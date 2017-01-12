Timberwolves Snap Rockets Streak Wednesday
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Houston Rockets 119-105 Wednesday night at Target Center. The win snapped Houston's nine game winning streak.
Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 28 points, Karl-Anthony Towns scored 23 points and pulled down 18 rebounds and Ricky Rubio tied his own Timberwolves record with 17 assists. James Harden led Houston with 33 points.
The Wolves have won back-to-back games and are now 13-26 on the season. The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to visit Target Center on Friday night.