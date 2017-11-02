The Weekender: The Last Waltz, SCAR Dolls, Meat Loaf and More!

The SCAR Dolls are back in action and heading to downtown St. Cloud! The team kicks off the 2017-18 season this weekend at the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday. Skaters from all over will be joining in for a great night of roller derby. Tickets are just $10 in advance and $13 at the door and kids 10 and under are free. A portion of the proceeds will go to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the actions starts at 6:00 p.m.