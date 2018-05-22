Town Ball Recap, Scores, Schedules and Standings

- By Roger Mischke

Back for a sixth season as a contributing writer for the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Association with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) baseball reports. Including not only game summaries, but upcoming schedules, league standings. Tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Lakewood League, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County teams throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Web site for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

WATKINS CLIPPERS 17 EDEN VALLEY HAWKS 4 (5/20/2018)

The Clippers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Hawks, backed by eighteen hits and a pair of good pitching performances. Veteran lefty, Dan Berg, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Carter Geislinger threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued a pair of walks and he recorded one strikeout. Lincoln Haugen had a good day, he went 2-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Player/manager, Matt Geislinger went 3-5, with three RBIs and he scored one run. Reese Jansen had a great day, he went 3-4 with a home run and a double for four big RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he had a stolen base. Kevin Kramer went 2-5 with a RBI, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Dan Berg went 2-5 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Tyler Hebrink went 3-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs and veteran Heath Kramer went 1-4 with a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carson Geislinger went 1-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Travis Linn went 1-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored run.

The Hawks, Austin Schlangen started on the mound for the Hawks, he was the pitcher of record. Jeff Haag went 3-4 with a double for RBI and he scored a run. Matthew Pennertz went 1-3 with two RBIs and Steven Pennertz went 1-4 with a RBI. Alex Geislinger went 2-3 and he scored three runs and Austin Berg earned a walk.

KIMBALL EXPRESS 7 PEARL LAKE LAKERS 6 (5/20/2018)

The Express defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Lakers in walk off fashion, they had a combined twenty three hits. The Express’s Zack Wallner started on the mound, he threw four innings, he gave up six hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Andy Dingman threw four innings in relief, he gave up five hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Ben Johnson thew the final inning in relief, to earn the save, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Scott Marquardt had a good game, he had a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Ben Johnson had a good game, he went 2-5 with two doubles for one RBI and he earned a walk. Adam Beyer went 2-5 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Matt Dingman went 2-3, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Kyle Winter went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he earned a walk and Austin Ruehle went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brooks Marquardt went 1-1 for a RBI and Brian Marquardt earned four walks. Joey VonWahlde earned a walk and he scored a run, Ben Theisen scored a run and Zack Sufka earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The Lakers, Mitch Ergen started on the mound, he threw innings, he gave up two hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Mitch Wienke threw 5 1/3 innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up ten hits, issued six walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Isaac Blitvick went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tommy Linn went 3-5 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Justin Kunkel went 3-5 for a RBI and Ryan Wieneke went 1-4, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Colton Fruth went 1-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he had a sacrifice bunt. Max Fuchs earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt, Mitch Wieneke was credited with a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt and Chad Kunkel earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 15 COLD SPRING ROCKIES 2 (5/20/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Rockies by the ten run rule, after seven innings. They collected fourteen hits, including five home runs and a double. The tall right hander, Reed Pfannenstein, started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered six hits, no walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded ten strikeouts. Derrick Orth had a good day, he went 2-3 with a three run home run, he scored four runs and he earned a pair of walks. Reed Pfannenstein gave himself a great deal of support, he went 3-5 with two home runs for five RBIs, including a walk off grand slam. Austin Klaverkamp went 2-3 with a home run for three RBIs, he had a stolen base and he earned a pair of walks. Casey Underwood went 1-3 with a double and Ethyn Fruth went 1-3, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Tanner Skaja went 1-1 with a pinch hit home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Chase Aleshire earned three walks and he scored three runs, Sam Matchinsky went 1-4 and J. T. Harren earned a pair of walks.

The Rockies, Calvin Kalthoff, started on the mound, he threw threw three innings, he gave up four hits, issued four walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Mehr threw three innings in relief and Chris Mulchert faced three batters in the bottom of the seventh. Jordan Neu went 3-3 with a double, Nick Skluzacek went 2-3 with two stolen bases and Jake Hennen went 1-3 with a home run.

