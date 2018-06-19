Town Ball Scores and Recaps

CENTRAL MINNESOTA TOWN BALL REPORT

Back for a sixth season as a contributing writer for the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings. Tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Web site for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.

Special Note: There a couple of big events this coming Saturday; “A DAY AT THE PARK” at Springer Park (3 games and a concert) Farming Flames Invitational with games starting on Friday evening/Six Games on Saturday/Three Games Sunday

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 15 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 4 (6/15/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakes, backed by seventeen hits and a good pitching performance by one of their veterans. The Clippers, lefty Dan Berg, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Hebrink led the way, he went 2-for-4 with a huge grand slam in the first inning, for four big RBIs and he scored three runs. Kevin Kramer had a good game, he went 4-for-5 with a triple for three big RBIs and he scored three runs. The Clippers welcomed back Brendan Ashton to the lineup, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Lincoln Haugen went 2-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Reese Jansen went 3-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Matt Geislinger went 1-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Dan Berg went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Travis Linn earned a walk and he scored a run and Heath Kramer scored a run.

The Lakers, Alex Miller started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up eight hits, nine runs and one walk. Lefty Mitch Ergen threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Justin Kunkel went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Colton Fruth went 2-for-4. Max Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Craig Pfannenstein went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Andy Linn went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Mitch Ergen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Alex Miller went 1-for-1 and Mitch Wieneke earned a walk.

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 6 LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 (6/16/18)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Brewers, in walk off fashion, to give the Brewers their first lost to a Class C team this season. The Gussies, veteran lefty hander, Zach Laudenbach started on the mound, he threw six innings. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. He had the Brewers shutout till the sixth inning, when he gave up a grand slam. Luke Richardson threw three innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. The Gussies were led by number 30, veteran Adam Gwost, he stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 9th inning, with a runner on first. He hit the 2nd pitched thrown to him off the fence in left center field, to drive in the winning run. Adam was 1-for-4 with his walk off double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Veteran shortstop Dusty Schultzenberg had a big day, he went 3-for-4, he earned a stolen base, two stolen bases and he scored one run. Veteran left hander, Brady Grafft went 1-for-3 with a big two run home run to tie the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the ball game at five to five. Brady earned a walk and he did score two runs on the day. Nate Gwost went 1-for-4 with two big RBIs and Mitch Gwost earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-4, Matt Skaja went 1-for-4, Marcus Lommel earned a walk and a stolen base and Luke Richardson was hit twice by a pitch and he earned a walk.

The Brewers, young left hander, J. T. Harren started on the mound, he has some early control issues. He gave up one hit, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers veteran lefty, Austin Klaverkamp threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. It appeared Austin was in the cruse mode, when he pulled a leg muscle, he was forced to leave the game. In the top of the seventh inning, Isaac Matchinsky entered the game, he threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Logan Aleshire, entered the game in the bottom of the ninth inning, he did retire two batters, he gave up two hits and the winning run. Luke Harren went 1-for-4 with a big grand slam to tie the ball game in the sixth inning. Logan Aleshire went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the eighth inning, to make the score 5-3. Derrick Orth went 1-for-4 with numerous nice plays at third base. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk, Reed Pfannenstein earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and J. T. Harren earned a walk.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 7 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 3 (6/17/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Gussies, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance. The Clippers, Player/manager, Matt Geislinger started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Matt Geislinger had a good day at the plate, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and he scored two runs. Brendan Ashton went 1-for-4 with a two run home run and Lincoln Haugen went 1-for-5 with two RBIs. Kevin Kramer had a big day, he went 4-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Dan Berg had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Tyler Hebrink went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored a run, Reese Jansen went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored one run and Heath Kramer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI.

The Gussies, Dan Swan started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up eleven hits and seven runs. Adam Gwost went 1-for-5 with a home run and Mitch Gwost went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Zach Laudenbach went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Nate Gwost went 2-for-4. Eric Primus was credited with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch and Brady Grafft earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 3 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 2 (6/17/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals, backed by a pair of right handers, good pitching performances. The Brewers, Logan Aleshire started on the mound, he threw 2 innings, he gave up five hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Derrik Orth threw three innings in relief, he gave up just one hit, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. The Brewers tall right hander, Reed Pfannenstein threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Matchinsky went 1-for-1 with a big home run and he earned a pair of walks. Ethyn Fruth went 2-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Sam Iten went 2-for-4 and Reed Pfannenstein went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Chase Aleshire went 1-for-4, Logan Aleshire was hit by a pitch and Luke Harren and Derrick Orth both earned walks.

The Lakers, Mitchell Wieneke started on the mound, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Chandler Bacon retired the final batter of the ball game. Andy Linn went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Mitchell Wieneke went 3-for-5 with a stolen base and Tommy Linn went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Max Fuchs went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Mitch Kunkel went 1-for-3. Colten Fruth earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Ryan Wienke earned two walks and he scored a run and Chadd Kunkel earned a walk.

