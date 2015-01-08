UPDATE: Tech Hockey @ Brainerd Postponed
The Tech Tigers boys hockey team travels to Brainerd Thursday night to take on the Warriors on WJON. Brainerd is 5-8 this season and is coming off back-to-back losses to Grand Rapids and St. Cloud Apollo. The Tigers are just 3-9-2 but tied River Lakes in their most recent game. Coverage on WJON begins at 7:05.
Tonight's Tech boys hockey game/broadcast has been PPD due to weather. Stay tuned for makeup date.
BOYS HOCKEY
Tech @ Brainerd
Apollo @ River Lakes
Fergus Falls @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
GIRLS HOCKEY
River Lakes @ St Cloud
Willmar @ Alexandria
Brainerd @ Moorhead
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Willmar @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
ROCORI @ Apollo
Sartell @ Tech