LUXEMBURG BREWERS 9 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 3 (5/19/2018)

The Brewers defeated their Central Valley League rivals, the Nicks, backed by twelve hits, including two home runs. Lefty, J. T. Harren started on the mound. He threw eight innings, he scattered nine hits, issued three walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded thirteen strikeouts. Chase Aleshire threw the final inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts. Chase Aleshire had a good game at the plate, he went 3-3 with a home run, one stolen base, he earned a pair of walks, and he scored two runs. Luke Harren went 1-3 with a big three run home run and Rhett Fruth went 2-4 with a RBI. Ethyn Fruth went 2-5, he had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Casey Underwood went 1-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run, Reed Pfannenstein earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Austin Klaverkamp went 1-4, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs, Sam Matchinsky went 1-1 and J. T. Harren earned a walk

AUGUSTA GUSSIES 8 ST. NICHOLAS NICKS 1 (5/20/2018)

The Gussies defeated their Central Valley League rivals the Nicks, with seven timely hits. The Gussies, Dan Swan, started on the mound, he threw all nine innings, to earn the win. He scattered five hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nate Laudenbach went 1-2 with a double and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, he scored a run and he earned two walks. Dustin Schultzenburg went 1-4 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch, he scored one run and he had two stolen bases. Adam Gwost went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Mitchell Gwost went 1-4 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored one run. Matt Skaja went 1-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Aaron Fruth went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch and he had one stolen base. Luke Richardson earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run, Brady Grafft earned a walk and he scored a run and Adam Benoit earned a walk.

The Nicks, Grant Mrozek started on the mound, he threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Jon Hofer threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Jeff Lutgen went 2-4 with a RBI and Travis Hanson went 1-4 and he scored a run. Matt Schindler went 1-4, Tanner Anderson went 1-4, Sam Moriarty earned a walk and Dylan Rausch was hit by a pitch.

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

SARTELL MUSKIES 14 FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 4 (5/19/2018)

The Muskies defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lumberjacks, back by four hits, including eight doubles and a pair of home runs. The Muskies, Adam Wenker, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. Tim Burns had a very good game, he went 3-4 with a home run and a double for four RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Cody Partch had a good game, he went 3-5 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brothers Adam and Brian Schellinger combined for six hits, a home run and two doubles for four RBIs and they scored seven runs. Adam went 3-5 with a home run and a double or three RBIs andhe scored four runs. Brian went 3-4 with a double for a RBI, he earned a walk and he score three runs. Braeden Dykhuizen went 3-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Schumer went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk and brother Johnny went 1-4 with a double.

No word on the Foley pitching, Mitch Keller had a good game, he went 2-4 with a home run for two RBIs. Tyler Midas went 2-4 with a home run and a double and Mike Plante went 1-4 with a double. Kyle Kipka went 1-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Tyler Long went 1-4. Tanner Brosh went 1-4 and he scored a run and Noah Winkelman earned a walk.

JOSEPH JOES 14 CLEAR LAKE LAKERS 2 (5/19/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Lakers, backed by nineteen hits, including four extra base hits. The Joes starting pitcher Greg Anderson thew six innings to earn the win. Lefty Peter Nelson had a big day for the Joes, he went 4-5 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Brandon Bloch had a good game, he went 3-4 with two RBIs and he scored one run. Greg Anderson went 3-4 for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Charles Vaughan went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Blommer went 2-4 with a two doubles, he earned one walk and he scored three runs. Alex Kendall went 2-4 with a double for one RBI and he scored a run and Zack Overboe went 1-4 with two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. R. J Alberts in his first game this season, he went 2-4 with a RBI and he scored a run and Tanner Aleshire went 1-5 with two RBIs.

The Lakers, Mike Smith started on the mound, he threw five innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up fifteen hits, he issued three walks, surrendered eleven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Cory Schmidt threw two innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts.

Cole Gueningsman went 1-3 with a RBI and two stolen bases and Ben Anderson went 1-3 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Mike Smith went 1-3 with a double and Brandon Buesgens went 1-2, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Jordan Golombiecki went 1-2.

