Timberwolves Summer Caravan Visits St. Cloud Thursday [VIDEO]
The Minnesota Timberwolves summer caravan made a stop at Apollo High School for a meet-and-greet and clinic Thursday morning.
Timberwolves players Corey Brewer and Ronny Turiaf joined assistant coach Ryan Saunders and mascot Crunch in the gym, with around 200 students taking part in the free clinic.
Brewer says this is the third or fourth caravan he has been a part of. "I just like getting out into the communities of Minnesota," Brewer said. "It's fun for me and of course, I love the kids."
Turiaf says the visits are right in line with his foundation, the Ronny Turiaf Heart to Heart Foundation.