Tigers Capture Section Title- Prep Sports Scoreboard

The Tech Tigers captured the Section 5AAA title Tuesday afternoon with a 4-1 win over Apollo at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. The Tigers enter the state tournament with a 25-0 record.

Logan Aleshire allowed only two hits in a complete game effort for the Tigers in the section final win, and the Tech offense scored all four of their runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Earlier in the day, Apollo shut out Rocori 1-0 to reach the section championship game.

The Tigers will likely play at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 15th at Siebert Field in Minneapolis.

ELSEWHERE

The Sartell Sabres defeated Little Falls 11-7 before falling to Bemidji 11-5 in the championship game.