JOSEPH JOES 22 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 5 (5/20/2018)

The Joes defeated their Sauk Valley League rivals the Stone Poneys, they collected twenty-two hits. The Joes starting pitcher, Jack Atkinson threw six innings to earn the win. He scattered ten hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Craig Hern threw one inning in relief, to close out the game. The Joes had eight players with multiple hit games, Tanner Aleshire had a big game, he went 3-4 with two doubles for one RBI, he had a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Craig Hern had a good game at shortstop and at the plate, he went 3-6 with a double for one RBI and he scored three runs. Zach Overboe went 3-5 with four big RBIs and he scored two runs. Charles Vaughan went 3-4 with a double for seven RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Kendall went 2-2 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Hunter Blommer went 2-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Peter Nelson went 2-5 with a double for one RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Greg Anderson went 2-2 for a RBI and he scored a run and Isaac Holthaus went 1-3 and he scored a run. Brandon Bloch earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. R. J. Alpers earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Willie Willats went 1-1 for a RBI. The Joes put up eleven runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, to end the game on the ten run rule.

The Poneys, Nate Nierenhausen started on the mound, he threw six innings, he was the pitcher of record. Willy Light went 3-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Charlie Orten went 2-3, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Rudy Sauerer went 1-4 for a RBI and he scored a run and Logan Peratalo went 1-3 with a RBI. Spencer Timm went 1-3 with a RBI and Brandon Reinking went 1-4 and he scored a run. Andy Knudsen earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Jake Light was credited with a RBI.

FOLEY LUMBERJACKS 11 BECKER BANDITS 2 (5/20/2018)

The Foley Lumberjacks defeated Sauk Valley League rivals the Bandits, backed by fourteen hits, including four extra base hits.

Noah Winkelman went 4-5 with a double for a RBI, he scored two runs and he had a stolen base. Mitch Keeler went 2-5 with a home run for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Ean VonWald went 3-5 and Drew Beier went 1-4 and he scored two runs. Evan Warnert went 1-3 and he scored a run and Kyle Kipka went 1-4 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Tanner Brosh went 1-5 and he scored a run and Ross went 1-5 with a triple and he scored two runs. The managers didn’t share any pitching information for this game.

The Bandits were led by Jon Crowley, he went 2-4 with a RBI and Matt Conzemius went 2-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Connor Rolf went 1-4 and he earned a walk and Austin Rasmussen went 1-5 and he scored a run. Ryan Heins went 1-5, Hayden Fassler earned a walk, a stolen base and he scored a run and Morgan Kramer earned a pair of walks.

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

ELROSA SAINTS 3 NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 1 (5/19/2018)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County rivals the Silverstreaks, backed by the Vogt brothers pitching gem. Veteran right hander, Aaron Vogt started on the mound, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered three hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded four strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Matt Schmitz went 2-4 with a big RBI and Ethan Vogt went 1-4 with a double for a big RBI. Austin Imdieke went 3-4 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Kevin Kuefler had a sacrifice fly and he earned a walk and, Brandon Roelike earned a walk and Michael Bendix scored a run.

The Silverstreaks starting pitcher, Nick Stangler, threw a complete game, he gave up just five hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded a strikeout. Will Funk, Logan Funk and Tyler Reller went 1-4. Hunter Rademacher went 1-3 with a RBI, Jacob Hinnenkamp earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Joe Stangler was hit by a pitch and Neal Anderson earned a walk.

ELROSA SAINTS 4 MEIRE GROVE GROVERS 1 (5/20/2018)

The Saints defeated their Stearns County League rival the Grovers, backed by a pair of very good pitching performances. Austin Imdieke started on the mound for the Saints, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He scattered four hits, surrendered just one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Ethan Vogt threw the final two innings in relief to earn the save, he gave up one hit and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Weller went 1-3 with a big two run home run and Cody Eichers went 1-4 with a big home run. Veteran Aaron Vogt went 1-3 with a home run and James Kuefler went 1-3 and he scored a run. Evan Wiener and Brandon Roelke both earned walks.

The Grovers, Matt Imdieke was the starting pitcher, he threw seven innings. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Klaphake threw one inning in relief, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Brady Birch threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Anthony Weller went 1-3 with a RBI and Jordan Klaphake went 1-3 with a sacrifice bunt. Andrew Weller, Tanner Klaphake and Drake Meyer all went 1-4. Tyler Moscho earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Jordan Klaphake had a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch.