NICHOLAS NICKS 3 KIMBALL EXPRESS 2 (6/17/2018)

The Nicks pulled off the upset of the season in the Central Valley League, as they defeated their rivals the Express. The Nicks, Derek Kuechle started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued six walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Sam Moriarty went 1-for-4 with a huge three run home run, to give the Nicks an early lead. Andrew Bautch went 1-for-4 with a double and Matt Schindler went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Ahrens went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Robert Lutgen went 1-for-4. Chris Wehseler went 1-for-2 and Brett Hofer earned a walk and he had a stolen base.

The Express’s, Matt Dingmann started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Zach Sufka went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Troy Filzen went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored a run. Austin Ruehle went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Zach Dingmann went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brian Marquardt earned a walk, he had one stolen base and he scored one run.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 11 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 1 (6/17/2018)

The Rockies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, in eight innings. The game ended, when the ten run rule was invoked in the bottom of the eight inning. The Rockies collected nineteen hits, including three doubles. The Rockies, lefty Jake Brinker, started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win, he scattered five hits and he recorded six strikeouts. Caption David Jonas had a great game, he went 4-for-5 with four big RBIs and he scored two runs. Ryan Hennen had a good day, he went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored one run. Austin Dufner had a good game, he went 4-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Kevin Wenner went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Allar went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Calvin Kalthoff went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored two runs. Jordan Neu went 2-for-5 and he scored two runs and Austin Mohr went 1-for-4, he earn a walk and he scored a run. Collin Eskew went 1-for-2 with his first amateur hit of his career! David Holbrook and Patrick Hemingson both earned walks.

There wasn’t any game info made available for the Hawks!

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 11 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 0 (7 Inn) (6/13/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Villains, backed by eighteen hits and good pitching performances by a pair of young right handers. The game ended on the ten run rule after seven innings. Austin Gohl started on the mound; he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Max Koprek closed it out with one inning of relief, he faced three batters, he retired two batters on ground outs and the third on an in field fly. Jake Sweeter continues to swing a hot bat, he went 4-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Schellinger had a good game he went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Andrew Deters went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, with a stolen base and he scored one run. The Muskies center fielder, Ethan Carlson had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with a double, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Jace Otto went 3-for-3 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Young Brandon Kramer went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Grant Mackenthun went 1-for-3 with a RBI, Cody Partch went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Braeden Dykhuizen was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. With their win over Albertville, they have extended their Sauk Valley League record to 7-0.

The Villains, Steve VanVleet, started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. Player/manager Mike Krempa went 1-for-3 and Mike Wallace went 1-for-3. Kyle Hayden went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and A. J. Hugg, Steve VanVleet and A. Wick all earned walks for the Villains.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 5 ST. JOSEPH JOES 3 (6/17/2018)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League rival the Joes, backed by nine hits, including a pair of extra base hits. Kyle Kipka started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered two walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Mitch Keeler threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he issued three walks and he surrendered a run. Hunter Hamers threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Kyle Kipka went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Tony Stay went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Tanner Brosh went 1-for-4 with a big two run home run to give the Lumberjacks the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Ean VonWald went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Noah Winkelman went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run. Mike Plante went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Joe Ziwicki went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Joes, Greg Anderson started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings. He gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Tanner Aleshire threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Bloomer went 1-for-4 with a RBI and a sacrifice bunt and Tanner Bloomer was credited with a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt. Charles Vaughn went 1-for-3, he was hit by a pitch, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3 with a double and Nick Gill went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Brandon Bloch was credited with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk. Tanner Aleshire earned a pair of walks and he scored a run, Zach Overboe earned a walk and Isaac Holthaus earned a walk.

JOSEPH JOES 14 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 0 (6/16/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by fifteen hits. They won in seven innings by way of the ten run rule. The Joes, Joey Atkinson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered four hits, issued two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The veteran, back out of retirement, help led the way, Craig Hern went 2-for-4 with a big three run home run. Joey Atkinson also gave himself great support at the plate, he went

2-for-3 with two RBIS, he earned a pair of walks and he scored five runs. Hunter Blommer went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored two runs and Tanner Blommer went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Brandon Bloch went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Zach Overboe went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Nick Gill went 2-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Willie Willats went 1-for-1 with a RBI. Charles Vaughan went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Ben Alvord earned a walk and he scored a run and Brandon Bissett went 1-for-1.

The Lakers, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, eleven runs, issued a pair of walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Hunter Mutterer issued a walk and he gave up one run in a brief relief appearance. Ryan Skymanski threw two innings in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered two runs and he issued one walk. Cole Gueningsman went 2-for-3, Tyler Carper went 1-for-3 and Ryan Skyzmanski went 1-for-2. Hunter Mutterer and Austin Smith both earned walks.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 10 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2 (6/13/2018)

The Lumberjacks defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Stone Poneys, backed by fifteen hits and three good pitching performances. Mike Plante started on the mound, he threw six innings to earned the win. He gave up two hits, issued two walks, gave up one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Sam Keeler threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Player/manager, Mike Beier threw one inning in relief to close it out, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Rich Rassmussen had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for two big RBIs and he scored two runs. Ean VanWald went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Kyle Kipka went 2-for-5 with a RBI, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Mike Plante went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and Joe Ziwicki went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Mitch Keeler went 3-for-5 and he scored a run and Evan Warnert went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI. Hunter Hamers went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Tanner Brosh earned a walk and he earned a walk.

