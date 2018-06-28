Town Ball Scores And Recaps

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings. Tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Web site for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 4 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 0 (6/22/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals, backed by Player/manager’s Matt Geislinger performance. Matt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded nineteen strikeouts. Matt went 2-for-3 at the plate with two big home runs for three RBIs. Tyler Hebrink went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Dan Berg went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Kevin Kramer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Heath Kramer went 1-for-3 and Carson Geislinger went 1-for-3.

The Brewers, Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Luke Harren went 2-for-4 and Logan Aleshire went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-4 and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4. The Brewers were missing three of their starters in this game, look for a more competitive game, assuming they have all their players on hand.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 5 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1 (6/24/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley rivals the Hawks, backed by a good pitching performance. The Clippers, Dustin Kramer started on the mound, he threw nine innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Berg had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored one run. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs. Kevin Kramer went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Travis Linn earned a walk.

The Hawks, Tanner Olean started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matthew Pennertz went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Cain Renner went 1-for-3. Austin Schlangen went 1-for-4, Matt Unterberger was credited with a RBI and Alex Geislinger earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 7 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 (6/24/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, backed by four hits and a good pitching performance. The Rockies, lefty Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Austin Mehr threw one inning of relief to earn the save, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Neu led the Rockies at the plate, he went 4-for-4 with a double for two big RBIs and he scored two runs. Co-Player manager, David Jonas went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Cal Kalthoff went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Jake Hennen went 1-for-4 with a double. Veteran, Kevin Wenner went 3-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs Brandon Gill went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Austin Dufner scored a run.

The Brewers, Austin Klaverkamp, started on the mound, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Lefty J. T. Harren threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Derrick Orth went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored one run and Sam Iten went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk. Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Luke Harren went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, J. T. Harren went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Chase Aleshire earned a walk.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 5 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3 (6/22/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by thirteen hits, including five extra base hits, home run, two triples and two doubles. The Rockies, Calvin Kalthoff, started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 inning to earned the win. He gave up eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Trevor Lardy threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-4 with a big two run home run and Austin Dufner had a great night at the plate, he went 4-for-4 with a triple and a double and he scored two runs. Jake Hennen went 1-for-3 with a double for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. David Jonas went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Reid Emerson went 1-for-4 with a triple and Calvin Kalthoff had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Austin Mehr went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Pat Hemingson went 1-for-4.

The Nicks, Travis Hansen, started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, surrendered four runs, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Isaac Benesh threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brett Hofer went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Matt Schindler went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Sam Moriarty went 2-for-5 and he scored 2 runs and Andrew Bautch went 2-for-5. Tanner Anderson went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Grant Mrozek went 1-for-4. Robert Lutgen and Travis Hansen both earned walks.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 16 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 (6/23/2018)

The Express got their bats going again, as they defeated the Central Valley League rivals the Gussies. This was backed by fifteen hits, including four home runs and two doubles. The Express’s Ben Johnson started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Zach Dingmann, threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued two runs, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordan Joseph closed it out, with one inning of relief, he faced three batters. Scott Marquardt had a good day at the plate, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four big RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored four runs. Ben Johnson had a good game, he went 3-for-6 with a home run and two doubles for three RBIs. Austin Ruehle had good day, he went 2-for-5 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Brian Marquardt went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs and Jordan Joseph went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Winter went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run, Joe VonWahlde went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Dingmann was credited with a RBI and Zach Dingmann earned a walk.

The Gussies, Travis Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, surrendered nine runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Laudenbach threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Dan Swan threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and two runs. Adam Gwost went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and Mitch Gwost went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Dustin Schultzenburg went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach wen 1-for-1 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Richardson went 1-for-4 with a double and Aaron Fruth went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Brady Grafft earned a pair of walks, Marcus Lommel earned a walk and he scored a run, Matt Skaja scored a run and Dan Swan earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 13 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 1 (6/24/2018)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by eighteen hits, including eight extra base hits. The Express’s, Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded four strikeouts. Brooks Marquardt closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded two strikeouts. The Express’s shortstop, Jordan Joseph had a great day, he went 3-for-4 with two home runs for four big RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored four runs. The Marquardt family had a good day, led by Player/manager Tom Marquardt, he went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit single, Scott Marquardt went 2-for-6 with double for a RBI, he scored two runs, Brian Marquardt went 1-for-3 with a double and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-2, he earned two walks, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Adam Beyer went 3-for-3 with a double and he earned two walks and Joey Von Wahlde went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-6 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Matt Dingmann went 1-for-1 with a double for three big RBIs. Ben Johnson went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Zach Dingmann went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he scored one run and Troy Filzen went 1-for-4 with a double.