LAKE HENRY LAKERS 3 ROSCOE RANGERS 2 (5/20/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Rangers backed by a very good pitching performance. The Lakers Aaron Savelkoul threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up four hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Shane Kampsen went 1-2 with a big home run, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Aaron Savelkoul went 2-4 with a double and Nick Dingman went 1-4. Jason Kampsen was credited with two RBIs, Max Weidner went 1-1 and he scored a run and Nic Reiman was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Rangers, Jordan Roos, started on the mound, he also threw a complete game. He scattered five hits, he issued one walk, surrendered three runs and he recorded eight strikeouts. Chuck Mackendanz went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and Jordan Schleper went 1-4 and he scored a run. Jordan Roos went 1-2 and he scored a run, R. J. Leyendecker had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Devon Savage had a sacrifice bunt.

RICHMOND ROYALS 9 FARMING FLAMES 2 (5/19/2018)

The Royals defeated their Stearns County rivals, the Flames, backed by eleven hits and pair of good pitching performances. The Royals, Alex Budde, started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. He scattered three hits, surrendered one run and he recorded on strikeout. Blaine Athmann threw four innings in relief, he gave up just two hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded two strikeouts. Trent Gertken had a good game, he went 3-5 with a homer for four big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Alex Budde went 2-4 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dan Hansen went 2-5 and he scored a run and Andy Hadley went 1-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Adam Backes went 1-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs, Kyle Budde went 1-4 and he scored a pair of runs and Cole Schmitz went 1-5. Special note, Royals pitcher D. J. Schleicher got engaged at the ball game.

The Flames starting pitcher, Chad Mergen, threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded one strikeout. Kyle Zierden threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued a pair of walks and he surrendered five runs. Dylan Panek went 2-4 with a RBI and Taylor Fourre went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Cody Fourre went 1-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Brad Mergen went 1-4, Eric Schmitt scored a run and Chris Wehseler earned a walk.

MARTIN MARTINS 6 RICHMOND ROYALS 5 (5/20/2018)

The Martins defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Royals. With the Martins leading 3-2 going into the ninth inning, both teams scored three runs. The Martins, starting pitcher, Jaylyn Arceneau, threw five innings, he gave up five hits, issued one walk and he surrendered two runs. Scott Schlangen threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits and he surrendered two runs. Kyle Lieser threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and one run. Scott Schlangen had a good game, he went 2-4 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Mitch Schlangen went 1-4 for one RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Matthew Schlangen went 2-4 and one stolen base and Avery Schmitz went 1-1 for two RBIs and he scored one run. Jaylyn Arceneau went 1-4 and he scored a run, Bryan Schlangen earned a walk and he scored a run, Chas Hennes and Kyle Leiser both earned walks.

The Royals, lefty Luke Jokela, started on the mound, he threw six innings, he gave up one hit, issued four walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded five strikeouts. D. J. Schleicher threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, surrendered three runs and he recorded two strikeouts. Kyle Budde went 2-3 with a RBI and he scored a pair of runs and Alex Budde went 2-2, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Dan Hansen went 3-4, Andy Hadley went 2-4 an Dusty Adams went 1-5 with a RBI. Connor Dols went 1-4 and he scored a run, Trent Gertken earned a walk and he scored a run and Cole Schmitz was credited with a RBI.

NEW MUNICH SILVERSTREAKS 12 GREENWALD CUBS 2 (5/20/2018)

The Silverstreaks defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Cubs. Veteran right hander, Jimmy Thull started on the mound, he threw eight innings to earn the win. He scattered eight hits, issued two walks, surrendered two runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Jacob Hinnenkamp went 2-5 for three RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored one run. Neal Anderson went 2-2 with a RBI, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored one run. Will Funk went 2-5 with two RBIs, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Ty Reller went 1-5 with a RBI and he scored two runs and Peyton Rademacher went 1-2 with a RBI. Chad Funk had a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run. Joe Stangler earned a walk and he scored one run and Alex Hinnenkamp went 1-1, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tanner Rieland earned a walk and scored a run, Devin Gertken was hit by a pitch and Hunter Rademacher was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run.

