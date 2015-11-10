Timberwolves Improve to 4-2 With a Win at Atlanta

The Timberwolves squandered a 30-point lead only to rally in the 4th quarter to win at Atlanta 117-107 Monday night. Minnesota led 72-42 at halftime but saw Atlanta come back to lead briefly in the 4th quarter. Andrew Wiggins led the Wolves with 33 points and 15-22 shooting. Rookie Karl Anthony Towns added 17 points and 12 rebounds and both Zach LaVine and Kevin Martin added 13 points off the bench. Minnesota shot 57 percent from the field.

The Wolves are 4-0 on the road this season and 4-2 overall. Minnesota will try to earn their first home win tonight when they host Charlotte at 7:00, pregame on WJON at 6:30.