The Lakers, Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Chandler Bacon threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he surrendered two runs. Justin Kunkel threw one inning in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Colton Fruth went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and Ryan Wieneke went 2-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Kunkel was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Chadd Kunkel went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Mitch Wieneke went 1-for-5 and Cole Denn went 1-or-2. Max Fuchs went 1-for-3 and Mitch Ergen earned a walk.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 14 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3 (6/24/2018)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, backed by fourteen hits. The Gussies, Luke Richardson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Gwost had a very good day at the plate, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Nate Laudenbach had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Dustin Schultzetenberg went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Luke Richardson went 3-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Gwost went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Mitch Gwost went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Aaron Fruth went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Marcus Lommel earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Brady Grafft earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Matt Skaja earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Nicks, Grant Mrozek started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued five walks and he surrendered eleven runs. Matt Schindler threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he surrendered two runs. Kevin Drontle threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he surrendered one run.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 13 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 (6/20/2018)

The Muskies defeated the Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks, backed by nineteen hits and good pitching performances by three young right handers. The Muskies, Austin Gohl started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Max Koprek threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Grant Mackenthun closed the game out, with one inning of relief, he issued one walk. Jake Sweeter continues to swing a hot bat, he went 3-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs. Ethan Carlson continued his hot hitting, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double, a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 2-for-5 with 3 RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cody Partch went 3-for-5 with a double Brian Schellinger went 3-for-6 with a RBI and he scored a run. Johnny Schumer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Brandon Kramer went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger went 1-for-5.

The Lumberjacks, Mike Beier started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up twelve hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Evan Warnert threw two innings in relief and Drew Beier closed it out, with one inning of relief. Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Kyle Kipka went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Noah Winkelman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Evan Warnert went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Cody Rassmussen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Chris Plante went 1-for-4.

SARTELL MUSKIES 21 BECKER BANDITS 1 (6/24/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by twenty four hits and a very good pitching performance. The Muskies veteran right hander, Adam Wenker started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. The Muskies, Jake Sweeter continues to swing a hot bat, he went 5-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jace Otto had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for four big RBIs. David Deminsky had a good game, he went 4-for-5 with a triple for a RBI, he had one stolen base and he scored four runs. Tim Burns went 3-for-3 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored four runs. Austin Gohl went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Andrew Deters went 1-for-5 with home run for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Jonah Nebosis went 2-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Brandon Kramer went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Cody Partch was credited with two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run and Grant Mackenthun was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk.

The Bandits, Ryan Swanson started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued four walks and he surrendered ten runs. Ryan Hess threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits and five runs. Hayden Fassler threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up six hits, issued three walks and he surrendered six runs. Hayden Fassler went 3-for-3 with a double and Ryan Summerdorf had a sacrifice fly. Brian Kolbinger earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Connor Rolf scored one run and Morgan Kramer was hit by a pitch.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 9 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 2 (6/20/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by a good pitching performance. The Lakers right hander, Cory Schmidt, threw 8 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued seven walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Brandon Buesgens threw 1/3 of an inning in relief, to close out it for the Lakers. Matt Korte had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Richard Thompson went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double and he scored a run. Tyler Maurer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-5 with a double or a RBI and he scored one run. Ben Anderson went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brandon Buesgens earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Cory Schmidt earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base and Adam Smith had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Villains, Jim Althoff started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued five walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Oakvik threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Zander Kramer had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Player/manager, Mike Krempa went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Jim Althoff had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Mitch Bourgerie earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored one run, Kyle Hayden earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Mason Chartier earned a walk.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 6 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 0 (6/22/2018)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Chargers, in their annual battle of the keg. Backed by fifteen hits and Aaron and Ethan Vogt. The Saints, Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up just two hits, issued two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts, to earn the win. Ethan Vogt closed out the game, with one inning of relief, he faced three batters. Cody Eichers had a good game, he went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Wiener went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Brandon Roelike went 3-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Vogt went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Evan Wiener went 1-for-1 with a RBI. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored two runs and Brady Weller was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-4 and Ryan Olmscheid had a sacrifice bunt.

