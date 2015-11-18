Timberwolves Win at Miami

The Timberwolves improved to 5-1 away from home with season with a 103-91 win at Miami Tuesday night. Minnesota outscored the Heat 41-22 in the 4th quarter. Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 24 points, Zach LaVine added 17 and Shabazz Muhammed added 16 points. Karl Anthony Towns had 14 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota. The Wolves shot just 37 percent but committed only 8 turnovers compared to 22 for Miami.

Hasson Whiteside had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocked shots for Miami. Minnesota is 5-6 overall and will play at Orlando tonight at 6pm, pregame on WJON at 5:30.