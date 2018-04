The Timberwolves lost 125-104 Tuesday night to Kevin Love and the Cleveland Cavs. Love had 20 points and 10 rebounds in his first game against his former team. Kyrie Irving led Cleveland with 29 points and Lebron James added 24. Minnesota was led by Andrew Wiggins with 27 points and Gorgui Dieng had 20 points and 11 rebounds.

The Timberwolves drop to 5-22 and will play at home against Denver Friday night at 8pm, pregame on WJON at 7:30.