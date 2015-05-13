Tigers Edge Twins 2-1 in 10 Innings

The Twins lost 2-1 in 10 innings in Detroit to the Tigers Tuesday night. Ian Kinsler drove in Anthony Gose in the 10th inning with a single to end the game. The lone Twins' run came in the 8th inning when Danny Santana tripled and Torii Hunter drove him in with a sacrifice fly. J.D. Martinez hit a solo homerun in the 4th inning for the Tigers. Kennys Vargas had 2 of the 7 Twins' hits.

The Twins are 18-15 while Detroit is 20-13. The Twins play at Detroit again tonight at 6:08, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Righthander Ricky Nolasco (2-1) gets the start on the mound for the Twins and lefthander Kyle Lobstein (3-2) toes the rubber for the Tigers.