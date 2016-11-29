Timberwolves Muted By Jazz Monday

The Timberwolves' rough start to their season continued Monday with a 112-103 loss to the Utah Jazz Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 5-12 with the loss, and still have not won back-to-back games this season.

Zach LaVine had a big night for the Timberwolves, scoring 28 points while pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Rudy Gobert paced the Jazz with 16 points and 17 rebounds.