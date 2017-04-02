Timberwolves Lose 123-117 To Kings

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Timberwolves bench was outscored 66-30 by the Sacramento Kings bench.

While the usual suspects led the Wolves in scoring, the bench struggled to contain a Kings team that was on the second night of back-to-back games.

Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds, and Andrew Wiggins finished with 32 points.

Even though the Wolves struggled most of the game they found themselves within 5 points late in the game after a Shabazz Muhammad layup made the game 106-101.

Moments after Kings guard Aaron Afflalo drilled a 3 pointer and the Wolves never re-grouped.

Ricky Rubio finished with another double-double with 11 points and 13 assists.