Timberwolves Muted By Jazz Monday
The Timberwolves' rough start to their season continued Monday with a 112-103 loss to the Utah Jazz Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves fall to 5-12 with the loss, and still have not won back-to-back games this season.
Zach LaVine had a big night for the Timberwolves, scoring 28 points while pulling down eight rebounds and dishing out eight assists. Rudy Gobert paced the Jazz with 16 points and 17 rebounds.
Next up for Minnesota is a matchup with the New York Knicks Wednesday night at Target Center. The game can be heard on AM 1240 WJON beginning with the pregame show at 6:30.