Timberwolves Acquire Adreian Payne From Atlanta for First Round Pick

The Timberwolves acquired 6'10 245 23-year old power forward Adreian Payne from Atlanta for future protected first round pick. Payne is averaging 1.7 points and 1.3 rebounds a games in 3 games with Atlanta. He's averaging 12.9 points and 8.5 rebounds while playing with Fort Worth and Austin in the NBA D-League.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Adreian to Minnesota," said Timberwolves head coach Flip Saunders. "Adreian fits the mold of a young, athletic and talented player who we believe will fit in well with our young and talented core. We’ve liked him for a while and look forward to seeing him grow with us in a Wolves uniform."