The Cubs, Tyler Braegelman started on the mound, he threw four innings, he issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Tyler Hoffman threw three innings in relief, he gave up six hits, issued one walk, surrendered seven runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Brandon Worms went 2-4 with a double for a RBI and Mitchell Waldvogel went 3-4 and he scored a run. Kegan Stueve went 2-3 and Tyler Braegelman went 1-4. Both Adam VanBeck and Tyler Leukam earned walks and Ryan Kramer scored a run.

SPRING HILL CHARGERS 7 FARMING FLAMES 6 (5/20/2018)

The Chargers defeated their Stearns County League rivals the Flames, with a couple of runs in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Chargers, Jordan Welle started on the mound, he threw 5 2/3 innings, he gave up seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he record three strikeouts. Eric Terres threw 3 1/3 innings in relief, to earn the win, he gave up five hits, issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Schoenberg went 2-5, with a stolen base and he scored a run. Nathan Terres went 1-3 and he earned a walk and Eric Schoenberg went 1-3 and he earned a walk. Mathew Revering went 2-4 and Jordan Orbeck earned a walk, was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Owen Meyer earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run, Eric Terres had a sacrifice bunt, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Jamie Terres earned a walk.

The Flames Tyler Schroeder started on the mound, he gave up two hits and he surrendered one run. Zach Koltes threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts. Cody Fourre threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Taylor Fourre threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued eight walks and he surrendered six runs. Tyler Schroeder went 3-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs and Taylor Fourre went 2-5 and he scored one run. Dylan Panek went 1-5 with a double and he scored a run and Kyle Zierden went 2-5 and he scored a run. Aaron Eiynck went 1-3 with a double and Cody Fourre went 1-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zack Koltes went 1-5 and Chris Wehseler went 1-5.

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

FREEPORT BLACK SOX 6 ST. STEPHEN STEVES 5 (5/20/2018)

The Black Sox’s defeated their Victory League South rivals the Steves. The Black Sox’s starting pitcher, Cody Rose, threw 5 innings, he gave up six hits, issued two walks, surrendered four runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Mitch Reller threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up four hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Edwin Zambrona threw the final inning in relief, to earn the save. He gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout. Jake Braegelman had a big game, he went 4-5 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run. Eric Evaslage had a good game, he went 2-4 with two doubles and a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Troy Frieler went 2-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored one run and Trevor Sawyer went 1-3 with a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Nate Mettenburg was credited with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Bryan Benson went 1-4. Carter Sawyer earned a walk and he scored a run, Brandon Sawyer was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Ike Sawyer earned a walk.

The Steves, Tony Schmitz threw four innings, he gave up six hits, three runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Nick Krippner threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up four hits, issued five walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Tony Schmitz went 2-5 with two doubles and he scored a run. Player/manager, Ben Omann went 2-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Mr. Consistant Rick Hendrickson went 2-2, with both a sacrifice fly and a bunt, he was hit by a pitch, he had two stolen bases, scored one run and he was credited with two RBIs. Austin Guggenberger went 1-4 with a double for a RBI and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Biercheid went 2-3 for a RBI and he had a sacrifice bunt. Nick Krippner went 1-2, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run and Brandon Waldvogel went 1-5 and he scored a run.

AVON LAKERS 12 OPOLE BEARS 6 (5/20/2018)

The Lakers defeated their Victory League South rival the Bears, backed by twelve hits, including eight extra base hits, two home runs and five doubles. The Lakers Matt Pichelmann started on on mound, he threw six innings, to earn the win. He gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Will Kleinschmitt threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Putter Harlander threw the final inning in relief, he gave up two hits and he recorded one strikeout. Taylor Holthaus went 3-6 with three doubles for three RBIs and he scored a run. Caleb Curry went 3-5 with a home run and two doubles for four RBIs and he scored three runs. Josh Becker went 2-5 with a home run, he was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Matt Meyer went 1-1 with a double, for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he had a sacrifice bunt, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Reed Voit went 1-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Carter Holthaus went 1-3 with a sacrifice bunt and he was hit by a pitch. Will Kleinschmitt went 1-6, Cody Stich earned a pair of walks and he scored a pair of runs and Riley Voit earned a walk.