The Poneys, Alex Kreiling started on the mound, he threw 4 2/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Maureen threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Andrew Kinney threw one inning of relief, he gave up three hits and one run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Ethan Hopper went 1-for-2 with a RBI. Cooper Lynch went 1-for-4 with a double and Patrick Dolan went 1-1, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored a run. Logan Peratalo went 1-for-1 and he earned a walk, Jeff Amann earned a walk, Andy Knudson earned a walk and Will Kranz scored a run.

CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 14 ALBERTVILLE VILLAINS 4 (6/17/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals backed by fourteen hits and good pitching performances. The Lakers, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Richard Thompson threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Korte had a great day at the plate, he went 4-for-5 with three doubles and he scored three runs. Ben Anderson went 1-for-4 with a triple for two big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Mike Smith went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Skymanski went 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Richard Thompson had a sacrifice fly, he was credited with two RBIs, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored two runs. Tommy Freisen went 1-for-1 with a big three run home run. Cole Gueningsman went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored three runs, Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk and Tyler Carper scored a run.

The Villains, Kyle Hayden started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. Mike Krempa closed it out with 2/3 of relief. Paul Schumacher went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Player/manager, Mike Krempa went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Mitch Bougerie went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Kyle Hayden went 1-for-4 and Jackson Larson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Jim Althoff earned a pair of walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Schindler earned a walk and Tyler Malerich scored a run.

SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5 BECKER BANDITS 1 (6/17/2018)

The Stone Poneys defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits with a pair of very good pitching performances. The Stone Poneys, Player/manager, lefty Jeff Amann started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up just one hit, issued five walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Nate Nierenhausen threw four innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up two hits, issued two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Andy Knudson had a good game, he went 3-for-5, with a stolen base and he scored two runs. Shawn Lindsay went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Jeff Amann went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Light went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Will Kranz went 1-for-3 with a stolen base, Patrick Dolan earned a pair of walks and Logan Peratalo earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Bandits, Player/manager, Cole Hanson started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brian Kolbinger threw three innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Brain Kolbinger went 2-for-4 and Conner Rolf went 2-for-5. Morgen Kramer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Matt Conzemius went 1-for-5. Jon Crowley earned three walks, Hayden Fassler earned two walks and Ryan Sommerdorf was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Kevin Krenz and Cole Hanson were both hit by a pitch.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 6 (6/16/2018)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Lakers, backed by five hits. The Chargers put a pair of runs up on the score board in the eighth and ninth and two top of the tenth innings, in a come from behind win. The Chargers, Anthony Revermann started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Brent Terres threw one inning in relief, he issued three walks, one hit and one run. Jack Orbeck threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he issued three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Terres closed it out with two innings of relief, to earn the win, he gave up two hits and one run. Jamie Terres had a great day at the plate, he went 5-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Anthony Reverman went 2-for-5 with a big two run home run. Owen Meyer went 1-for-3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Nate Terres went 3-for-6 and he scored a run, Eric Terres went 1-for-6 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Brent Terres went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-6 and he scored a run and Jordan Orbeck went 1-for-4 and he was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers, Jason Kampsen started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one run, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Weston Brinkman threw four innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, six runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Matthew Quade went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Jason Kampsen went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Adam Jaeger went 1-for-5 with a double and he scored two runs. Weston Brinkman went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Sam Hopfer went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Grant Ludwig was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Josh Kampsen earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Nick Dingman was hit by a pitch and Max Weidner and Colin Spooner both earned walks.

RICHMOND ROYALS 14 FARMING FLAMES 5 (6/15/2018)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, backed by ten hits, including four extra base hits. The Royals, D. J. Schleicher started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Blaine Athmann threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Alex Budde threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Cole Schmitz had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for three big RBIs, he earned a walk, he scored two runs and he was hit by a pitch. Alex Budde went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Trent Gertken went 2-for-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Dan Hanson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brent Reugemer went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Connor Dols went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kyle Budde earned two walks and he scored two runs, Adam Backes was credited with a RBI, Andy Hadley earned a walk and he scored a run and Player/manager, Kirby Hemmesch scored a run.

The Flames, lefty, Brad Mergen, started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Kyle Zierden threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, and he gave up four runs. Chad Mergen threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up 2 hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dylan Panek threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Adam Winkels went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Taylor Fourre went 1-for-4 with a home run and Ethan Navratil went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Cody Fourre went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Mitchell Thelen went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck went 1-for-4 and Robert Schleper scored a run.

