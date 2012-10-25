Timberwolves a Win Preseason Game against Detroit

The Timberwolves won 95-76 in Winnipeg Wednesday night against Detroit. Chase Budinger led the Wolves with 21 points off the bench, Derrick Williams added 18 points and Nikola Pekovic added 14 points and 9 rebounds. Minnesota shot 46 percent from the field while Detroit was held to 32 percent.

The Wolves are 4-2 in the preseason and will close the preseason with a game at Milwaukee at 7pm Friday, hear the game on WJON. The Wolves start the regular season November 2 against Sacramento. Hear the Wolves on WJON.