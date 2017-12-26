Timberwolves Down Lakers

The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 121-104 Christmas night in Los Angeles. The Wolves outscored the Lakers 38-24 in the 4th quarter to secure the win.

The Wolves were led in scoring by Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson who each had 23 points. Gibson added 9 rebounds. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 10 rebounds for Minnesota and Jeff Teague added 10 assists.

The Wolves have won 4 games in a row and are now 21-13 and will host Denver at 7pm tomorrow. Hear the game on AM 1390.