ROSCOE RANGERS 2 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 0 (6/17/2018)

The Rangers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Martins, backed by a pair of right handers good pitching performances. The Rangers, Josh Mackedanz, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Jordon Roos threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Josh Mackedanz went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Jordan Schleper went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Zach Mackedanz went 2-for-3 and Brandon Schleper went 1-for-3. Brent Heinen went 1-for-4, Jordan Roos earned a walk and he scored run, Spencer Evans earned a walk and Russ Leyendecker had a sacrifice bunt.

The Martins, Ben Schroeder started on the mound, he threw 3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Jaylyn Arceneau threw four innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Scott Schlangen closed out the last inning in relief. Chas Hennen went 3-for-4 and Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-4. Michael Schlangen went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Josh Stangler and Scott Schlangen were both hit by a pitch and Kyle Leiser and Nathan Schlangen both earned walks.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 10 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 8 (6/17/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Grovers. Aaron Savelkoul started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Jason Kampsen went 2-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Matt Quade went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, he earned a walk, had one stolen base and he scored three runs. Aaron Savelkoul went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored one run. Grant Ludwig went 1-for-3 a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Nick Dingman went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Miller went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Josh Kampsen went 1-for-5 and Carter Wessel went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Grovers, Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jordan Moscho had a brief relief outing, he issued two walks and he gave up one run. Anthony Welle closed it out, he gave up two hits, issued one walk and he gave up one run. Tanner Klaphake went 2-for-6 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Welle went 1-for-4 with a two run home run and he earned a walk. Kurt Marthaler went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Alex Welle went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored a run. Colton Meyer went 1-for-5 and Jaron Klaphake was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drake Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run and Jacob Imdieke earned a walk.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 6 GREENWALD CUBS 2 (6/17/2018)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs, backed by a pair of right handers pitching performances. Carter Tschida started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Eric Schoenberg went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a pair of runs. Jamie Terres went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Nathan Terres went 1-for-4 with a double, one stolen base and he scored one run.

The Cubs, Tyler Braegelman, started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Hoffman threw 1 2/3 innings, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch Waldvogel went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Tyler Braegelman went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Ryan Kramer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. Brandon Worms went 1-for-4, Tyler Thomas earned a walk and Adam VanBeck scored a run.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

STEPHEN STEVES 11 PIERZ BULLDOGS 10 (6/13/2018)

The Steves defeated their Victory League foe the Bulldogs, backed by twelve hits. Andy Stolt started on the mound and Zach Omann closed it out to earn the win. Rick Hendrickson had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with three big RBIs and he scored a run. Nick Krippner went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Ben Bierschied went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cody Wolhart went 3-for-6 with a RBI and he scored a run. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Player/manager, Ben Oman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he earned a walk. T. J. Evans went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Tony Schmitz earned three walks and he was hit by a pitch and Austin Guggenberger earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs, Derek Schomer started on the mound and Ted Dehler threw in relief, he was the pitcher of record. Austin Dickman went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Brandon Dickman went 1-for-5 with a home run. Ted Dehler went 1-for-5 with three RBIs and he scored a run. Craig Luberts went 3-for-5 with a double and he scored a run and Ryan Foreman went 1-for-5 with a RBI and he scored a run. Rolando Ramos went 1-for-5 with a RBI and Brandon Stuckmeyer went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run. The former NLS Twin, Skip Toops went 2-for-3.

AVON LAKERS 12 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 0 (6/16/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Saints, backed by twelve hits, including six home runs. The Lakers, Cody Stich started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Shane Olmscheid threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Riley Voit had a good day, he went 2-for-4 with two home runs for five big RBIs and he scored three runs. Caleb Curry went 2-for-5 with two home runs for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Will Kleinschmidt went 1-for-3 with a two run home run and Josh Becker went 1-for-2 with a home run. Taylor Holthaus went 2-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Carter Holthaus went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 and he scored run, Tony Harlander went 1-for-1 and Redd Voit earned a walk.

The Saints, Jack Opatz started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued five walks, surrendered twelve runs and he recorded two strikeouts. John Pogahchnick threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Russ Felbaum, Beau Maciej and Tyler Huls all went 1-for-3 and Trevor VanHeel earned a walk.

AVON LAKERS 6 FREEPORT BLACK SOX 1 (6/17/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rivals the Black Sox, backed by a good pitching performance. The Lakers Matt Pichelmann started on the mound, he threw a compete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Will Kleinschmidt had a good game, he went 2-for-4 with three big RBIs and he scored a run. Taylor Holthaus went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Becker went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Cody Stich went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk. Matt Meyer went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Reed Voit went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt. Caleb Curry earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs and Carter Holthaus earned a walk.

The Black Sox’s, Mitch Reller started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Rose, threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, one walk and three runs and Bryce Stahlboager threw one inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Brandon Sawyer went 2-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-4, Carter Sawyer went 1-for-4 and Bryan Benson went 1-for-3.

