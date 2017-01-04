Tigers Top Rogers On Last Second Three-Pointer [VIDEO, AUDIO]
Brevyn Spann-Ford hit a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the game, and the Tech Tigers beat Rogers 55-54 Tuesday night at Tech High School.
The Tigers started the game on an 11-0 run, but Rogers smoothed things out to take a one-point lead at the half.
Spann-Ford finished with 18 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 9-1 with the win.
ELSEWHERE:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Princeton 66
Apollo 53, Buffalo 51
Sartell 55, Albany 49
BHKY
Sartell 7, Monticello 2
Pine City 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1
GBB
Sartell 54, Albany 54
Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Foley 47
Cathedral 57, Royalton 20
GHKY
Alexandria 2, River Lakes 0