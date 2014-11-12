Three St. Cloud Cathedral Athletes Sign Letters of Intent [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- It was a special day at St. Cloud Cathedral high school as three student athletes signed their national letters of intent.

Dominic Austing , Brindley Theisen , and Rachel Eickhoff will be continuing their athletic careers at the next level.

Austing will be playing Baseball for St. Cloud State University. He says while he enjoyed playing football, baseball has always been his passion.

"Baseball has kind of always been my favorite sport, I like football but there is a lot of risk that comes with football, but baseball is what I wanted to stick with," says Austing.

Theisen will be joining Austing at SCSU, but will take his talents to the basketball court for new head coach Matt Reimer

"I went to St. Cloud State University because coach Reimer recruited me the hardest and they've had a great basketball program over the years and I just want to be apart of their success," says Theisen.

While Eickhoff will be running Track and Field and Cross Country for South Dakota State University in the Fall.

"I really like the coach, he's a really cool guy and has a lot of experience from a runners perspective," says Eickhoff.

All three athletes are looking forward to the next step in their athletic careers and hope to make their school and community proud.