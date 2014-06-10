Toronto Rallies To Top Twins Monday

The Twins fell 5-4 to the Blue Jays Monday night in Toronto. Minnesota rallied to tie the game in the top of the ninth but could not hold on in the bottom of the inning.

Danny Santana and Brian Dozier led off the game with back-to-back home runs for the Twins to give them a 2-0 lead, but starter Ricky Nolasco gave the Jays the lead back by surrendering a three-run home run to Edwin Encarnacion in the bottom of the first.

Kurt Suzuki and Eduardo Escobar each doubled in runs in the top of the ninth to tie the game at five, but Casey Fien allowed a walk-off single to Kevin Pillar in the bottom of the inning.