The Chargers, Carter Tschida, started on the the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded a strikeout. Anthony Reverman threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Eric Terres threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits and one run. Eric Terres went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and had a stolen base and Owen Meyer went 1-for-3.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 12 RICHMOND ROYALS 4 (6/24/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals, backed by eighteen hits. The Lakers, lefty Weston Brinkman started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty, Aaron Savelkoul threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued two walks, surrendered two runs. Grant Ludwig threw two innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Shane Kampsen had a good game, he went 5-for-6 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three run. Matt Quade had a good game, he went 4-for-5, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored four runs. Josh Kampsen went 1-for-3 with three RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and Grant Ludwig went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Nick Dingman went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Weston Brinkman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Aaron Savelkoul went 1-for-5, Adam Jaeger earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored a run and Nick Reiman was credited with a RBI.

The Royals, Alex Budde started on the mound, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Luke Jokela threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Mason Primus threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Trent Gertken went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored one run and Dan Hansen went 1-for-4 with two RBIs. Kyle Budde went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Backes went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Alex Budde earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Mason Primus earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Connor Dols earned a walk and D. J. Schleicher was hit by a pitch.

MARTIN MARTINS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (6/22/2018)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Roscoe Rangers in a very good pitching dual. The Martins came from behind with two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to claim the win. The Martins, right hander, Ben Schroeder, started on the mound. He threw six innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Scott Schlangen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw 2/3 of an inning in relief to earn the win. Bryan Schlangen went 1-for-3 with three huge RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Kyle Lieser went 2-for-3 with two doubles, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Michael Schlangen went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-2 with a double and Ben Schroeder went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Derek Stroeing went 1-for-4, Scott Schlangen had a sacrifice bunt and Jaylyn Arceneau earned a walk.

The Rangers, Josh Mackedanz started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jordon Roos threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and surrendered two runs. Brent Heinen went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Grant Thompson went 2-for-4. Jordan Roos went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chuck Mackedanz went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. R. J. Leyendecker went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Brandon Schleper had a sacrifice bunt.

ROSCOE RANGERS 11 GREENWALD CUBS 2 (6/24/2018)

The Rangers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by ten hits and good pitching performances. The Rangers, Jordon Roos, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brent Heinen closed it out with two innings of relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Schleper had a good game, he went 3-for-3 with four big RBIs, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Zach Mackendanz went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jordan Schleper went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a a walk and he scored two runs. Chris Vanderbeek went 1-for-1 with a double, a stolen base and he scored a run. Chuck Mackendanz went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned one walk and he scored run. Josh Mackendanz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Russ Leyendecker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Grant Thompson earned a a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Cubs, Tyler Hoffman started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tyler Braegelman threw two innings in relief, he issued six walks, surrendered five runs, gave up three hits, and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Englemeyer threw one inning in relief, he gave up one run and he recorded a strikeout. Kegan Stueve went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Mitch Waldvogel went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Levi Feldewerd went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Ryan Kraemer went 1-for-4 and he a earned a walk. Adam Van Beck went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and Brandon Worms went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Hoffman earned a walk, Tyler Engelmeyer earned a walk and Doug Imdieke scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 10 OPOLE BEARS 0 (6/23/2018)

