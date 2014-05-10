Tigers Slug Their Way Past Twins
DETROIT - Miguel Cabrera and Victor Martinez both hit 3-run homers as the Tigers beat the Minnesota Twins 9-3 on Saturday.
Kyle Gibson only went two innings for Minnesota, giving up six runs off of seven hits. Brian Dozier hit a three run homer in the third to lead the Twins on offense.
The Twins fall to 16-19 overall this year and the Tigers currently sit at 21-11.
The Twins will look to rebound against the Tigers on Sunday.You can hear all the action on AM1240 WJON with pregame at 11:35 a.m.