Town Ball Results And Brackets

SECTION 2B (LAKEWOOD LEAGUE)

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 13 HIBBING MINERS 4

The Cyclones defeated their Section 2B rivals the Miners, backed by four hits and some very good defensive play. The Cyclone’s, Andy Thayer started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued no walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Six Cyclones had multi-hit games, led by their center fielder, Luis Massa, he went 4-for-6 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Catcher, Matt Meyer had a good game, he went 2-for-5 with a double for three RBI’s. Jason Hoppe went 2-for-5 with two doubles, he scored four runs and he earned a walk. Shortstop, David Kroger went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Co-manager, Tommy Wippler went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Co-manager, Paul Schlangen went 2-for-5 with a triple and he scored two runs. Bjorn Hanson went 2-for-5, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mitch Loegering went 1-for-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored one run. Veteran first baseman Scott Lochner went 1-for-4.

The Miners, Dan Wood started on the mound, he gave up twelve hits, gave up eight runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Zack DeBoom threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Andy Kolden went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Kanipes went 2-for-4 and Ricardo Paris went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Dylan Mattson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Kyle Maki went 1-for-3 with a RBI and Trevor Bernsdorf scored a run.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B and cross town rivals the Mudcats, backed by thirteen hits and a good pitching performance. The Brewer’s, David Ernest started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded nine strikeouts. Ryan Olson threw 1 2/3 in relief, he issued two walks and he recored three strikeouts. Spencer Flaten went 2-for-4 with a RBI, he was hit by pitch and he scored three runs. Denver Blinn went 2-for-5 with a triple and a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Peschel went 1-for-3 with two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Derek Dormanen had a sacrifice fly, he earned two walks and he was credited with two RBIs. Turner Storm went 2-for-2 with a RBI and Joe Hallock went 1-for-2 with a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored two runs. Tanner Adam went 2-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Matt Oye went 1-for-3 with a RBI, a sacrifice bunt and he earned a walk. Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Chris Clemenson was hit by a pitch.

The Mudcats, Tanner McBain started on the mound, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he surrendered four runs. Drew Olsonawski threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Dylan Olsonawski threw one inning in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Brett Erickson threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he issued two walks. Brett Erickson went 2-for-3 with a triple, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Alec Sames went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Grant Toivenen went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 2 BRAINERD BEES 0

The Saints defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rival the Bees, backed by the good pitching performance by Chris Koenig. He started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Tommy Auger went 1-for-3 with a double and Jack Schramel went 2-for-3 with two doubles. Mike Reilly went 1-for-2 with a RBI and Jeff Fasching went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Dominic Austing went 1-for-4, Brian Minks earned a pair of walk, Ryan Schneider was hit by a pitch and Zach Metzger was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Bees, Bryce Flanagan started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Hanson Devine threw 1 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up one hit, gave up one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Brian Voigt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Bryce Flanagan went 1-for-4 and Kevin Peterson went 1-for-3.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 9 COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 3

The Cyclones defeated their Lakewood League and Section 2B rivals the Springers. This was a good pitching dual till the sixth inning, when the Cyclones put up five runs. Some small ball by the Cyclones and three miscues help lead to those runs. The Cyclones, Jason Hoppe, started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk, he surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Kyle Boser threw the final inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Jason Hoppe went 2-for-4 with two big RBIs and Scott Lochner went 1-for-3 with a RBI, he earned two walks and he scored one run. Tyler Bjork went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Paul Schlangen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Luis Massa went 1-for-5 and he scored a run. Matt Meyer went 3-for-5 with a three run home run and he scored two runs, to put a little icing on the win in the ninth inning. Bjorn Hanson went 1-for-1 and he scored a run, David Kroger went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Tom Wippler earned a walk and he scored a run. As a unit, the Cyclones played a great defensive ball game.

The Springers, Zac Femrite, started on the mound, he threw eight innings. He gave up seven hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Nick Penick threw the final inning in relief, he gave up four hits and three runs. Jeron Terres went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he earned a walk. Eric Loxtercamp went 2-for-5 with a double an Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-5. Drew VanLoy went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Brad Olson went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Brian Hansen went 1-for-4, Jordan Barth earned a walk and he scored a run and Joe Dempsey scored a run.

MOORHEAD MUDCATS 5 BRAINERD BEES 1

The Mudcats defeated their Section 2B rivals the Bees, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance by Ty Syverson. He threw a complete game, he gave up just seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded eleven strikeouts. Josh Schmidt went 3-for-4 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored a run. Brett Erickson went 2-for-5 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs. Grant Toivenen went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he had a stolen base and Dylan Fox went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Carter Howell went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Eric Watt went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Cooper Tietz went 1-for-4.