The Black Sox’s defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears, backed by twelve hits and a good pitching performance. The Black Sox’s Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, issued three walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Lefty, Bryan Benson had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for three RBIs, he had two stolen bases and he scored one run. Bryce Stalboeger went 1-for-1 with two RBIs and Nate Mettenberg went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jake Braegelmann went 2-for-5 with two doubles and he scored one run. Ike Sawyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-1, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch, had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Carter Sawyer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Eric Evaslage went 1-for-4 and Troy Frieler went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Cody Rose went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Trevor Sawyer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bears, Zack Bialka stared on the mound, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued two walks and he gave up four runs. Cody Skwira threw five innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued six walks and he gave up six runs. Isaiah Folsom went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and David Bialka went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. John Pilarski went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Zack Bialka went 1-for-3 and Scott Binek went 1-for-3. Austin Gerads and Jordan Schmitz both earned walks.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 2 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 1 (6/24/2018)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League rivals the Steves in a very good pitching dual. The Billygoats, Jeremy Monson, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Aaron Weber went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Travis Kahl had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Matt Tautges went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run. Noah Boser went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Lane Girtz went 2-for-3 with a stolen base. Jack Suska went 2-for-2 with a stolen base and Jeremy Monson earned a walk.

The Steves, Chris Belling started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Tony Schmitz threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tony Schmitz went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a run and Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-4 with a double. T. J. Bevens went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-4. Ben Bierscheid went 1-for-4, Rick Hendrickson went 1-for-3 and Cody Wolhart was hit by a pitch.

OPOLE BEARS 6 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 5 (6/24/2018)

The Bears defeated their Victory League South rival, backed by a couple of big timely hits and strong pitching performance. The Bears, Austin Gerads, stared on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. John Pilarski had a big game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Peter Schumer went 1-for-3 with a home run for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Zack Bialka went 2-for-5 and he scored a run, Austin Lange went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Scott Binek scored a run.

The Saints, Sam Butler, started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, six runs, issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Lee Maciej went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Taylor Nitz went 3-for-4 and Max Posch went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run and John Pogatchnik went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Blake Patrick went 1-for-5, Sam Butler went 1-for-3 and Greg Pogatchnik earned a pair of walks.

PIERZ BULLDOGS 3 ST. WEDNEL SAINTS 2 (6/24/2018)

The Bulldogs defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints in a good pitcher dual. The Bulldogs, Derek Schomer was the starting pitcher and David Skiba was credited with the pitching win and Austin Dickman earned the save. Ryan Foreman led the way, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two big RBIs and he scored a run. David Skiba went 1-for-4 with a double and Mike Meyer went 2-for-3. Austin Dickman went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Rolando Ramos had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Craig Luberts scored a run and Teddy Dehler was hit by a pitch.

The Saints, Max Posch was the pitcher of record. Max Posch had a big game at the plate, he went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and a stolen base. John Pogatchnik went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Lee Maciej went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Trevor Brown went 2-for-4 and Taylor Nitz went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch. Trevor VanHeel earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Tyler Huls earned a walk.

EXHIBITION GAMES

“COLD SPRING DAY IN THE PARK”

SOBIESKI SKIS 3 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 1

The Skis of the Victory League defeated the Springers of the Lakewood League in a very good ball game. Both teams collected ten hits, it was basically a draw, with the vines possibly making the difference. The Skis, Tyler Jendro started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recored six strikeouts. Dusty Parker closed it out with one inning of relief to earn the save. Chris Reller went 2-for-4 with two opposite field singles and a sacrifice fly for three RBIs. Collin Eckman went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Dusty Parker went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Austin Weisz went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Joey Hanowski went 1-for-4. Dan Marod went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Riley Hirsch went 1-for-4.

The Springers, Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Thompson threw one inning of relief, he retired three batters he faced, including one strikeout. Joey Stock gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up two runs. Jordan Barth had a very good day, the best as a Springer thus far, he went 2-for-2 with two doubles and Alex Jungels went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Zach Femrite went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-5, Zach Hinkemeyer went 1-for-4 and both Drew VanLoy and Brad Olson earned walks.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 10 RICHMOND ROYALS 7

