Timberwolves Trade Mo Williams For Gary Neal

The Timberwolves traded point guard Mo Williams and shooting guard Troy Daniels to Charlotte for shooting guard Gary Neal and a 2019 2nd round pick. Williams was averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 assists a game this season. He is a 32 year old 6'1 veteran. Daniels is a 6'4 23-year old who averaged 2.8 points in 36 games this season.

Gary Neal was a part of the San Antonio Spurs for 3 seasons prior to playing in Charlotte. Neal is a 30-year old 6'4 3-point specialist who was averaging 9.6 points a game.

"In moving Mo, we felt it was important to get a proven scorer and three-point shooter like Gary," said Wolves President of Basketball Operations/Head Coach Flip Saunders. "Gary was a solid rotation player with San Antonio for three years and an important contributor in the Spurs’ playoff runs. We also get a second round pick, which is another future asset for us.”