The Bees, Hanson Devine, started on the mound he threw a complete game, he gave up ten hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Bryce Flanagan went 2-for-4 and Kevin Peterson went 2-for-4. Danny Deis went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Hanson Devine went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Tyler Lenz went 1-for-4.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 MOORHEAD MUDCATS 1

The Springers defeated their Section 2B rivals the Mudcats, backed eleven hits and a pair of good pitching performances. The Springers, veteran right hander, Drew VanLoy started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. Justin Thompson, threw two innings in relief, he issued a walk. Eric Loxtercamp went 3-for- 3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored four runs. Garrett Fuchs went 2-for-4 with two doubles for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jordan Barth went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Brian Hansen went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Femrite was credited with a RBI, he earned a pair of walks, had a stolen base and a sacrifice bunt. Joe Dempsey went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jeron Terres went 1-for-4 , Drew VanLoy, Justin Thompson, Alex Jungels all earned walks and Brad Olson was hit by a pitch.

The Mudcats, Carter Howell, started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks and surrendered six runs. Dylan Olsonawski threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued two walks and he surrendered two runs. Jamie Steinberg threw the final inning in relief, he gave a run, issued three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Dylan Fox went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and Carter Howell went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Brett Erickson went 1-for-3, Josh Schmidt went 1-for-3 and he was hit by a pitch and Grant Toivenen earned a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 10 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 0

The Brewers defeated their Section 2B rivals, backed by sixteen hits and a very good pitching performance. The Brewers, Tanner Dahl threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just three hits, he issued two walks, and he recorded fifteen strikeouts. The Brewers had five players with multi-hit games. Veteran Mike Peschel had a great game, he went 5-for-6 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Derek Dormanen went 2-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and he was hit by a pitch. Tanner Adam, went 3-for-4, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored three runs. Denver Blinn went 2-for-6 and he scored a run and Joe Hallock went 2-for-6 with a RBI and he scored two runs. Spencer Flaten went 1-for-3, he earned three walks, one stolen base and he scored three runs, Jeremy Peschel went 1-for-5 and Chris Clemenson was hit by a pitch.

The Saints, Tommy Auger started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Andy Auger threw 3 2/3 innings in relief, he gave up eight hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Ryan Schneider went 1-for-4 and Zach Metzger went 1-for-4. Jack Schramel went 1-for-3 and Steven Neutzling and Dominic Austing both earned walks.

HIBBING MINERS 4 BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 2

The Miners defeated their Section 2B rivals the Saints, backed by nine hits and a good pitching effort. The Miners, Matt Erickson started on the mound, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Kole Zuidmulder threw three innings in relief, to earn the save. Kole Zuidmulder went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs, a stolen base and he scored a run. Jamie Steinberg went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Joe Lescarbeau went 1-for-4 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Maki went 2-for-4 and Ricardo Paris went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Zack DeBoom went 1-for-4 with a stolen base, Dylan Mattson earned three walks and Joe Kanipes earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Saints, Jeff Fasching started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Maiers threw 6 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up three hits, issued six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Maiers went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Zach Metzger went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Ryan Schneider went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Steven Neutzling went 1-for-3. Mike Reilly went 1-for-4 and Dominic Austing was credited with a RBI.

REGION 11C (CENTRAL VALLEY/SAUK VALLEY LEAGUES)

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 5 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 0

The Brewers of the Central Valley defeated their Sauk Valley League foe the Lumberjacks, backed by eleven hits and a good pitching performance. The Brewers, tall right hander, Reed Pfannenstein started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He gave up just four hits, issued four walks and he recorded nine strikeouts. Isaac Matchinsky went 2-for-3 with a home run for two big RBIs and he earned a walk. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs and Chase Aleshire went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Reed Pfannenstein went 3-for-4 and Luke Harren went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Derrick Orth went 1-for-4 with a RBI. Logan Aleshire went 1-for-4 and he scored a run, Sam Iten went 1-for-4, with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ethyn Fruth had a sacrifice bunt.

The Lumberjacks, Hunter Hamers started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, issued three walks and he surrendered four runs. Cameron Jurek threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mitch Keeler went 1-for-3 with a double and he earned a walk and Tanner Brosh went 1-for-4. Evan Warnert went 1-for-4, Drew Beier went 1-for-4,Eon VanWald earned a pair of walks and Hunter Hamers earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 2 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0

The Express of the Central Valley league defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League the Joes. The Express, Ben Johnson, started on the mound, threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just one hit, he issued one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Ben Johnson had a great game, he went 2-for-4 with two big RBIs. Austin Ruehle went 2-for-5 with two stolen bases and Brooks Marquardt went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Jordan Joseph went 1-for-5 with a stolen base, Scott Marquardt was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Joes, right hander, Alex Kendall started on the mound, he threw a complete game. He scattered six hits, issued four walks, surrendered two walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. Ben Alvord went 1-for-3 with a double, Tanner Aleshire earned a walk and Peter Nelson was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING ROCKIES 14 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 4