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated the Royals of the Stearns County League, backed by fourteen hits and a good pitching performance. The Rockies Jordan Neu started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded five strikeouts to earn the win. Andrew Allar threw three innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up just one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Austin Dufner had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Skluzacek went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Jake Hennen went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. David Jonas went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Andrew Allar went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Reid Emerson went 1-for-3, Austin Mehr went 1-for-1 and Sam Distel earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Royals, veteran Blaine Athman started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Andy Bauer threw four innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Dan Hansen threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Brady Koehn went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Dan Hansen went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Dalton Thelen went 1-for-3 with a double and Alex Budde went 1-for-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Cole Schmitz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Connor Dols earned a walk and he scored and D. J. Schleicher was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 ST. MICHEAL SAINTS 8 (6/20/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Saints of the Central Ridge League in exhibition action at Springer Park. The Springers, Chris Butala started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up ten hits, six runs and he issued one walk. Nick Penick, threw three innings in relief, to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk, he surrendered two runs and he recorded two strikeouts. The Springers had to overcome several miscues in the field. They were led by Eric Loxtercamp, he had a very good game, he went 3-4 with a home run and a triple for four big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, Eric hit a shot over the left center field fence, this put the Springer up 9-8 going into the ninth inning. Jeron Terres earned four walks and he scored two runs and Zach Femrite went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-2 with two big RBIs, he earned a pair of walks with the bases loaded and he scored one run. Drew VanLoy went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Drew Bulson went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Alex Jungels made a couple of nice plays in left field and he was credited with a RBI. Will “BJ” Huls earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Barth had a sacrifice fly and he was hit by a pitch. The Springers had built a overall season record of 16-1.

The Saints, Jaylen Hakes started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Nate Loche threw three innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Max Ditty had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Naasz went 2-or-5 with two doubles and Jaylen Hakes went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Aaron Sperl went 3-for-5 and he scored a pair of runs and Mike Freske went 2-for-5. Jake Kluver went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Blake Schirmers went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Nate Loche went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. With this loss, the Saints record now stands at an impressive 21-4.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 2 TRI CITY SHARKS 0 (6/24/2018)

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League defeated their foes the Sharks of the Skyline Class A League, in a good pitching dual. The Cyclones, Jason Hoppe started on the mound, he threw eight innings, he gave up five hits, and he recorded ten strikeouts. Kyle Boser threw one inning to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. Luis Massa had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Tyler Bjork went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Wippler went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Nathan Friehammer went 1-for-1. Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and David Kroger earned a walk.

The Sharks, Justin Gominsky started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. He threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Steve Kleppen went 3-for-4 with a double and Ethan Imdieke went 1-for-4. Ryan Carlson and Jeff Heath both went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 8 MPLS. RIVER RATS 1 (6/23/2018)

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League defeated River Bats of the Park National Class A League, backed by twelve hits and good pitching. Andy Thayer started on the mound for the Cyclones, the veteran right hander threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Luis Mass threw 1 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Boser closed it out, he faced one batter and he recorded a strikeout. Matt Meyer went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. David Kroger went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Luis Massa went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly or two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 2-for-6 with two RBIs and he scored two runs and Tyler Bjork went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned two walks. Kyle Boser went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Paul Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Johnson went 1-for-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Tom Wippler earned a walk.

The River Bats, Olaf Jorgensen started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Aaron Clark went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Andrew Merry went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jack Watson went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tom Powers, Brian Hronski and Obashl all went 1-for-4.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 6 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 1 (6/20/2018)

The Cylcones of the Lakewood League defeated the Rebels of the Victory League in exhibition action held in Sauk Rapids. The Cyclones Nathan Freihammer started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. David Kroger threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and Luis Massa threw one inning in relief. Kyle Boser closed it out with one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Player/manager, Paul Schlangen went 2-for-2 with two sacrifice flys for three big RBIs. David Kroger went 3-for-4 with a RBI and Matt Meyer went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Luis Massa went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Cole Fuecker went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt and Matt Johnson was hit by a pitch.

The Rebels, Mac Brink started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Ethan Branum threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk. Brett Kramer threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Branum went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Bill Sather went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brian Skluzacek went 1-for-4, Zach Heidmann went 1-for-4 and Dustin Littlefield went 1-for-4.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 8 AVON LAKERS 3 (6/20/2018)

The Brewers of the Central Valley League defeated the Lakers of the Victory League, in exhibition action in Avon. The Brewers, Chase Aleshire started on the mound, he threw two innings, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Lefty T. Harren threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Iten closed out the game, with one inning of relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Aleshire went 2-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. John Fish went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derrik Orth went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Sam Iten went 2-for-4 with a double. Rhett Fruth went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Ethyn Fruth was credited with two RBIs. Player/manager Cory Wenz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Sam Matchinsky went 1-for-2 and he scored run. Casey Underwood earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Logan Aleshire earned a pair of walks. J. T. Harren and Shea Rosha both earned walks and Luke Harren scored a run.

