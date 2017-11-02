The Weekender: The Last Waltz, SCAR Dolls, Meat Loaf and More!
ST. CLOUD — Just because Halloween is over doesn't mean there isn't several fun things to do this weekend around Central Minnesota. You can head to the River's Edge Convention Center to watch the SCAR Dolls roller team, check out some local art at the Downtown Art Crawl, rock out to the songs of Meat Loaf at Paramount Theatre, sing and dance with Collective Unconscious at Pioneer Place and enjoy some laughs at Powder Ridge with the guys from Deuces Wild. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
SCAR Dolls MixerRiver's Edge Convention Center
The SCAR Dolls are back in action and heading to downtown St. Cloud! The team kicks off the 2017-18 season this weekend at the River's Edge Convention Center on Saturday. Skaters from all over will be joining in for a great night of roller derby. Tickets are just $10 in advance and $13 at the door and kids 10 and under are free. A portion of the proceeds will go to Making Strides Against Breast Cancer. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the actions starts at 6:00 p.m.
TICKETS AT THE DOOR!
- Saturday, November 4th, 5:30 p.m.
- 2
Downtown Art CrawlSt. Cloud
Stroll the streets of downtown St. Cloud and buy/look at several great pieces of art displayed at local shops Friday night. The Downtown St. Cloud Art Crawl runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at several businesses and the streets downtown. The art crawl is a great way to connect with local artist, hang with friends, enjoy the energy of downtown and even get a head start on your Christmas shopping.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Friday, November 3rd, 5:00 p.m.
- 3
Meat Loaf 40th Anniversary ShowParamount Theatre
It's been 40 years since Meat Loaf's debut their Bat Out of Hell album and a local musician is bringing back the music of Meat Loaf for a one night performance. Grant Haake & the Fifth Avenue Revue is celebrating with a 40th Anniversary show Saturday at the Paramount Theatre. The starts at 7:30 p.m. with tickets starting at $24. All tickets can be found at the paramount box office.
- Saturday, November 4th, 7:30 p.m.
- 4
The Last WaltzPioneer Place
Pioneer Place is the place to be Thursday and Friday for a wonderful musical performance. Collective Unconscious and Friends will be performing The Last Waltz. The group known as one of North America's musical treasures back in 1976 will now have their music ringing through Pioneer Place. You'll hear songs like Forever Young, The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down and many more. Tickets for the show are $32 in advance at $35 at the door. Music starts at 7:30 p.m.
- Thursday, November 2nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 3rd, 7:30 p.m.
- 5
Deuces Wild Dueling PianosPowder Ridge
Enjoy a night of laughs, music and comedy at Powder Ridge this Saturday. Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos will be at the snowboard park for a night of entertainment. Due to the popularity of the show a second performance has been added. Tickets for the show are going for $35 and are going fast. The fun starts at 10:00 p.m. so join in the fun.
- Saturday, November 4th, 10:00 p.m.