park Sorensen earned a pair of walks and he scored on run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 6 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 0 (6/3/2018)

The Springers defeated the Moorhead Mudcats, a new team in their region. The Springers, veteran right hander, Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued no walks and he recorded thirteen strikeouts, in a seven inning game. Garret Fuchs went 2-for-3 with a big bases clearing double for three big RBIs and he scored a run. Zach Hinkemeyer went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaron Terres went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 and a stolen base. Brad Olson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run. William Huls went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Joey Stock went 1-for-1. Eric Loxtercamp was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Geislinger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mudcats starting pitcher, Ty Syverson, threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Alex Erickson threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew Olsonawski threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Howell went 1-for-3 for the Mudcats.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1 (6/3/2018)

The Springers defeated the Mudcats in the second game of their double header, backed by a pair of good pitching performances. Justin Thompson, started on the mound for the Springers, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued three walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Joey Stock threw two innings in relief, he recorded five strikeouts. Eric Loxtercamp had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored three runs. William Huls went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Femrite went 1-for3 with a RBI and Justin Thompson went 1-for-1 with a RBI. Zach Hinkemeyer went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Joe Stock went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Alex Jungels earned a pair of walks. Joe Dempsey was credited with a RBI and Jeron Terres earned two walks.

The Mudcats, Fletcher Andel started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Drew Olsonawski threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Dylan Olsonawski threw the final inning in relief, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Sames went 1- for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Carter Howell went 1-for-3. Dylan Fox went 1-for-3, Fletcher Andel stolen one base and he scored a run. Eric Watt, Brett Erickson and Cooper Tietz all earned walks.

HIBBING MINERS 5 BRAINERD BEES 2 (6/3/2018)

The Miners of the Arrowhead League and Region 2B, defeated the Bees their Lakewood League and Region 2B foe. The Miners, Dan Wood, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Jamie Steinberg threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kole Zuidmulder had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Andy Kolden went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Jamal Lamphere went 2-for-5 with a double. Ricardo Paris went 2-for-4 with a double, he scored a pair of runs and he was hit by a pitch. Joe Kanipes went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Trevor Bernsdorf went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Zach DeBoom was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Joe Lescarbeau earned a walk.

The Bees, Bryce Flanagen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brian Voigt threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Kevin Peterson went 1-for-1 with a double, for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Danny Deis went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Brian Vogt went 2-for-5 with a double. Bryce Flanagan went 3-for-5, Tyler Lenz went 1-for-4 and Max Onyx scored a run.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

PEARL LAKE LAKERS 8 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 6 (6/3/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Central Valley League rival the Hawks, backed by good pitching performances by two of the Lakers. Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Kunkel closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Chadd Kunkel had a great game, he went

4-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for five big RBIs. Max Fuchs went 1-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Andy Linn was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitchell Wieneke went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and Colten Fruth went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Isaac Blitvich went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Wieneke earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Justin Kunkel earned three walks and he scored a run and Mitch Ergen had a sacrifice bunt.

The Hawks, Steven Pennertz started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings. He gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Tanner Olean threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Geislinger went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Steven Pennertz went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Unterberger went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Cain Renner went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Olean was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matthew Pennertz was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Lies was credited with a RBI, he walked and scored, Austin Schlangen earned a walk and Derek Ruegemer scored a run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 8 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 4 (6/3/2018)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, Hunter Hamers started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, gave up two runs he recorded seven strikeouts. Kyle Kipka threw five innings in relief to earn the win. Kyle Kipka went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIS, Rich Rasmussen went 2-for-4, Mitch Keeler went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4.

The Villains, Jim Althoff started on the mound, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Steve VanVleet threw four innings in relief, he gave up four runs. Player/manager Mike Krempa went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Berning went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Chartier went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jim Althoff went 1-for-4, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run. Hank Berning went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Kyle Hayden earned two walks and he scored a run and Keith Bistodeau was hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ROSCOE RANGERS 3 FARMING FLAMES 2 (6/3/2018)

The Rangers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames backed by eight hits and a pair of good pitching performances. The Rangers, Josh Mackendanz, started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordon Roos threw 2 2/3 innings relief to earn the win, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Devan Savage had a good day, he went 3-for-3 for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Jordon Roos went 1-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and a he had a sacrifice bunt. Grant Thompson went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Russ Leyendecker went 1-for-3, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Brent Heinen went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Jordan Schleper earned a pair of walks and Zack Mackedanz earned one walk.