The Bears, Zach Bialka started on the mound, he threw four innings, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits, issued three walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Gerads threw three innings in relief, he gave up four hits, issued three walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Davi Bialka threw two innings in relief, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. David Bialka went 3-3 with a sacrifice bunt, one stolen base and he scored two runs. Zach Bialka went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs and Austin Lange went 1-4 for two RBIs. John Pilarski went 1-4 and he scored a run and Isaiah Folsom went 1-4 and he scored a run. Peter Schumer went 1-2, Nick Locniker went 1-1, Scott Binek earned a walk and Austin Gerads was hit by a pitch.

OPOLE BEARS 11 ROYALTON RIVERDOGS 10 (5/19/2018)

The Bears defeated their Victory League foe the Riverdogs in a wild one 11-10. The Bears actually were out hit ten to eight, but they took advantage of eleven walks and some Riverdog miscues. The Bears, Nick Locniker started on the mound, he threw 6 1/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, issued one walk, surrendered five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Austin Gerads threw 2 innings in relief to earn the win, he gave up one hit, issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Peter Schumer closed it out, he retired two Riverdogs to earn a save. He did give up one hit, issued one walk, hit three batters, surrendered five runs and he recorded a strikeout. Peter Schumer had a big game, he went 2-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored three runs. Alex Lange had a good game, he went 2-5 with two RBIs and he earned a walk. Isaiah Folsom went 2-5 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. John Pilarski went 1-4 with a RBI and he earned a pair of walks. Player/manager Scott Binek went 1-3 and he scored a run and Austin Lange earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Austin Gerads earned a walk and he scored a run and Nick Locniker scored one run.

The Riverdogs starting pitcher, Adam Snyder, threw five innings, he gave up three hits, issued six walks, surrendered five runs and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Hunter Young threw four innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record, he gave up five hits, issued five walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded five strikeouts. Brady Moulzolf had a good game, he went 3-4 with two doubles for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Cole Jendro went 1-5 for two RBIs, he earned a pair of walks, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Nate Benusa went 2-5 with two doubles for a RBI and Nolan Zimney went 2-5 with a RBI. Adam Snyder went 1-3 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Nate Psyck went 1-4, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs and Austin Zapzalka went 1-3, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored one run. Hunter Young earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored one run and Matt Reis was hit by a pitch and he scored one run.

EXHIBITION GAMES

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 9 MINNETONKA MILLERS 4 (5/19/2018)

The Springers defeated their Class A rivals the Minnetonka Millers, backed by thirteen hits including five doubles. The threesome of right handers held the Millers in check with just four hits. Zach Femrite, the veteran right hander, started on the mound, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, issued three walks, one run and he recorded three strikeouts. New comer from St. John’s, Joe Stock threw four innings in relief, he gave up one hit, issued a pair of walks, surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. Justin Thompson, threw the final inning in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers were led on offense by several players; Drew VanLoy went 1-3 with a double for two big RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Garrett Fuchs went 2-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Eric Loxtercamp went 3-6 with a double and he scored two runs and the Springers veteran catcher, Ryan Holthaus went 2-3, he earned a pair of walks and he scored three runs. William Huls went 2-5 with two doubles and Brad Olson went 1-3 with a RBI. Justin Thompson went 1-4 with a RBI and Zach Hinkemeyer went 1-4, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

BEAUDREAUS SAINTS 8 ST. AUGUSTA GUSSIES 4 (5/16/2018)

The Saints of the Lakewood League defeated the Gussies of the Central League in exhibition action at St. Augusta. The Saints starting pitcher, Will Spaniol threw a complete game to earn the win. He scattered seven hits, issued one walk, surrendered four runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Reese Gregory had a big game, he went 2-4 with a home run, double and a sacrifice fly for three big RBIs. Veteran Andy Auger went 2-5 with a pair of RBIs and he scored a run. Tommy Auger went 2-5 with a double and he scored a pair of runs. Brian Minks went 2-4, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Ryan Schneider went 1-5 for a RBI and he scored a run. Mike Reilly went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, he earned a walk and Tom Spaniol earned two walks and he scored a run and Nick Hengel earned a walk.

