Timberwolves beaten Badly by Mavericks

The Timberwolves lost 98-75 at home to Dallas Wednesday night. The Mavericks were led by Chandler Parsons with 22 points and Dirk Nowitzki added 16 points and 9 rebounds. The Timberwolves were led by Andrew Wiggins with 18 points, Thaddeus Young added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Nikola Pekovic added 14 points. Pekovic was coming off injury.

The Wolves shot just 35 percent while Dallas shot 51 percent. Minnesota will host New Orleans Friday night at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30.