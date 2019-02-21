The Weekender: The Westerlies, Night of the Stars and More!

4

Take the family outdoors for an afternoon of tapping trees. The St. John's Outdoor University group is holding a tree tapping event. The group is hoping to put out at least 1000 taps in about three hours. The event is free to attend and families with kids are encouraged. If you want to join make sure you wear warm waterproof clothes, park by the prep school, and enjoy some hot chocolate and pastries. The event starts at 1:00 p.m. and goes until 4:00 p.m.

EVENT IS FREE!

- Saturday, February 23rd, 1:00 p.m.