The Lakers, Jon Bauer started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Phillippi threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he issued three walks, gave up three hits, three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Cody Stich closed it out with 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Will Kleinschmidt went 2-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Pichelmann went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Reed Voit earned a walk.

BRAINERD BEES 2 LASTRUP LAKERS 0 (6/20/2018)

The Bees of the Lakewood League defeated the Lakers of the Victory League, in exhibition action that took place in Brainerd. The Bees, Hanson Devine started on the mound, he threw 5 innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Brian Voight threw three innings in relief, to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Kevin Peterson went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Bryce Flanagan was credited with a RBI. Brian Voight went 2-for-4 and Joel Martin went 1-for-4.

The Lakers, Peter Herman started on the mound, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up three hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jason Sadlovsky threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he surrendered one run. Dan Rocheleau threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk. Jason Sadlovsky went 2-for-3 and Paul Herman went 2-for-4. Chad Weiss went 1-for-4, Mitch Woitalla went 1-for-3 and Reggie Litke went 1-for-2.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 9 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 6 (6/22/2018)

The Black Sox of the Victory League defeated the Saints of the Lakewood League. The Black Sox’s, T. J. Frericks started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryce Stalboeger threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued three walks, he surrendered two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Brandon Sawyer went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, he earned three walks, and he scored two runs. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Troy Frieler went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Eveslage went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he score a run. Jake Braegelman went 1-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ike Sawyer was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer was credited with a RBI and he earned two RBI, Carter Sawyer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Bryan Benson went 1-for-6.

The Saints, Brian Anderson started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up two hits, issued seven walks, he surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Auger threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Brian Minks went 2-for-4 with a double and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Ryan Schneider went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Hengel went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tommy Auger went 2-for-4, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brian Anderson went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Mike Reilly went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Dan Kroneberg went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Andy Auger earned a walk and he scored a run and Ryne Gregory earned a walk.

ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 7 RAMSEY RENEGADES 2 (6/22/2018)

The Villains of the Sauk Valley League defeated a former rival of the Central Ridge League the Renegades. The Villains, Steve VanVleet started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Wallace threw three innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Player/manager, Mike Krempa went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Malerich went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Kyle Hayden went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Wallace went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Berning went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Henry Berning went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Andrew Kramer was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch and Jim Althoff earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored.

FARMING FLAMES TOURNAMENT

JOSEPH JOES 7 SAUK CENTRE TITANS 6

The Joes of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Titans of the Resorters League in the quarterfinals of the Farming tournament. The Joes, Joey Aitkinson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, surrendered five runs, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. R. J. Alpers threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up one hit, one walk, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Kendall led the way, he went 4-for-4 with three doubles for four RBIs and he scored a run. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Zack Overboe had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Tanner Aleshire was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Gill went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Peter Nelson earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch earned a walk and he scored two runs and Ben Alvord earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs.

The Titans, Ethan Meyer, started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, issued six walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jake Haskamp went 1-for-4 with a home run for three RBIs and Alex Kowski went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Shane Trattles went 2-for-3 and Brian Beuning went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Derek Holm went 1-for-4, Andrew Rosslange earned a walk, had a stolen base, he was it by a pitch and he scored a run and Blaine Olson was it by a pitch.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8 FARMING FLAMES 1 (6/22/2018)

The Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Flames of the Stearns County League in the quarterfinals of the Farming Invitational. The Stone Poneys, Matt Maurer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issue two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Shawn Lindsay went 2-for-4 with a home run for four big RBIs and Andy Knudson went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Maurer went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he scored a run and Josh Schaefer went 1-for-3 with a double. Player/manager, Jef Amann went 2-for-3 and Logan Peratalo earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch twice and he scored two runs. Charlie Oltz was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run, Patrick Dolan earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Jacob Light was hit by a pitch.

