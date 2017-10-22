Third Period Heroics Lift Wild Over Flames

CALGARY - Wild goalie Alex Stalock had his best game in a Minnesota uniform and the Wild won 4-2 over the Calgary Flames.

Minnesota opened the scoring in the second period with a goal from Chris Stewart . The goal is a team leading 6th goal on the season.

The Flames answered with less than 30 seconds to go in the period with a goal of their own, tying the contest at one all.

Calgary would take the lead early in the 3rd on the power-play after Wild Captain Mikko Koivu took his 3rd penalty of the game. Minnesota looked well on it's way to another late game loss.

Midway through the 3rd Ryan Suter found a way to slip one past the Flames goalie and tied the game at 2-2. not even two minutes later another Wild defensemen, Jared Spurgeon , gave the Wild the lead 3-2. Minnesota would add a empty net goal and the Wild would win 4-2.

Stalock finished with 35 saves on 37 shots.