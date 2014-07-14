Timberwolves Showing Interest In Evan Turner

The Timberwolves have reportedly shown interest in free agent shooting guard Evan Turner. Turner averaged 14 points and 5 rebounds a game while playing for Indiana in 2013-2014. Turner is a 25-year old who played his college basketball at Ohio State and was drafted 2nd overall by Philadelphia 2010.

Free agent forward Dante Cunningham isn't expected to return to the Timberwolves. Houston has reportedly shown interest in him.

The Timberwolves continue to talk trade involving Kevin Love. Cleveland, Boston, Golden State, Chicago and Houston appear to be the most likely destinations for him.