The Flames, Brad Mergen, started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Kyle Zierden threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up four hits, issued one run, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Kyle Zierden went 2-for-4 with a double. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Eric Schmitt earned a walk and scored, Tyler Schroeder and Brad Mergen both earned walks.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 5 GREENWALD CUBS 2 (6/3/2018)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County rivals the Cubs, backed by thirteen hits. The Chargers starting pitcher, Carter Tschida, threw six innings, he gave two hits, issued five walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Welle threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Eric Terres went 3-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Austin Schoenberg went 3-for-5 with a double, a sacrifice bunt, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Anthony Reverman went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Jordan Welle went 1-for-1 with a RBI. Carter Tschida went 2-for-3 and Nathan Terres went 1-for-4 and he had a stolen base. Brent Terres went 1-for-4 and he scored a run an Owen Meyer went 1-for-4. Eric Schoenberg earned a pair of walks and Jamie Terres earned a walk.

The Cubs, Tyler Hoffman, started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Worms threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Kraemer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Adam VanBeck went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cody Imdieke went 1-for-1 and Tyler Leukam was credited with a RBI. Mitchel Waldvogel earned two walks and Brandon Worms earned two walks. Tyler Braegelman, Kegan Stueve and Tyler Engelmeyer all earned walks.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 3 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1 (6/3/18)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers backed by two good pitching performances. Nick Stangler, started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued six walks, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Veteran right hander, Jim Thull threw 2 1/3 innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Tyler Reller went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Logan Funk went 1-for-4. Joe Stangler earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Nick Stangler had a sacrifice bunt. Chad Funk and Trent Gertken both earned walks and Neal Anderson was hit by a pitch.

The Cubs, Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jordan Moscho threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk. Drake Meyer went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-4 and Tyler Mascho was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Anthony Welle had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk, Tanner Klaphake, Colton Meyer and Jonathon Klaphake all earned walks.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

ST. WENDEL SAINTS 6 PIERZ BREWERS 4 (6/3/2018)

The Saints defeated their Victory League foes the Brewers, backed by a good pitching performance. The Saints, Sam Butler, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Lee Maciej went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and Blake Patrick went 2-for-3, with two walks, one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. John Pogatchnik went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Max Posch went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Jeremy Springer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Taylor Nitz was credited with two RBIs.

The Brewers, Brian Kiel started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Logan Meyer threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up three hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts and Mike Poser retired the last batter. Logan Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double and a RBI and he scored one run.

LASTRUP LAKERS 5 AVON LAKERS 0 (6/3/2018)

The Lakers defeated the Lakers of the Victory League South, backed by a solid pitching performances by two Lakers. Veteran, right hander, Chad Weiss threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered four hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Brad Meyer threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Peter Herman had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs. Brad Meyer went 1-for-3 with a RBI, Chad Weiss went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Nate Janson went 1-for-4.

The Lakers, Matt Piechelmann threw 6 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered five run and he recorded three strikeouts. Will Kleinschmitt closed it out with 1 1/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Meyer went 2-for-4, Taylor Holthaus went 2-for-4 and Will Kleinschmitt went 1-for-4.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 15 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 5 (6/3/2018)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League foes the Black Sox, backed by sixteen hits, including a home run, triple and one double. The Billygoats tall right hander, Jeremy Monson, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Shawn Lanners, threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and two runs. Matt Tautges threw the final inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Kummet had a big day for the Billygoats, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for three big RBIs and he scored four runs. Jeremy Monson went 3-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored run. Shawn Lanners went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and he scored two runs. Travis Kahl went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Matt Tautges went 2-for-3 with a triple, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Lane Girtz went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Joe Kahl went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored run. Aaron Weber went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored three runs and Noah Boser went 1-for-4.

The Black Sox, T. J. Frericks started on the mound he threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. Chris Reller threw 2 innings and Edwin Zambriona threw one inning in relief. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Eric Evaslage went 1-3 with a sacrifice for two RBIs. Bryan Benson went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. T. J. Frericks went 1-for-3 and Trevor Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

TOURNAMENT GAMES

12th ANNUAL OMANN INSURANCE INVITATIONAL TOURNAMENT

Pool A Pool B

Wakins Clippers St. Augusta Gussies

St. Stephen Steves Sauk Rapids Cyclones

Sartell Muskies Bemidji Blue Ox

SARTELL MUSKIES 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 0 (6/1/2018)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated their rivals the Steves of the Victory League in the first game of the Oman Insurance Invitational. The Muskies collected nine hits, including a pair of doubles that gave the Muskie pitchers all the support they needed. Lefty Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Veteran Adam Wenker closed it out with one inning of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Andrew Deters went 2-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and Jace Otto went 1-for-2 with three big RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Jake Sweeter had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson, back from the Community College Nationals, went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Jonah Nebosis went

1-for-3 and Adam Schellinger earned a pair of walks.

