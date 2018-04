MINNEAPOLIS - Thanks to a huge night from Andrew Wiggins , the Wolves came away with a 99-95 win over the Sacramento Kings last (Friday) night at the Target Center.

Wiggins finished with 32 points and perhaps more impressively 10 rebounds and six assists.

The Timberwolves now sit at 10-16, moving into 12th place in the West. The win snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Wolves will travel to play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at noon.