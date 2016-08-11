Timberwolves To Play on Christmas After 2016-2017 Schedules Released

MINNEAPOLIS - The times are changing in Minnesota as the up-and-coming Timberwolves will play on Christmas Day this year.

The NBA released the regular season schedule this (Thursday) afternoon. The Timberwoves have 19 national televised games including the December 25th matchup with Oklahoma City.

Minnesota will start the season on the road with games against Memphis (October 26) and Sacramento (October 29). They will hold the home opener at Target Center November 1st against the Grizzlies.

Other games of interest this season is December 13th with new Wolves Head Coach Tom Thibodeau heads back to Chicago. Defending NBA champion Cleveland makes its lone visit with former Wolves star Kevin Love to Minnesota Feb. 14.