STEPHEN STEVES 6 OPOLE BEARS 4 (6/17/2018)

The Steves defeated their Victory League South rivals the Bears a game that was tied at one to one after the first inning. The Bears put up three runs in the sixth inning, to take a 4-1 lead. The Steves came from behind to score five runs in the eighth inning, for the win. The Steves, Blake Guggenberger started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Player/manager, Ben Omann threw four innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one walk, three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tony Schmitz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Blake Guggenberger went 2-for-4 with a RBI and he scored one run. Austin Guggenberger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Ben Oman was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Ben Bierscheid earned a pair of walks and he had a stolen base. Nick Grippner and Cody Wolhart both earned walks and they scored a run and Brandon Waldvogel was hit by a pitch.

The Bears, Austin Gerads, started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Derek Thielen gave up two hits, issued four walks and he surrendered five runs. Isaiah Folsom threw the final inning in relief. Zack Bialka went 2-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Peter Schumer went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Isaiah Folsom went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and John Pilarski went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he a stolen base and he scored two runs. Scott Binek went 1-for-4, Lane Gerads went 1-for-1 and David Bialka earned a walk and he scored a run.

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 9 PIERZ BULLDOGS 1 (6/16/2018)

The Black Sox defeated their Victory League foes the Bulldogs, backed by a good pitching performance. The Black Sox’s, lefty T. J. Fericks started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. The ball game was officially called after six innings, because of the threat of bad weather. Jake Braegelman had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with two doubles for two big RBIs, he earned walk, had one stolen base and he scored three runs. Eric Eveslage went 1-for-2 with two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Bryan Benson went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Nate Mettenburg went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Cody Rose went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Trevor Sawyer went 1-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Brandon Sawyer was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk. Carter Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run, Craig Meyer and Bryce Stalboeger both earned walks.

The Bulldogs, Davi Skiba started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, surrendered nine runs, issued seven walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Austin Dickman went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Teddy Dehler went 1-for-3. Peter Schumer went 1-for-3 and Derek Schumer went 1-for-2. Brandon Dickman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Craig Luberts earned a walk.

BUCKMAN BILLYGOATS 8 ST. WENDEL SAINTS 2 (6/17/2018)

The Billygoats defeated their Victory League rivals the Saints, backed by twelve hits. The Billygoats, Jeremy Monson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. Matt Kummet threw one inning in relief, Aaron Weber threw one inning in relief and Shawn Lanners threw on inning in relief to close it out. Shawn Lanners went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Lane Girtz went 2-for-4 with two doubles and he scored a pair of runs. Aaron Weber went 2-for-4 with a home run and Matt Tautges went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Boser went 1-or-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Joe Kahl went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Matt Kummett went 1-for-4 and Alex Funk earned a walk.

The Saints, Sam Butler started on the mound, he threw a complete game, he gave up twelve hits and eight runs. Russ Fellbaum went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and John Pogatchnik went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Tyler Huls went 1-for-4 and Max Posch went 1-for-3. Jack Opatz earned a walk and he scored a run, Greg Pogatchnik, Taylor Nitz and Beau Maciej all earned walks.

EXHIBITION GAMES

ELROSA ELITE 2018 INVITATIONAL

Quarterfinals

ELROSA SAINTS 12 BUFFALO BULLDOGS 2

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated their foe the Bulldogs from the North Star League, backed by twelve hits. The Saints, Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he threw a complete game, to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, gave up two runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Jame Kuefler had good game, he went 3-for-4 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Cody Eichers went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Matt Schmitz went 1-for-5 with a RBI. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Derek Wiener was credited with two RBIs and Player/manager A. J. Hadley earned a pair of walks and he was hit by a pitch. Edwin Martin went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, Evan Wiener scored a run and Brandon Roelike earned a walk.

The Bulldogs, Carter Vogt started on the mound, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Yes Carter Vogt is a first cousin of both Aaron and Ethan. Eric Newman threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brett Renshaw went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, J. D. O’Donnell went 1-for-2 with a double and Colt Haight went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 14 LAMBERTON LONG SOX 1 (6/17/2018)

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Long Sox of the Tomahawk League, backed by thirteen hits. The Muskies veteran right hander, Adam Wenker, started on them mound. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. The game was stopped after the fifth inning, due to the ten run rule. Jace Otto had a good game, he went 2-for-2 with a home run for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Tim Burns went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Ethan Carlson went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Ryan Kramer went 2-for-2 with a double and Andrew Deters earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-1 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brian Schellinger went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt and Cody Partch was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Braeden Dykhuzen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Jonah Nebosis earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Schellinger scored a run.

The Long Sox’s, Isaac Jenniges started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up seven hits, issued five walks and he surrendered four runs. Brady Bierl threw one inning in relief, he gave up six hits, issued two walks and he gave up six runs. Seth Guerrero threw the last three innings in relief. Neil Eichten went 1-for-3 and Tyler Reiner went 1-for-2. Seth Guetter went 1-for-2, Andy Irbeck went 1-for-2, Josh Altermatt earned a walk and he scored a run and Isaac Jenniges was hit by a pitch.

