Timberwolves’ Wiggins Named NBA Rookie of the Year

Timberwolves guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is the NBA Rookie of the Year. Wiggins becomes the first Timberwolf to win the award. Wiggins averaged 16.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in rookie season with the Wolves. Minnesota acquired Wiggins from Cleveland in the Kevin Love trade. Wiggins was drafted first overall by Cleveland.

The Timberwolves were 16-66 this season and finished with the worst record in the NBA. Minnesota has the best chance of landing the first overall pick in the NBA draft lottery.