The Steves, Tony Schmitz, started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded one strikeout. Lefty Nick Krippner threw two innings, he issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Ben Bierscheid went 1-for-4 with an infield single and Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-3. Nick Krippner went 1-for-3 and Blake Guggenberger earned a pair of walks. Alex Wolhart earned a walk and Cody Wolhart was hit by a pitch.

SARTELL MUSKIES 4 WATKINS CLIPPERS 2

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Clippers of the Central Valley League, backed by a big homer and a double. This was all the support that the Muskies young right hander needed. Austin Gohl, just back from the Community College National tournament, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. The tall right hander, Max Koprek threw two innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Jake Sweeter had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a big 375’ two run home run in the bottom of the first to give the Muskies an early lead. Andrew Deters went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson, also just back from the Community College Nationals, went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored one run. Jace Otto went 1-for-3, Adam Schellinger went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Brian Schellinger earned a walk.

The Clippers, right hander, Dustin Kramer started on the mound, he threw all seven innings. He gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Player/manager, Matt Geislinger went 1-for-3, Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-3 and Heath Kramer went 1-for-3. Kevin Kramer earned a pair of walks, was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Dan Berg was hit by a pitch and was credited with a RBI and Carson Geislinger earned a walk.

ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 2 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

The Gussies of the Central Valley League defeated the Cyclones of the Lakewood League in a pitching dual. Most of this game took place under a steady rain, which dampen the action a little. The Gussies right hander, Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and recorded ten strikeouts. Adam Gwost went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Dusty Schultzenburg went 2-for-3. Matt Skaja went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Nate Gwost went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Brady Grafft earned a walk.

The Cyclones, Nate Friehammer started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Player/manager, Paul Schlangen went 1-for-3, Nate Friehammer went 1-for-2 and David Kroger scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 4 (8 Innings)

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated the Steves of the Victory League, backed by eight hits, including a big game by Dan Berg. The Clippers Player/manager, lefty Matt Geislinger, started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Veteran lefty, Dan Berg had a big game, he went 3-for-3 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Matt Geislinger helped his own cause, as he went 2-for-4 at the plate with one RBI. Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-4 with two big RBIs and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-4. Reese Jansen earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Travis Linn earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Steve’s, Chris Belling started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tony Schmitz went 2-for-4 with two doubles for one RBI and he scored a run. Benson Waldvogel went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Blake Guggenberger went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Ben Bierschied went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Player/manager Ben Omann was credited with a RBI.

BEMIDJI BLUE OX 2 SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 1

The Blue OX defeated the Cyclones in a pitching dual, there was a total of eight hits in the ball game. The Blue Ox, Brenden Gillies started on the mound, he threw a complete game, to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Rutledge went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Zach Braun went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Hovila went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Cody Benson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Collin Rutledge went 1-for-3.

The Cyclones, Matt Butler, started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-3, Matt Meyer went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Lucas Bentrud went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored their lone run.

BEMIDJI BLUE OX 5 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

The Blue Ox of the Northwest Border League defeated the Gussies of the Central Valley League. The Blue Ox’s, big lefty Ryan Hirt started on the mound, he threw two innings, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Terry Hadden threw five innings in relief to earned the win, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Collin Rutledge had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Zach Braun went 1-for-3 with a big two run home run and he scored two runs. Cody Rutledge went 1-for-4 with a home run and Thomas Revering went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Cody Benson went 2-for-4 and Connor McNallan went 1-for-4. Mitch Hirt went 1-for-3 and Nick Hovila had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Gussies, right hander, Dan Swan, threw all seven innings, he gave up nine hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dustin Schutzenburg went 1-for-3 and Marcus Lommel went 1-for-3. Mitch Gwost, earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored their lone run and Aaron Fruth earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 5 WATKINS CLIPPERS 1

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League defeated the Clippers of the Central Valley League. The Cyclones, David Kroger, started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts, to earn the win. Andy Thayer threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up two hits. Matt Meyer provided much of their offense, he went 2-for-4 with a big three run home run. Jeff Hille went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Paul Schlangen had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Matt Johnson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Siemers went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and David Kroger went 1-for-2. Lucas Bentrud earned a walk and Nate Freihammer earned a walk.

