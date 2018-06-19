Town Ball Schedules and Standings

Roger Mischke's weekly amateur baseball schedule and league standings.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

“A DAY AT THE PARK”

COLD SPRING SPRINGER PARK

Saturday June 23rd

12:00 Cold Spring VFW vs. Cathedral VFW (7 Innings)

2:30 Richmond Royals vs. Cold Spring Rockies (9 Innings)

5:00 Sobieski Skis vs. Cold Spring Springers (9 Innings)

8:00 Levi Pelzer Concert

 

2018 FARMING BASEBALL INVITATIONAL

Friday June 22nd thru Sunday June 24th

Friday

Sartell Stone Poneys vs. Farming Flames  6:30

Sauk Centre Titan vs. St. Joseph Joes       8:30

Saturday

Belle Plaine Tigers vs. Atwater Chuckers   10:00

Winsted Wildcats vs. Delano Tigers            12:00

Consolation Semifinals 2:00/4:00

Semifinal  6:00/8:00

Sunday 10:00 5th/12:00 3rd/2:00 Championship

 

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

 

Friday June 22nd

Luxemburg Brewers @ Watkins Clippers  7:30

St. NIcholas NIcks @ Cold Spring Rockies  7:30

Saturday June 23rd

Kimball Express @ St. Augusta Gussies   1:00

Sunday June 24th

Kimball Express @ Pearl Lake Lakers                  2:00

Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Rockies 2:00

St. Nicholas Nicks @ St. Augusta Gussies          2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday June 20th

Foley Lumberjacks @ Sartell Muskies                  7:00

Sunday June 24th

Sartell Muskies @ Becker Bandits               5:00

STEARNS COUNTY

Friday June 22nd

Spring Hill Chargers @ Elrosa Saints          8:00

Roscoe Rangers @ St. Martin Martins        8:30

Sunday June 24th

Roscoe Rangers @ Greenwald Cubs          1:30

Lake Henry Lakers @ Richmond Royals 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Saturday June 23rd

Opole Bears @ Freeport Black Sox   7:30

Sunday June 24th

St. Stephen Steves @ Buckman Billygoats         1:30

St. Wendel Saints @ Pierz Bulldogs            4:00

Opole Bears @ St. Wendel Saints                12:00

EXHIBITION GAMES

Wednesday June 20th

St. Michael Saints @ Cold Spring Springers       7:30

Fort Ripley Rebels @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones     7:30

Friday June 22nd

Beaudreaus Saints @ Freeport Black Sox          7:30

Lake Henry Lakers @ Litchfield Blues                           7:30

Albertville Villains @ Ramsey Renegades           7:30

Saturday June 23rd

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Mpls. River Bats                   3:00

Monticello Polecats @ Albertville Villains            2:00

Sunday June 24th

Tri City Shark @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones              1:30

 

LEAGUE STANDINGS

 

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Cold Spring Springers       2-1

Beaudreaus Saints             1-0

Sauk Rapids Cyclones      1-1

Brainerd Bees                      0-2

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

North

Luxemburg Brewers           8-1

Watkins Clippers                 8-1

Pearl Lake Lakers               4-6

St. Nicholas Nicks               1-7

South

St. Augusta Gussies          5-3

Cold Spring Rockies          4-3

Kimball Express                  2-4

Eden Valley Hawks             1-7

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sartell Muskes                     7-0

St. Joseph Joes                            5-2

Foley Lumberjacks             5-2

Clear Lake Lakers               2-5

Albertville Villains               1-4

Sartell Stone Poneys                   1-4

Becker Bandits                    0-4

STEARNS COUNTY

North

Elrosa Saints              6-2

New Munich                6-3

Spring Hill Charger    5-4

Meire Grove Grovers 3-6

Greenwald Cubs        2-6

South

Richmond Royals      7-1

Lake Henry Lakers    4-3

Roscoe Rangers        4-3

St. Martin Martins       3-5

Farming Flames                  1-8

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers               9-2

Freeport Black Sox   6-4

St. Stephen Steves    6-4

St. Wendel Saints      3-6

Opole Bears                3-6

