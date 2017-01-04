Tigers Top Rogers On Last Second Three-Pointer [VIDEO, AUDIO]

Brevyn Spann-Ford hit a three-pointer with 1.2 seconds left in the game, and the Tech Tigers beat Rogers 55-54 Tuesday night at Tech High School.

The Tigers started the game on an 11-0 run, but Rogers smoothed things out to take a one-point lead at the half.

Spann-Ford finished with 18 points to lead the Tigers, who improved to 9-1 with the win.

ELSEWHERE:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 68, Princeton 66

Apollo 53, Buffalo 51

Sartell 55, Albany 49

BHKY

Sartell 7, Monticello 2

Pine City 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 1

GBB

Sartell 54, Albany 54

Sauk Rapids-Rice 61, Foley 47

Cathedral 57, Royalton 20