REGAL EAGLES 6 CLINTON CARDS 5

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated the Cards of the Land O’Ducks league. The Eagles collected eleven hits, including three doubles. The Eagles Jordan Wozmek started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Sam Ohrlein threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, gave up a run and he recorded two strikeouts. Austin Kampsen went 2-for-2 with a double for three RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for one RBI and he had a stolen base. Nathan Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double and Nathan Beier went 2-for-3 and he scored a run. Blake Karsh went 1-for-3, Derek Dengerud went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Will Rogaske earned a walk.\

The Cards, Ryan Toelle started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up nine hits, gave up six runs and he issued one walk. Keanu Turner threw three innings in relief, he issued two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Keanu Turner went 1-for-4 with a triple for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Matt Taffe went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ryan Toelle went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run. Josh Haag went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Marcus Moberg went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mike Adelman went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Lukas Adelman had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Frank Dewall went 1-for-1 with a RBI and Zak Adelman earned a walk.

BEMIDJI BLUE OX 3 HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 1

The Blue Ox of the Northwest Border League defeated their foe the Huskies from the North Star League. Brenden Gillies started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued three walks, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cody Benson went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Bazil Zuehlke went 1-for-3 with a RBI. Sam Baier went 2-for-3 and he scored a run, Nick Hovila earned two walks, a stolen base and he scored a run and Collin Rutledge scored a run.

The Huskies, Jayden Juergensen started on the mound, he threw 7 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Noah Corrow threw 2/3 of an inning, to close out the game. Adam Katzenmeyer went 1-for-4, Jayden Juergensen went 1-for-3 and Noah Corrow went 1-for-3. Jeremiah VanDeSteeg had a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk and Cody Aret earned two walks and he scored a run.

SEMIFINALS

ELROSA SAINTS 1 SARTELL MUSKIES 0

The Saints of the Stearns County League defeated the Muskies of the Sauk Valley League in a pitching dual. The game was called after the fifth inning, because of the threat of bad weather. The Saints veteran right hander, Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded five strikeouts. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, that scored Ryan Olmschied for the games only run in the fourth inning. James Kuefler, Derek Wiener and Brandon Roelike all went 1-for-2.

The Muskies, young lefty, Johnny Schumer started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Andrew Deters and Jace Otto both went 1-for-2 and Brain Schellinger had a sacrifice bunt.

REGAL EAGLES 8 BEMIDJI BLUE OX 3

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated the Blue Ox of the Northwest Border League, backed by nine hits. The Eagles, Will Roguske started on the mound, he threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Shane Rademacher threw 4 1/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Nathan Beier had a big game, he went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double for four big RBIs. Will Roguske went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored two runs. Blake Karsh went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Shane Rademacher was credited with a RBI and he earned two walks. Austin Kampsen went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Jordan Wozmek went 1-for-4, Nathan Beier earned a walk and he scored a run and Gavin Stanger went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

The Blue Ox’s, Terry Hadden started on the mound, he threw 4 1/3 innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up seven hits, issued seven walks, gave up seven runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Nolan Loyle threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Collin Rutledge went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Bazil Zuehlke went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Nick Hovlin went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored run and Cody Benson went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Mitch Hendricks went 1-for-3 and Matt Baier went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Nolan Loyle went 1-for-1, Dylan Webb earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Cody Rutledge earned a walk and he scored a run.

CONSOLATION

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 14 CLINTON CARDS 1

The Huskies of the North Star League defeated the Cards of the Land O’Ducks League, backed by seventeen hits. The Huskies, Jacob Kraft started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Kevin Kuhn threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded two strikeouts. The game was stopped after the fifth inning, due to the ten run rule. Jayden Fleck went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Keegan Macemon went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run. Jake Wendland went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned a walk, he ha a stolen base and he scored two runs. Jeremiah VanDeSteeg went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Adam Katzenmeyer went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Noah Corrow went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Matthew Piechowski went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Cody Arlt went 1-for-4 and Jayden Juergensen was credited with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs.

The Cards, Mike Adelman started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk and he gave up six runs. Lukas Adelman threw three innings in relief, he gave up nine hits, issued two walks, gave up eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Taffe went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and Sam Adelman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Tanner Tofe went 1-for-2, Keanu Turner earned a walk and Mike Adelman was hit by a pitch.

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 6 LAMBERTON LONG SOX 5

The Bulldogs of the North Star League defeated the Long Sox of the Tomahawk League in a eight inning game. The Bulldogs, Tony McCombs started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Jake Duske had a big game, he went 4-for-5 with a home run for four big RBIs, he had two stolen bases. Colton Hadith went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brett Renshaw went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Ramon Vaga went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tommy Eckstein went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he was hit by a pitch. Tony McCombs went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Eric Newman scored a run.