The Clippers, Dan Berg, started on the mound, he threw threw three innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Carson Geislinger threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued five walks and he recorded a strikeout. Brock Humbert went 1-for-3 and Dan Berg went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Reese Jansen went 1-for-3, Kevin Kramer earned a walk, he had one stolen base and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger earned a walk.

CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL MUSKIES 2 BEMIDJI BLUE OX 1

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Blue Ox of the Northwest Border League, backed by a good pitching performance. The Muskies, veteran, Adam Wenker, threw a complete game, to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued no walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. The Muskies pitching staff gave up a total of just three runs in three games. Andrew Deters went 2-for-2 and he drove in the go ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jake was voted the MVP of the Oman Invitational, for his overall leadership thru out the tournament. Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Tim Burns was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Ethan Carlson had a very nicely executed sacrifice bunt and Adam Schellinger earned two walks. Brian Schellinger, earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run and Johnny Schumer earned a walk.

The Blue Ox, Connor McNallan started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Terry Hadden threw one inning of relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks and one run. Connor McNallan went 1-for-3 with a home run on the first pitch of the game. Cody Benson, Nick Hovila, Zach Braun and Collin Rutledge all went

1-for-3.

ST. STEPHEN STEVES 2 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 1

No information was made available from either team, maybe next week.

2018 STEARNS COUNTY CLASSIC

Co-Hosted by: Lake Henry Lakers/St. Martin Martins

Quarterfinals

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 9 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the Martins of the Stearns County League in the quarterfinals of the Stearns County Classic tournament. They collected ten hits, including two home runs and two doubles. The Rockies, lefty Jake Brinker, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, he issued three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Austin Mehr threw two innings in relief, he issued four walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The Rockies were led by Nick Skluzacek, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. David Jonas had a good game, he went

2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Austin Dufner, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Andrew Allar went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Jordan Neu went 1-3, he score two runs. Kevin Wenner went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-4.

The Martins, Jaylyn Arceneau started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Stangler threw two innings in relief, he gave up six hits and surrendered five runs. Scott Schlangen went 1-for-3 and Bryan Schlangen earned a pair of walks. Michael Schlangen earned a pair of walks and Kyle Lieser, Ben Schroeder and Josh Stangler all earned walks.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 12 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 0

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Blue Jays of the Victory League, backed by fourteen hits and a pitching gem. The Saints, right hander, Tommy Auger, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He didn’t give up any hits, issued no walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Steve Neutzling had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for six big RBIs and he scored two runs. Tommy Auger helped his cause, he went

1-for-4 with a two run home run. Brian Minks went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Dominic Austing went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Chad Hockemeyer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Ryan Schneider went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Mitch Reilly went 1-for-3 and Nate Maiers was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Blue Jays, Eric Lampert started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up eleven hits, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tyler Evans threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded a strikeout.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 1

The Lakers of the Stearns County League defeated the Saints of the North Star League, back by a very good pitching performance. The Lakers, starter lefty, Weston Brinkman, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Matt Quade, just back from the Community College Nationals, had a big game. He went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for two RBIs. Adam Miller went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Weston Brinkman went

1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Nick Dingman went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Aaron Savelkoul earned a walk and he scored a run and Jason Kampson earned a walk.

The Saints, Tyler Zweibohmer started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, he issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. John Hohenstein went 2-for-4 with a double, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cubs Flick went 1-for-3 and Michael Leffler was credited with a RBI. Brendan Opsahl earned a walk and Jordan Flick was hit by a pitch.

CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 2 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0

The Red Birds of the River Valley League East defeated the Brewers of the Central Valley League in a good pitching dual. The Red Birds one of the top Class B teams in Minnesota, was led by former St. Cloud State pitcher, Logan Spitzck. He stared on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Justin Anderson went 1-or-3 with a RBI and Matt Smith went 1-for-3 with a double. Ryan Burmeister went 1-for-2 with a stolen base Zach Hoffmann went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Shawn Riesgraf was credited with a RBI and Nick Smith earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Brewers, tall right hander, Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He scattered four hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Sam Iten had a good game, he went 3-for-4 and Derrick Orth went

H1-for-3. Chase Aleshire and Logan Aleshire both went 1-for-3 and Austin Klaverkamp was hit by a pitch.

