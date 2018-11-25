Timberwolves Get 111-96 Win Over Bulls Saturday

The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-11) scored a 111-96 win over the visiting Chicago Bulls Saturday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Neither team led by more than six points until he Wolves began to pull away in the fourth quarter.

Karl Anthony-Towns led Minnesota in scoring Wednesday night with 35 points, 22 rebounds, and 6 assists. Derrick Rose added 22, and Dario Šarić scored 19.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 28 points.

Next : The Timberwolves visit the Cleveland Cavaliers Monday night (11/26) at 6:00 PM CT at Quicken Loans Arena. (TV: Fox Sports North, Radio: 1390 KXSS)