SAUK CENTRE TITANS 7 ATWATER CHUCKERS 4

The Titans of the Resorters League defeated the Chuckers of the County Line league in a consolation semifinal match up. The Titans, Shane Trattles started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Alex Kowski went 3-for-4 with a double for three big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Schmiesing went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Jake Haskamp went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Player/manager Andrew Rousslange went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Luke VanBeck went 2-for-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Andrew Primus earned two walks, Derek Holm had a stolen base and he scored a run and Shane Trattles earned a walk.

The Chuckers, Josh Cunningham started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Collin Hoffman went 2-for-3 with a home run and Josh Cunningham went 2-for-4 and he score a run. Mike Dallman went 2-for-3 and Zach Cunningham went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Jordan Olson went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Nate Ewert went 1-for-3. Hayden Rouser had a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and he earned a walk and Jeff Peterson had a stolen base and he scored a run.

SEMIFINALS

DELANO “A” 14 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 4

The “A” of the North Star League defeated the Stone Poneys of the Sauk Valley League, in the semifinals of the Farming Invitational. The Stone Poneys, Jeff Amann was their starting pitcher, he was the pitcher of record. Jacob Light went 1-for-2 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cameron Knudson went 1-for-1 with a pinch hit solo home run and Andy Knudson went 1-for-3. Jef Amann, Shawn Lindsay and Cooper Lynch were all credited with RBIs. Ethan Hopper went 1-for3 and he scored a run, William Kranz earned a walk and he scored a run, Logan Peratalo was hit by a pitch and Dallas Haugen earned a pair of walks.

BELLE PLAINE TIGERS 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 7

The Tigers of the River Valley League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley League in the semifinals of the Farming Invitational. The Tigers, Brody Curtiss started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Brody Curtiss went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Aiden Ladd went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Derek Dahlke went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Josh Terrio went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs. Jon Vinkemeier went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Nathan Herman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Wes Sarsland earned a walk and he scored a run and Jared Mille went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

The Joes, Jack Atkinson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Peter Nelson threw two innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Kendall went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Hunter Blommer went 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Peter Nelson went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Brandon Bloch went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Zach Overboe went 1-for-3 and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Charles Vaughan went 1-for-2, Willie Willats went 1-for-1, Caz Novak and Greg Anderson both scored a run and Ben Alvord earned a walk.

THIRD PLACE

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 8 ST. JOSEPH JOES 2

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Joes, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance. Alex Kreiling started on the mound, he threw a complete game, to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Charlie Oltz went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Lynch went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Patrick Dolan went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ethan Hopper went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Dallas Haugen went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Spencer Timm went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he score a run. Andy Knudson went 1-for-3, Logan Peratalo was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and William Kranz earned a walk.

The Joes, Greg Anderson started on the mound, he threw 1 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued two walks and he surrendered six runs. Tanner Aleshire threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Alex Kendall went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Joey Atkinson was credited with a RBI. Peter Nelson went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Willie Willats went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-2. Tanner Aleshire scored a run and he had a stolen base, Zach Overboe and Dallas Haugen both earned walks.

STAPLES LUMBERBATS TOURNAMENT

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5 AVON LAKERS 3

The Silverstreaks of the Stearns County League defeated the Lakers of the Victory League backed by a good pitching performance. The Silverstreaks veteran right hander, Jim Thull, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Funk went 1-for1 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Ty Reller was credited with a RBI and Chad Funk went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Nick Stangler went 1-for-3 and he scored a run an Logan Funk earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Stangler was hit by a pitch and Hunter Rademacher went 2-for-3.

The Lakers, Shane Olmschied, started on the mound, he threw five innings, gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Carter Holthaus threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout. Caleb Curry had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with home run and he scored two runs. Riley Voit went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Kleinschmidt went 1-for-3 and Matt Pichelman was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Zach Tomsche went 1-for-1 and Reed Voit earned a walk.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 15 STAPLES LUMBERBATS 1

The Silverstreaks of the Stearns County League defeated the Lumberbats of the Lake and Pine League, backed by seventeen hits and a good pitching performance by Nick Stangler. He started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Will Funk had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and two doubles for five RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Neal Anderson went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Joe Stangler went 2-for-5 with a double or a RBI and he scored two runs. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 1-for-3 with triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Hinnenkamp went 2-for-2 with a RBI and Caldin Rieland went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Hunter Rademacher went 1-for-2 with two RBIs, he earned three walks and he scored two runs and Logan Funk went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tanner Rieland went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ty Reller went 1-for-3. Player/manager, Paul Sand went 1-for-1 and Peyton Rademacher was credited with a RBI and he scored a run.

