Town Ball Schedules and Standings
Roger Mischke's weekly amateur baseball schedule and league standings.
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
“A DAY AT THE PARK”
COLD SPRING SPRINGER PARK
Saturday June 23rd
12:00 Cold Spring VFW vs. Cathedral VFW (7 Innings)
2:30 Richmond Royals vs. Cold Spring Rockies (9 Innings)
5:00 Sobieski Skis vs. Cold Spring Springers (9 Innings)
8:00 Levi Pelzer Concert
2018 FARMING BASEBALL INVITATIONAL
Friday June 22nd thru Sunday June 24th
Friday
Sartell Stone Poneys vs. Farming Flames 6:30
Sauk Centre Titan vs. St. Joseph Joes 8:30
Saturday
Belle Plaine Tigers vs. Atwater Chuckers 10:00
Winsted Wildcats vs. Delano Tigers 12:00
Consolation Semifinals 2:00/4:00
Semifinal 6:00/8:00
Sunday 10:00 5th/12:00 3rd/2:00 Championship
CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE
Friday June 22nd
Luxemburg Brewers @ Watkins Clippers 7:30
St. NIcholas NIcks @ Cold Spring Rockies 7:30
Saturday June 23rd
Kimball Express @ St. Augusta Gussies 1:00
Sunday June 24th
Kimball Express @ Pearl Lake Lakers 2:00
Luxemburg Brewers @ Cold Spring Rockies 2:00
St. Nicholas Nicks @ St. Augusta Gussies 2:00
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE
Wednesday June 20th
Foley Lumberjacks @ Sartell Muskies 7:00
Sunday June 24th
Sartell Muskies @ Becker Bandits 5:00
STEARNS COUNTY
Friday June 22nd
Spring Hill Chargers @ Elrosa Saints 8:00
Roscoe Rangers @ St. Martin Martins 8:30
Sunday June 24th
Roscoe Rangers @ Greenwald Cubs 1:30
Lake Henry Lakers @ Richmond Royals 1:30
VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH
Saturday June 23rd
Opole Bears @ Freeport Black Sox 7:30
Sunday June 24th
St. Stephen Steves @ Buckman Billygoats 1:30
St. Wendel Saints @ Pierz Bulldogs 4:00
Opole Bears @ St. Wendel Saints 12:00
EXHIBITION GAMES
Wednesday June 20th
St. Michael Saints @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30
Fort Ripley Rebels @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 7:30
Friday June 22nd
Beaudreaus Saints @ Freeport Black Sox 7:30
Lake Henry Lakers @ Litchfield Blues 7:30
Albertville Villains @ Ramsey Renegades 7:30
Saturday June 23rd
Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Mpls. River Bats 3:00
Monticello Polecats @ Albertville Villains 2:00
Sunday June 24th
Tri City Shark @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1:30
LEAGUE STANDINGS
LAKEWOOD LEAGUE
Cold Spring Springers 2-1
Beaudreaus Saints 1-0
Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1-1
Brainerd Bees 0-2
CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE
North
Luxemburg Brewers 8-1
Watkins Clippers 8-1
Pearl Lake Lakers 4-6
St. Nicholas Nicks 1-7
South
St. Augusta Gussies 5-3
Cold Spring Rockies 4-3
Kimball Express 2-4
Eden Valley Hawks 1-7
SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE
Sartell Muskes 7-0
St. Joseph Joes 5-2
Foley Lumberjacks 5-2
Clear Lake Lakers 2-5
Albertville Villains 1-4
Sartell Stone Poneys 1-4
Becker Bandits 0-4
STEARNS COUNTY
North
Elrosa Saints 6-2
New Munich 6-3
Spring Hill Charger 5-4
Meire Grove Grovers 3-6
Greenwald Cubs 2-6
South
Richmond Royals 7-1
Lake Henry Lakers 4-3
Roscoe Rangers 4-3
St. Martin Martins 3-5
Farming Flames 1-8
VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH
Avon Lakers 9-2
Freeport Black Sox 6-4
St. Stephen Steves 6-4
St. Wendel Saints 3-6
Opole Bears 3-6