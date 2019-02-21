The Weekender: The Westerlies, Night of the Stars and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is lots of musical talent taking place in central Minnesota this weekend. Check out the brass group the Westerlies in Collegeville, hear some local talent at LEAF Night of the Stars, check out Garrison Keillor at Pioneer Place, take the family on a tree tapping adventure in Collegeville, and check out Central Minnesota Idol at Paramount Theatre. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
The WesterliesSt. John's
A brass quartet is coming to Collegeville this weekend. The Westerlies have been traveling from West to East exploring their jazz and chamber music influences that have helped create their sounds. The group will blow you away with their charm and musical talent. Tickets for the show are $27 for general admission, $24 for seniors, and $15 for students. Show time starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday inside the Stephen B. Humphrey theater.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Saturday, February 23rd, 7:30 p.m.
- 2
LEAF Night of the StarsSt. Cloud
Check out some great young, local talent in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The 16th Annual Night Of The Stars presented by LEAF is back at the Paramount Theatre. This show will dazzled audiences for two nights with over 30 acts comprised of over 200 talented students from District 742! Tickets for the show are $16 for adults and $6 for students. Show times start Friday and Saturday at 7:00 p.m.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Friday, February 22nd, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, February 23rd, 7:00 p.m.
- 3
Old FriendsSt. Cloud
Enjoy a great show with a group of old friends at Pioneer Place this weekend. Christine DiGiallonardo, Garrison Keillor and Rich Dworsky are performing their show Old Friends which features sweet duets, poetry, piano, News from Lake Wobegon and many more. Tickets for the show are $45 and show time is 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Thursday, February 21st, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
Tapping DayCollegeville
Take the family outdoors for an afternoon of tapping trees. The St. John's Outdoor University group is holding a tree tapping event. The group is hoping to put out at least 1000 taps in about three hours. The event is free to attend and families with kids are encouraged. If you want to join make sure you wear warm waterproof clothes, park by the prep school, and enjoy some hot chocolate and pastries. The event starts at 1:00 p.m. and goes until 4:00 p.m.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, February 23rd, 1:00 p.m.
- 5
Central Minnesota IdolSt. Cloud
Get ready for a great singing contest taking place in downtown St. Cloud this weekend. The Youth Chorale of Central Minnesota is holding Central MN Idol! This fundraiser is a competition among local performers who are not only competing, but raising money for a charity of their choice. Performers include Jeff Engholm, Justin Ploof, Janelle Kendall and Grant Haake. Members of the audience will vote for the winner through donations. The night will conclude with a performance by the Youth Chorale. Tickets are just $34 and show starts Sunday at 7:00 p.m. at Paramount Theatre.
CLICK HERE for ticket information!
- Sunday, February 24th, 7:00 p.m.