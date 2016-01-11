Top 5 Painful Viking Loses [VIDEO]

Minnesota Viking fans have had to endure some tough games over the years. Here's a list of the toughest ones to take.

5) Vikings vs. Redskins - 1986 NFC Championship game - Darrin Nelson dropped touchdown.

4) Vikings vs. Seahawks - 2016 NFC Wildcard game - Blair Walsh missed field goal.

3) Vikings vs. Cowboys - 1975 - Drew Pearson pushed off.

2) Vikings vs. Saints - Brett Favre interception.

1) Vikings vs. Falcons - 1999 NFC Championship game. - Gary Anderson missed kick.

