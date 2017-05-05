Tigers Hold On To Beat Rocori Thursday
The Tech Tigers beat the Rocori Spartans 3-2 Thursday afternoon at Cold Spring Baseball Park. The Tigers remain undefeated at 9-0 with the win, while the Spartans fall to 3-5 overall.
Trevor Koenig earned the win for Tech, tossing 6.2 innings while striking out 12 Rocori hitters. Logan Aleshire picked up a pair of runs batted in to pace the Tech offense.
Rocori's Matt Waletzko and Nick Penick each had a run batted in.
The Tigers will host Alexandria for a doubleheader on Tuesday, while Rocori will host Red Wing on Saturday.
ELSEWHERE:
Cathedral 6, Becker 2
Tyler Bautch HR, 3 RBI
Softball
Buffalo 9, Tech 1
Brainerd 12, Sartell 0
Cathedral 10, Little Falls 2
3 HR for CHS