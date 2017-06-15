Tigers Pitcher Koenig Drafted By Brewers

St. Cloud Tech senior Trevor Koenig with drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 40th round of the Major League Baseball draft Wednesday afternoon. Koenig is committed to play at St. Cloud State beginning in 2018.

Koenig is 10-0 this season with a 0.97 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 57.2 innings pitched. The Tigers are 24-0 and the second seed in the upcoming state tournament.