The Long Sox’s, Taylor Buntin started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued three walks and he gave up three runs. No. 17 threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit. Neil Gichten threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits and he gave up two runs. Josh Altermatt went 2-for-3 with a RBI and Tyler Reiner went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Austin Irbeck went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Isaac Jenniges went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, he walked and he scored two runs. Neil Gichten went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Holden Salfer and Seth Guetter was were hit by a pitch.

CHAMPIONSHIP

REGAL EAGLES 4 ELROSA SAINTS 3

The Eagles of the County Line League defeated the Saints of the Stearns County League, back by some very timely hits. The Eagles, Chris Beier started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Kampsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Nathan Meyer threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout to earn the save. Josh Beier went 2-for-3 with a double for two big RBIs and Nathan Beier had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Jordan Wozmek went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Shane Rademacher went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Blake Karsh went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Chris Beier went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Jordan Beier scored a run and Austin Kampsen was hit by a pitch.

The Saints, Austin Imdieke started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Derek Wiener went 1-for-3. Austin Imdieke was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Cody Eichers went 1-for-1 and Jackson Peter scored a run, A. J. Hadley and Ryan Olmschied both earned walks.

THIRD PLACE

SARTELL MUSKIES 5 BEMIDJI BLUE OX 2

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Blue Ox of the Northwest Border League, backed by ten hits. The Muskies, veteran lefty, David Deminsky started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, gave up one run and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ethan Carlson had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Tim Burns went 2-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Cody Partch went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he had a stolen base. Brian Schellinger went 3-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. John Schumer went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Andrew Deters went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Jake Sweeter was hit by a pitch, Jace Otto earned a walk, Jonah Nebosis had a stolen base and Adam Schellinger earned two walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

The Blue Ox’s, Connor McNallan started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, four runs, issued three walks and he recorded one strikeout. Nathan Layla threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued one walk, gave up one run and he recorded one strikeout. Bazil Zuelike went 1-for-3 with a double and Cody Rutledge went 2-for-3, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Zach Braun had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, Mitch Hendrick went 1-for-3 and Nick Hovila went 1-for-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

FIFTH PLACE

HUTCHINSON HUSKIES 12 BUFFALO BULLDOGS 10

The Huskies defeated their North Star League rivals the Bulldogs, backed by twelve hits, including four extra base hits, a home run and three doubles. It took eight innings, but the Huskies outlasted the Bulldogs. Matt Timm started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Noah Corrow threw three innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Piehouski threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Keagan Macemon went 3-for-5 with a double for three RBIs and Jeremiah VanDeSteeg went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored one run. Jake Wendland went 1-for-3 with a home runs for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he had a stolen base and he scored three runs. Jayden Juergensen went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Matt Piechowski went 3-for-5, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jayden Fleck went 1-for-1 with a RBI, he earned three walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Adam Katzenmeyer was credited with two RBIs and he scored a run and Noah Corrow earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Bulldogs, Christian Johnson started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, three walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Lang threw three innings in relief, he issued three walks and he surrendered three runs. Tommy Eckstein went 4-for-4 with a home run and a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. J. D. O’Donnell went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brett Renshaw went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored one run.Tony McCombs went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Scott Lane went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Carter Vogt had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jake Duske went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Ramon Vega Jr was credited with a RBI and Wyatt Brings was it by a pitch and he scored a run.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 FORT RIPLEY REBELS 2 (6/13/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Rebels of the Victory League in exhibition action that took place at Springer Park. The Springers hard throwing right hander, Joey Stock, started on the mound. He threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Springers, Nick Penick threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. The Springers, veteran right hander, Justin Thompson threw two innings in relief to earn the save. He gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. The Springers B. J. Huls got the Springers on the board with a big triple in the fourth inning. He went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run.The Springers actually put up all their runs in the fourth inning. Eric Loxtercamp drove in B.J. with a single and he scored on a single by Drew VanLoy. Eric went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk, a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Brad Olson was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Zach Femrite went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk, Alex Jungels went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Justin Thompson earned a walk.

The Rebels, Ethan Branum started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded seven strikeouts. Brett Kramer threw four innings in relief, he issued one walk and he recored six strikeouts. Luke Weber went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Brian Skluzacek went 1-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Dustin Littlefield went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bill Sather had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Brett Kramer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Jason Sather went 1-for-4. Ethan Branum went 1-for-3 and Nick Jelacie earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 14 KIMBALL EXPRESS 4 (6/15/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Express from the Central Valley League in exhibition action that took place at Springer Park. The Springers collected seventeen hits, including six extra base hits, three triples and three doubles. Zach Femrite started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Lefty Ryan Morse threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs, issued six walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Drew VanLoy threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he recorded three strikeouts. Alex Jungels had a good game, he went 3-for-4 with two doubles for four big RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored three runs. Joe Dempsey went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Justin Thompson went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he scored a run and Mathias Butala went 1-for-1 with a RBI and he scored a run. Nick Penick went 1-for-1 with a RBI and Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a triple and he scored two runs. B. J. Huls had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Ryan Holthaus went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Ryan Morse went 1-for-1 and Zach Femrite went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Drew Bulson went 1-for-1, Drew VanLoy earned a walk and he scored a run and Eric Loxtercamp was hit by a pitch.

