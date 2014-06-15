Tigers Walk-Off Against Twins, Win Series

DETROIT - The Detroit Tigers picked up a 4-3 walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins on Sunday.

J.D. Martinez hit the sacrifice fly to score former Twin Torii Hunter. Hunter was able to get on third thanks to a dropped catch by Oswaldo Arcia earlier in the inning.

The Twins scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning off of Rick Porcello.

Ricky Nolasco went 5.1 innings for the Twins, allowing three runs off of nine hits.