The Gussies starting pitcher, Zach Laudenbach, threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, issued four walks, surrendered six runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Dustin Schutzenburg threw three innings, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. Mitch Gwost had a good game, he went 2-4 with a double for two RBIs and Adam Gwost went 2-3 with a double. Nate Laudenbach went 1-3 with a double, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Marcus Lommel went 1-5 and Erich Primus went 1-4 and he scored a run. Aaron Fruth was credited with a RBI and Dan Swan scored a run.

WATKINS CLIPPERS 3 REGAL EAGLES 2 (5/18/2018)

The Clippers of the Central Valley League defeated their foe, the Eagles from the County Line League in exhibition action in Watkins. The Clippers starting pitcher, Logan Linn, threw a complete game, he scattered six hits, issued one walk, surrendered two runs and he recorded four strikeouts. Kevin Kramer had a good game, he went 3-4, he led the game off with a home run and he had a stolen base. Travis LInn went 1-3 with a big double for two RBI’s and he earned a walk. The Clippers catcher, Lincoln Haugen went 1-4 and Matt Geislinger went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Reese Jansen went 1-3 with a sacrifice bun and scored a run, Heath Kramer and Tyler Hebrink both earned walks.

The Eagles, starting pitcher, Jordan Wosmek, threw four innings, gave up two hits, issued three walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Josh Beier, threw four innings in relief, he was the pitcher of record. He gave up five hits, two runs, issued a pair of walks and he recored two strikeouts. Shane Rademacher had a big game, he went 4-5 with a double and he scored a run.Nathan Meyer went 1-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Josh Beier went 1-4 with a RBI, Chris Beier went 1-4 and Jordan Beier was hit by a pitch.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 4 ST. JOSEPH JOES 0 (5/16/2018)

The Springers of the Lakewood League defeated the Joes of the Sauk Valley Leauge, in exhibition action held in Farming. The Springers, veteran Drew VanLoy started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. Nick Pennick threw three innings in relief and Justin Thompson closed it out, with two innings in relief. Alex Jungels had a good game, he went 3-4 with two doubles for one RBI. Brad Olson went 2-4 and he was hit by a pitch and Eric Loxtercamp went 1-4 with a RBI and he earned a walk. Nick Pennick went 1-3, he was hit by a pitch, had one stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Drew VanLoy went 1-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Zach Femrite went 1-4 and Tyler Geislinger went 1-4. Joey Stock, was hit by a pitch, he earned a walk, one stolen base and he scored a run and Justin Thompson earned a walk.

The Joes, Nathan Mohs started on the mound, he threw three innings, he gave up five hits, issued three walks and he surrendered three runs. Isaac Holthaus threw four inning in relief, he gave up five hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded one strikeout. Peter Nelson threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Tanner Aleshire went 2-4, Hunter Blommer went 1-3 and he earned a walk and Isaac Holthaus had a sacrifice bunt.

AVON LAKERS 8 SARTELL STONE PONEYS 2 (5/16/2018)

The Avon Lakers of the victory league defeated the Sartell Stone Ponies of the Sauk Valley League in exhibition action in Sartell. The Lakers, Shane Olmsheid started on the mound, he was credited with the win. The Lakers offense was led by, Will Kleinschmitt a good game. He went 2-3 with a double for 2 RBIs and was hit by a pitch. Cody Stich had a good game, he went 3-5 with a triple and two doubles. Caleb Curry went 2-4 with two doubles for a RBI and he scored a run and Taylor Holthaus went 1-3 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jon Bauer went 1-2, he was credited with a RBI and he earned a walk and Josh Becker went 1-3 with a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carter Holthaus went 1-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Connor Huberty went 1-3 and he earned a walk. Matt Pichelmann went 1-4 and Shane Olmsheid earned a walk.

The Poneys, player/manager, Jeff Amann started on the mound, he was the pitcher of record. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up eight hits, he issued a pair of walks, he surrendered three runs and he recorded three strikeouts. The score of the game was tied 2-2 going into the sixth inning. There was a couple of miscues that the Lakers took advantage of, to put up five runs. Cameron Knudsen had a good game for the Stone Poneys, he went 2-3 and Rudy Sauerer went 1-3 with a double for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Jacob Light went 1-2 and he earned a pair of walks and Andy Knudson went 1-3 and he scored a run. Shawn Lindsay went 1-1, Logan Peratalo was hit by a pitch twice and William Kranz score one run.