The Rockies of the Central Valley League defeated their foe from the Sauk Valley League, backed by fifteen hits and a good pitching performance. The Rockies, lefty, Jake Brinker started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered four hits, he surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. David Jonas, went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Hennen went 2-for-4 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Andrew Allar went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Austin Dufner went 3-for-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Nick Skluzacek went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Kevin Wenner went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs, he earned three walks, had a stolen base and he scored one run. Calvin Kalthoff went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Neu went 1-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run and Marshal Wirtzfeld went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run.

The Lakers, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up eight hits, he issued three walks, surrendered nine runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Friesen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Mike Golombiecki threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he retired two batters. Brandon Buesgens went 1-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Ben Anderson went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jordan Solombiecki went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Ty Maurer scored a run.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 PEAR LAKE LAKERS 2

The Muskies of the Sauk Valley League defeated the Lakers of the Central Valley League, backed by fifteen hits and good pitching performances. The Muskies veteran right hander, Adam Wenker, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Lefty, David Deminsky threw two innings in relief, he recorded four strikeouts. Max Koprek closed it out with one inning of relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Tim Burns went 2-for-4 with a big first inning three run home run, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Jace Otto went 2-for-5 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Ethan Carlson went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of walks. Andrew Deters went 2-for-3 with a double, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Adam Schellinger went 3-for-4 and he scored a run and Brian Schellinger went 1-for-4 with a double and he earned a walk. Jake Sweeter went 1-for-5 and he scored a run, Cody Partch was hit by a pitch and Austin Gohl earned a walk.

The Lakers, Mitch Wieneke started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up twelve hits, and four runs. Mitch Ergen threw two innings in relief, he gave up three hits and he issued two walks. Chadd Kunkel went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Ryan Wieneke went 2-for-5. Tommy Linn went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Andy Linn went 1-for-3 and Mitch Wieneke earned a walk.

REGION 15C (STEARNS COUNTY)

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 2

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County and Region 15C rivals the Chargers, backed good pitching and defense. The Lakers, Weston Brinkman started on the mound, he threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Shane Kampsen went 1-for-3 with a home run late in the game, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Josh Kampsen went 2-for-3 and he earned a walk and Mathew Quade went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored run. Jason Kampsen was credited with a RBI, Adam Jaeger went 1-for-3 and Nick Dingman earned a walk.

The Chargers, Carter Tschida started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Eric Terres threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Austin Schoenberg went 1-for-4 with a RBI and Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Eric Terres went 2-for-4, Nate Terres went 1-for-3 and Brent Terres went 1-for-4.

MARTIN MARTINS 2 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by nine hits and good pitching performances. The Martins, Ben Schroeder started on the mound, he threw eight innings. He gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Bryan Schlangen threw two innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Scott Schlangen went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Josh Stangler went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-3 with a double, he earned two walks, one stolen base and he scored a run. Ben Schroeder went 1-for-3, Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt. Chas Hennen went 2-for-5 and Avery Schmitz was hit by a pitch.

The Silverstreaks, Nick Stangler started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Ty Reller threw three innings in relief, he issued one walk, gave up a run and he recorded four strikeouts. Chad Funk went 2-for-5 and he scored a run and Logan Funk went 2-for-5. Grant Johnson went 2-for-4 and Ty Reller went 1-for-4. Nick Stangler was credited with a RBI, Joe Stangler and Jacob Hinnenkamp were both hit by a pitch and Will Funk earned a walk.

RICHMOND ROYALS 5 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 0

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Grovers, backed by thirteen hits and a good pitching performance. The Royals, D. J. Schleicher started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just four hits, issued one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Alex Budde had a good game, he went 4-for-5 with two doubles for two RBIs and he scored one run. Cole Schmitz went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and Adam Backes went 3-for-5. Trent Gertken went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Dan Hansen went 1-for-4. Mason Primus went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Andy Hadley went 1-for-4. Kyle Budde went 1-for-4 and Conner Dols earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Grovers, Matt Imdieke started on the mound, he threw five innings, he gave up eleven hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Jordan Moscho threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Klaphake, Tyler Moscho and Jaron Klaphake all went 1-for-4 and Andrew Welle went 1-for-3 and earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 15 FARMING FLAMES 3

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals, backed by twelve hits and a good pitching performance. The Saints, Ethan Vogt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered six hits, gave up three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Cody Eichers had very good game, he went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jackson Peter went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Derek Wiener went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 1-for-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Brady Weller earned a pair of walks, James Kuefler, earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Ryan Olmscheid scored a run.

