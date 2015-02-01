Third Period Surge Leads Huskies To Another Blowout Victory

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- Six unanswered goals led the St. Cloud State Huskies to a weekend sweep of Colorado College in their 6-1 win on Saturday.

The 6-1 win follows the Huskies' 7-1 walloping on Friday, giving SCSU some much-needed confidence in an otherwise disappointing season.

After falling behind 1-0 before the 4:00 mark, the Huskies tied the game midway through the first period on a goal by David Morley.

SCSU took the lead midway through the second period on a goal by Jonny Brodzinski. The junior forward would score again just 43 seconds into the final period to give the Huskies a 3-1 lead.

Daniel Tedesco extended the lead to 4-1 a little over a minute later. The route was on as a score by Patrick Russell was followed by Morley's second goal of the game as the Huskies went on to the blowout victory.

Win the win, the Huskies improve to 12-13-1 on the season and will travel to Duluth next weekend to take on the Bulldogs.