There wasn’t any information on the Lumberbats pitching. Ray Price went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Justin Kolling went 1-for-2. Bobby Kempenich went 1-for-2 and Tyler Winkles earned a walk.

WARROAD MUSKIES 9 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 7

The Lakers dropped a game to the Warroad Muskies, there isn’t info on the Muskies, because game changer listed numbers and there were no numbers on the Muskies MBA roster.

The Lakers, Mike Golombiecki started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Carper threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up a hit, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Richard Thompson threw 2/3 of an inning, he issued one walk. Tyler Carper went 3-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Jacob Carper went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Matt Korte went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tommy Freisen went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jordan Golombiecki earned a pair of walks and he had two sacrifice bunts. Tyler Maurer earned a walk and he scored a run, Ben Anderson earned a pair of walks and Mike Golombiecki had a sacrifice bunt.

CLEAR LAKE 7 MARBLE 5

The Lakers of the Sauk Valley League defeated their Iron Range foe Marble, backed by twelve hits. The Lakers, veteran lefty, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, he surrendered five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Tommy Freisen threw one inning in relief to earn the save, had gave up one hit. Matt Korte had a good game, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for four big RBIs and he scored two runs. Mike Smith went 1-for-4 with a double and a stolen base and Tommy Freisen went 2-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Joel Carper went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Anderson went 1-for-4 with a walk, Cole Gueningsman went 1-for-5 and Tyler Maurer was credited with a RBI.

The Marble’s Tanner Shepard started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits, issued three walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Tanner went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and John Baker went 2-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Gunner Harris went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Ethan Rajala was credited with a RBI. Nick Johnson went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run, Michael Chuperdia went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Dylan Herr earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

AVON LAKERS 6 PARK RAPIDS ESOX 0

The Lakers of the Victory League defeated their foe the Esox from the Lake and Pine League. The Lakers Cody Stich, started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, he issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Riley threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Tony Schoenberg went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and Will Kleinschmidt went 3-for-4 with a RBI. Carter Huberty went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Tony Harlander earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Matt Pichelman was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus earned a walk and he scored two runs, Zach Tomsche had a stolen base and he score a run and Shane Olmscheid earned a walk.

The Esox, Jack Naugle started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued six walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. T. J. Erickson and Nick Jasmer both went 1-for-3, Kevin Kuhn went 1-for-2 and Zach Weaver and Zach Eystad both earned walks.

FIFTH PLACE

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 7 AVON LAKERS 3

The Lakers of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lakers of the Victory League. The Lakers, Ryan Skymanski started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eight hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Cole Gueningsman went 3-for-4 with a home run and a triple for five big RBIs. Ryan Skymanski went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Korte went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jordan Golombiecki went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Tyler Maurer went 1-for-4 with a stolen base. Richard Thompson went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Izzy Carper earned a pair of walks. Mike Golombiecki earned a walk and he scored a run and Ben Anderson earned a walk.

The Lakers, Carter Phillippi started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued five runs, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Zac Tomsche went 2-for-3 with two doubles and he scored a run and Carter Holthuas went 2-for-3 with a double. Riley Voit went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-3 with double and he scored a run. Josh Becker and Will Kleinschmidt both went 1-for-2, Tony Schoenberg had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jon Bauer was credited with a RBI.

CHAMPIONSHIP

LONG PRAIRIE PREDATORS 2 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 0

The Predators of the Resorters League defeated the Silverstreaks of the Stearns County League. The Predators, Trent Johnson started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tommy Geisenhof threw 2/3 of an inning to earn the save, he recorded one strikeout. Joey Gaida went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tim Zastrow was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Duane Miller and Zach Miller both went 1-for-3 and Trent Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run.