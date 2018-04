The Timberwolves signed point guard Kris Dunn to a rookie contract. Terms of the deal are not disclosed but the Star Tribune is reporting that Dunn will make close to $3.9 Million his first season.

Dunn averaged 12.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals in 95 games over 3-plus seasons at Providence.

Dunn will make his Timberwolves debut in the NBA summer league tomorrow in Las Vegas, Nevada.