UPCOMING GAMES

Wednesday May 23rd

Exhibition Games

Sartell Muskies @ Cold Spring Springers 7:30

St. Augusta Gussies @ Avon Lakers 6:30

Saturday May 26th

Kimball Express vs. Lake Henry Lakers @ Target Field 10:00

St. Joseph Joes @ Sauk Rapids Cyclones 1:30

Becker Bandits @ Montrose-Waverly Stingers 4:00

Sunday May 27th

Sauk Rapids Cyclones @ Dassel Cokato Saints 2:00

Big Lake Yellowjackets @ Clear Lake Lakers 12:00/2:00

LAKEWOOD LEAGUE

Friday May 25th

Cold Spring Springers @ Beaudreaus Saints 7:30

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

Friday May 25th

St. Nicholas Nicks @ Watkins Clippers 7:30

Sunday May 27th

Cold Spring Rockies @ Watkins Clippers 2:00

Luxemburg Brewers @ Kimball Express 2:00

St. Nicholas @ Eden Valley Hawks 2:00

St. Augusta Gussies @ Pearl Lake Lakes 2:00

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Wednesday May 23rd

Clear Lake Lakers @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

Friday May 25th

Albertville Villains @ Sartell Stone Poneys 7:30

STEARNS COUNTY LEAGUE

Friday May 25th

Lake Henry Lakers @ Elrosa Saints 8:00

Greenwald Cubs @ St. Martin Martins 8:15

Saturday May 26th

Elrosa Saints @ Roscoe Rangers 1:30

Farming Flames @ New Mumich Silverstreaks 1:30

Meire Grove Grovers @ Richmond Royals 1:30

Sunday May 27th

St. Martin Martins @ Meirie Grove Grovers 1:30

Roscoe Rangers @ New Munich Silverstreaks 1:30

Farming Flames 2 Greenwald Cubs 1:30

Richmond Royals @ Spring Hill Chargers 1:30

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Sunday May 27th

Opole Bears @ Buckman Billygoats 1:30

Freeport Black Sox @ Pierz Brewers 1:30

St. Wendel Saints @ Royalton Riverdogs 1:30

Lastrup Lakers @ St. Stephen Steves 12:30

Avon Lakers @ Pierz Bulldogs 4:00

Monday May 28th

Royalton Riverdogs @ Freeport Black Sox 1:30

Pierz Bulldogs @ Opole Bears 1:30

Avon Lakers @ St. Stephen Steves 1:30

Lastrup Lakers @ St. Wendell Saints 1:30

LEAGUE STANDINGS

CENTRAL VALLEY LEAGUE

North

Luxemburg Brewers 4-0

Watkins Clippers 4-0

Pearl Lake Lakers 2-3

St. Nicholas Nicks 0-4

South

St. Augusta Gussies 3-1

Kimball Express 2-1

Cold Spring Rockies 1-3

Eden Valley Hawks 0-4

SAUK VALLEY LEAGUE

Sartell Muskes 4-0

St. Joseph Joes 2-1

Foley Lumberjacks 2-2

Clear Lake Lakers 0-3

Sartell Stone Poneys 0-3

Becker Bandits 0-1

Albertville Villains 0-0

STEARNS COUNTY

North

Elrosa Saints 5-0

Spring Hill Chargers 2-2

Meire Grove Grovers 2-2

New Munch 2-3

Greenwald Cubs 0-4

South

Richmond Royals 3-1

Lake Henry Lakers 3-1

St. Martin Martins 2-1

Roscoe Rangers 0-2

Farming Flames 0-3

VICTORY LEAGUE SOUTH

Avon Lakers 3-1

St. Stephen Steves 3-1

Freeport Black Sox 2-1

Opole Bears 2-3

St. Wendel Saints 0-2

Roger Mischke

The Mat Rat

Guillotine Writer

Class A State Ratings Editor

USA Wrestling Magazine State Editor

St. Cloud Tech College/Amateur Baseball/Wrestling Beat Writer