The Express, Zak Wallner started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered eight runs and he recorded one strikeout. Zach Sufka threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up ten hits, issued one walk, gave up six runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-5 with a home run and Zach Sufka went 2-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Matt Dingmann went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he scored a run and Brian Marquardt went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Adam Beyer went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk and Ben Johnson went 1-for-4 and he earned a walk. Joey VanWahlde went 1-for-2 he earned a pair of runs and he scored a run, Zach Thompson had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Zach Dingmann earned a walk.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 13 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4 (6/13/2018)

The Cyclones of the Lakewood League defeated their foe the Lakers of the Sauk Valley League, backed by twelve hits. This exhibition action took place in Sauk Rapids. The Cyclones Lucas Bentrud started on the mound, he threw four innings, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued eight walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Nate Freihammer threw four innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Loegering threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Loegering had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, he earned two walks, had one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. David Kroger went 1-for-3 with a big three run home run, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Bjorn Hanson went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored two runs and Mathew Meyer went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Mathew Butler went 3-for-5 with a RBI and Nate Freihammer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Luis Massa went 1-for-5, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs, Matt Johnson earned a walk and he scored a run and Logan Siemers scored a run.

The Lakers, Tyler Maurer started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up three hits, issued four walks and he surrendered three runs. Ryan Skymanski threw six innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tyler Carper went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Anderson went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Matt Korte went 1-for-2 with a RBI and he earned two walks and Adam Smith went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk. Richard Thompson went 1-for-4, Tommy Friesen went 1-for-1, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Cody Gruehagen earned a walk and he scored a run, Jordan Golombiecki earned a walk and he scored a run, Tyler Maurer and Ryan Skyzmanski both earned a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3 RAYMOND ROCKETS 0 (6/17/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Rockets of the Corn Belt League, backed by a pitching gem, by the Springers young right hander. Joey Stock, started on the mound, he threw a complete game, seven innings in this exhibition action. He gave up just one hit, an infield grounder, he issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. William Huls went 1-for-3 with a double and Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-4. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Brad Olson went 1-for-3 and Nate Hinkemeyer went 1-for-1. Justin Thompson earned two walks and he score two runs, Zach Hinkemeyer earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Jordan Barth earned a walk.

The Rockets, Cole Christianson started on the mound, he gave up seven hits, issued six walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jose Rosario went 1-for-2 for the only hit for the Rockets.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 BIRD ISLAND BULLFROGS 1(6/17/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Bull Frogs of the Corn Belt League. The Springers, Justin Thompson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered one run and he recorded eight strikeouts. Joe Dempsey had a good game, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Garrett Fuchs went 1-for-2 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Nick Penick went 1-for-2 with a double and a stolen base. Eric Loxtercamp went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Drew Bulson went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk, Brad Olson earned a walk and he had one stolen base and Alex Jungels earned a walk.

The Bullfrogs, Logan Nissen started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Ben Steffl went 2-for-4 and Trent Athmann went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Trevor Nissen earned a walk, he was it by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Eric Gass earned a walk and he scored a run and Dylan Gass had a sacrifice fly.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 13 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 1 (6/17/2018)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Stone Poneys, backed by thirteen hits. The Saints, Chris Koenig started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win in this seven inning game. He gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts. This exhibition action took place at he MAC. Nick Hengel threw two innings, he gave two hits, issued four walks, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jason Kotschevar went 2-for-5 with a RBI and Chad Hockemeyer went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jack Schramel went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and he earned two walks. Tom Auger went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored one run. Mike Reilly went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Brindley Theisen went 1-for-2 with three RBIs, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nick Hengel went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Doug Keller went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run. Steve Neutzling had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs and Tom Spaniol was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Stone Poneys, Charlie Oltz started on the mound, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, gave up nine runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jacob Light threw 4 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jacob Light went 2-for-4 with a double and Andy Knudson went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Rudy Sauerer went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Patrick Dolan went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Charlie Oltz went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and Logan Peratalo earned a walk.

JOSEPH JOES 7 AVON LAKERS 3 (7 Inn) (6/13/2018)

The Joes of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lakers of the Victory League in exhibition action that took place in Avon. The Joes collected thirteen hits and a good pitching performance from a young right hander. The Joes, Isaac Holthaus started on the mound, he threw five innings, to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. R. J. Alpers threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brandon Bloch had a good game, he went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Tanner Aleshire, had a great game, he went 4-for-5, with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. Joey Atkinson went 2-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks and Burke Tagney went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Charles Vaughan went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and he scored two runs. The Joes welcome Ben Alvord back to the lineup, he went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI. Brandon Bissett earned a pair of walks, Hunter Blommer earned a walk and Nathan Mohs scored a run.