The Flames, Brad Mergen started on the mound, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued five walks, gave up three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Dylan Penak threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued four walks, gave up four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Adam Winkels threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Taylor Fourre went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Kyle Zierden went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI. Eric Schmidt went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Cody Fourre was credited with a RBI. Dylan Panek went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and Ethan Navratil earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 2 LAKE HENRY LAKERS 1

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Lakers, backed by six hits and a workman like pitching performance. The Saints, Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up eleven hits, gave up one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Cody Eichers went 2-for-4 with a double and a home run and Kevin Kuefler went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Matt Schmitz went 2-for-4 and Ethan Vogt went 1-for-4. Austin Imdieke went 1-for-2 and Jackson Peter earned a walk.

The Lakers, Carter Wessel started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded nine strikeouts. Jason Kampsen threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Nick Dingman went 2-for-4 with a RBI and Aaron Savelkoul went 2-for-4 with a double. Adam Jaeger went 2-for-4 with a double and Shane Kampsen went 3-for-5. Jason Kampsen wen 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Josh Kampsen went 2-for-4.

RICHMOND ROYALS 6 ST. MARTIN MARTINS 3

The Royals defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Martins, backed by ten hits and a good pitching performance. The Royals young right hander Eli Emerson started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cole Schmitz went 2-for-3 with a home run for three big RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Dan Hansen went 2-for-5 with a double for two RBIs and Conner Dols went 1-for-3 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Trent Gertken went 2-for-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Backes went 1-for-4, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Brady Klehr went 1-for-2 and he scored a run and Kyle Budde went 1-for-4. Alex Budde earned a walk and he scored a run and Andy Hadley was hit by a pitch.

The Martins Scott Schlangen started on the mound, he threw two innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks and he gave up three runs. Bryan Schlangen threw six innings in relief, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Matthew Schlangen went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt for two RBIs and Bryan Schlangen went 2-for-5 and he scored a run. Michael Schlangen went 1-for-5 with a sacrifice bunt for a RBI and Kyle Lieser went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he scored a run. Scott Schlangen went 1-for-4, Chas Hennen went 1-for-4 and Josh Stangler went 1-for-2. Ben Schroeder earned a walk and Derek Stroeing had a sacrifice bunt.

Elimination Games:

MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 9 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 5

The Grovers defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals, backed by fifteen hits, including five Grovers with multi-hit games. Draftee from Roscoe, Jordan Schleper started on the mound, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up three hits, issued five walks and he surrendered three runs. Ben Klaphake threw 3 2/3 innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up three hits, issued seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Matt Imdieke threw 2 2/3 innings in relief, to earn the save, he recorded three strikeouts. Tanner Klaphake went 4-for-6 with two RBIs and he scored two runs. Drake Meyer went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jordan Klaphake went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Kurt Marthaler went 2-for-5 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Tyler Moscho went 2-for-5 with a RBI and he earned a walk and Andrew Welle went 1-for-4 with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Alex Welle went 2-for-4 and he scored a run, Jaron Klaphke was 1-for-5 with a sacrifice fly and Colton Meyer earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Silverstreaks, Jim Thull started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up ten hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brent Heinen, a draftee from Roscoe, threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up three hits, issued three walks and he gave up five runs. Will Funk threw three innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued two walks and he record three strikeouts. Nick Stangler went 2-for-4 and he earned a walk and Logan Funk went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and he scored a run. Joe Stanlger went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Will Funk went 1-for-5 and he scored a run and Neal Anderson earned two walks, was credited with a RBI and he scored a run. Grant Johnson was credited with two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Ty Reller had two sacrifice flies, Chad Funk earned three walks and Hunter Rademacher earned a walk.

FARMING FLAMES 5 SPRING HILL CHARGERS 3

The Flames defeated their Stearns County League and Region 15C rivals the Chargers, backed by nine hits and a good pitching performance. The Flames lefty Kyle Zierden started on the mound, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Cody Fourre had a good game, he went 4-for-5 with a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Tylor Schroeder went 1-for-5 with a double for a RBI and Eric Schmitt went 1-for-2 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Panek went 1-for-1 with a double and he scored a run and Kyle Zierden went 1-for-5. Ethan Navratil went 1-for-4 and Brad Mergen had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk. Taylor Fourre earned a walk and he scored a run and Mitchell Thelen earned a walk.

The Chargers draftee from Greenwald, Tyler Braegelmann, started on the mound, he threw seven innings, he gave up seven hits, issued two walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Brent Terres threw two innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up two hits and he surrendered two runs. Jamie Terres went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Eric Terres went 2-for-4 and he scored a run. Nathan Terres went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk, Owen Meyer went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Brent Terres went 1-for-4 and he scored a run.