SEMIFINALS

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 3 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 1

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Rockies of the Central Valley League, backed by very good pitching performances by the Saints staff. Dominic Austing started on the mound, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Auger threw two innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The game was modified to a five inning game, because of the rain delays they had. Will Spaniol went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Mitch Reilly went 1-for-1 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tommy Auger went 2-for-3, Nick Maiers went 2-for-3 and Brian Minks went 1-for-3. Steve Neutzling earned a walk and he scored a run and Chad Hockemeyer scored a run.

The Rockies, Calvin Kalthoff, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Mehr went 2-for-2, Kevin Wenner went 1-for-3 and he scored their lone run and Calvin Kalthoff earned a walk.

CHAMPIONSHIP

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 4 CHANHASSEN RED BIRDS 3

The Saints defeated the Red Birds of the River Valley League East in a good pitching dual, where the starting pitchers combined for twenty strikeouts. Many consider the Red Birds as one of the top teams in the state in class B, so this was a big win for the Saints. Lefty Nick Maiers started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. The Saints did fall behind 3-0 early in the game, but Steven Neutzling tied the game with a three run home run, he was 2-for-3 with his home run. Ryan Schneider went 1-for-3 with a big RBI, as he drove in the go ahead run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Nick Maiers went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brian Minks went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Mitch Reilly and Jack Schramel both earned walks.

The Red Birds starting pitcher, Dan Reed, threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jacob Goraczhowski threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Smith had a big game, he went 2-for-2 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs and he earned a walk. Zac Hoffman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Nick Smith went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Garrett Fischer went 1-for-4, Logan Spetzack went 1-for-1 and Ryan Burmeister earned a walk.

THIRD PLACE

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 8

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated their foe the Lakers of the Stearns County League, backed by fifteen hits, including five home runs and two doubles. Nick Skluzacek had a huge day, he went 3-for-4 four with two home runs for five big RBIs. Austin Duffner had a big game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for three big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Marshall Wirztfeld went 2-for-4 with a home run and David Jonas went 1-for-3 with a home run. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Sam Distel went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs, Andrew Allar went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and David Holbrook earned two walks and he scored a run.

The Lakers Aaron Savelkoul started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up five hits, issued two walks and he surrendered six runs. Carter Wessel threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Max Weidner threw the final two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Quade had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-2 with a two run home run, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Dingman went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Shay Olmsheid went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he scored a run and Adam Jaeger went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Max Weidner went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Aaron Savelkoul and Shane Kampsen both earned walks.

FIFTH PLACE

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 2 UPSALA BLUE JAYS 1

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Blue Jays of the Victory League in a pitching dual. The Brewers lefty, Austin Klaverkamp, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Tanner Skaja went 1-for-2 with a double. Casey Underwood went 1-for-3 with a triple and Luke Harren went

1-for-4. Derrick Orth went 1-for-4, J. T. Harren went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Sam Iten scored a run.

SEVENTH PLACE

ST. MARTIN MARTINS 4 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 2

The Martins of the Stearns County League defeated their foe the Saints from the North Star League. The Martins starting pitcher, Tanner Arceneau, threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Lieser threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matthew Schlangen threw the last inning in relief to earn the save. Kyle Lieser went 1-for-1 with a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he earned a walk. Tanner Arceneau went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Chas Hennen went 2-for-2 and he scored a run. Michael Schlangen scored a run, Avery Schmitz scored a run and Nathan Schlangen earned a walk.

The Saints, John Hohenstein started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Michael Leffler threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Flick went 2-for-4 with a double and Brendon Opsahl went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Andrew Carlson went 2-for-3 with a RBI and James Howell went 2-for-3 with a RBI. Collin Krick went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Andy Haataja went 1-for-4, Jeff Janckila earned a pair of walks, Michael Leffler earned a walk and one stolen base and John Hohenstein had a stolen base.

CONSOLATION SEMIFINALS

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 10 DASSEL COKATO SAINTS 4

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Saints of the North Star League, backed by twelve hits, including three home runs. The Brewers lefty, J. T. Harren, started on the mound. He threw four innings, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Logan Aleshire threw thee innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Logan Aleshire had a good game at the plate too, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and he score two runs. Reed Pfannenstein had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 with a two run home run and Casey Underwood went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethyn Fruth went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Rhett Fruth Went 1-for-2 with a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a run. Chris Knauss was credited with a RBI, Sam Matchinsky went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Klaverkamp scored two runs.

