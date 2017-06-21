Timberwolves Place Pek On Waivers

The Minnesota Timberwolves placed center Nikola Pekovic on waivers Tuesday afternoon. The Yugoslavia native did not play in any games last season due to injury.

Pekovic signed a five year, $60 million contract before the 2013-14 season. He played in 54 games in the first year of the deal, averaging 17.4 points and 8.7 rebounds per game. However, he played in just 31 games the following season, 13 games in 2015-16 and no games in 2016-17.

For his career, the 31-year-old Pekovic has averaged 12.6 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.