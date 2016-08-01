Thunderstorms Are Likely Monday Night
UNDATED - Storms developing this afternoon across North Dakota will continue east into northern MN, before starting to angle southeast toward Ladysmith and Eau Claire late tonight, with this activity remaining largely north of I-94.
Warm and humid conditions will remain in place until a cold front arrives for late Wednesday night into Thursday.
Beside bringing our next chances for showers and thunderstorms, this front looks to bring much more pleasant conditions in for the weekend.