The Saints Austin Zweibohmer, started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Joh Hohenstein went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Andy Haataja went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored one run. Jeff Janchila went 1-for-3 and Jordan Flick was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Michael Howel was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk, Ben Lindquist was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Brendon Opsahl earned a walk and he scored a run.

UPSALA BLUE JAYS 6 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 2 (5 innings)

The Blue Jays of the Victory League defeated the Martins of the Stearns County League, backed by a good pitching performance. The Blue Jays starting pitcher, Matt Swanson, threw a complete game, he gave up just two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Dustin Biniek went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Justin Chicon went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Adam Gerads went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Matt Swanson went 2-for-3 with a double and Johnny Fuchs went 1-2 and he scored a run. Nick Frieler went 1-for2 with a RBI, Paul Krebs earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Evans earned a walk and he scored two runs.

The Martins, Scott Schlangen started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued one walk and surrendered four runs. Bryan Schlangen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-2 and Michael Schlangen earned a walk and he scored a run.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 12 MINNEAPOLIS ANGELS 2 (6/1/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Angels from the Park National League, in exhibition action in Cold Spring. The Springers collected eighteen hits, including two home runs, was plenty of support for the Springers pitcher. The score was 7-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, when the Springers put up five runs to end the game on the ten run rule. The Springers, veteran right hander, Drew VanLoy started on the mound. He threw a complete game, he scattered four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Femrite had a good game, he went 4-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Jungels went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jeron Terres went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Nick Pennick went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit home run for two RBIs. Justin Thompson went 1-for-1 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-1 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Zach Hinkemeyer went 2-for-4 and Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ryan Holthaus went 1-for-3 and William Huls went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Joe Stock earned a walk and he scored a run and Brad Olson earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 21 LITCHFIELD BLUES 0 (6/3/2018)

The Express defeated their foe the Blues from the North Star League, backed by twenty-three hits, including nine extra base hits, three home runs and five doubles. The Express’s Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Adam Beyer had a big day, he went 4-for-5 with a home run and two doubles for five RBIs, he earned a walk and scored a pair of runs. Jordan Joseph had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Brooks Marquardt had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Austin Ruehle went 3-for-6 with a double for one RBI and he scored three runs. Ben Johnson went 2-for-5 with a home run and he scored a pair of runs. Matt Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Dingmann went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Zach Thompson went 2-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Theisen earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Blues, Dylan Kotzer started on the mound, he was the the pitcher of record. Dylan threw 3 2/3 innings, before giving away to Stan Ridgeway, he threw 1 1/3 of an inning in relief. Luke Schultz went 1-for-3 and Matt Spreiter went 1-for-2.

NEW LONDON-SPICER TWINS 9 ELROSA SAINTS 3

The Twins of the County Line League defeated their rivals the Saints from the Stearns County League, backed by thirteen hits, four extra base hits, three home runs and a double. The Twins starting pitcher, Patrick Courtney, threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded nine strikeouts. Mike Danielson threw one inning of relief he gave up two hits and three runs. Grant Bangen threw one inning of relief, he gave up one hit.

The Saints starting pitcher, Austin Imdieke threw six innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, nine runs and he recorded a strikeout. Derek Wiener threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk, four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Eichers went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Derek Wiener went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Matt Schmitz went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Brady Weller was credited with a RBI and Evan Wiener earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

FARMING FLAMES 14 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 9 (6/2/2018)

The Flames of the Stearns County League defeated the Nicks of the Central Valley League. There was a total of twenty-seven hits collected in this exhibition game, that was played in Farming. Dylan Panek started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Fourre threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Aaron Eiynck threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one walk, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Kotten went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Dylan Panek went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Aaron Eiynck went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Cory Fourre went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Chad Mergen went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Kyle Zierden went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Brad Mergen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryan Schleper went 1-for-4 with three RBIs. Hunter Mergen earned a walk and he scored a run, Taylor Fourre was credited with a RBI and he scored a run, Zach Koltes was credited with a RBI and Eric Schmitt scored a run.

The Knicks, Derek Kuechle started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Bautch threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, three walks, eight runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Matt Schindler threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, four runs and two runs. Alex Bautch went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Schindler went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Hunter Ahrens went 3-for-5 and he scored a run. Alex Foehrenbacher went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Tanner Anderson went

1-for-2 with a RBI and he scored a run. Alex Faber went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Derrick Kuechle went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jeff Lutgen went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Chris Wehseler scored a run, Dylan Rausch earned a walk, Grant Mrozek and Travis Hanson both scored runs.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 4 RAMSEY RENEGADES 3 (5/31/2018)